Wisner received two grants totaling $26,700 last week, said Mayor Marc McCarty.
A $24,000 Louisiana Government Assistance Program (LGAP) grant will be used to purchase new street signs, install flooring at Town Hall and buy an utility trailer, McCarty said.
An additional Community Water Enrichment Fund (CWEF) grant worth $2,700 was also awarded to Wisner, McCarty said.
CWEF monies will be used to purchase pipes for Wisner’s water department.
“Money from these two grants will be used wisely and efficiently for the betterment of Wisner and its people,” McCarty said.
At the start of each fiscal year, the executive director of the Office of Community Development determines equal LGAP funding for all eligible parishes. Applications are accepted for fire protection, sewer, water, renovations to essential governmental buildings, police protection, land acquisition, demolition, equipment, roads and drainage.
Established in the 2008 Louisiana regular legislative session, intent of CWEF grantsis to provide a source of funding for rehabilitation, improvement and construction projects for community water systems.
In a related topic, the Louisiana Bond Commission approved a $53,000 loan from Franklin State Bank at 3.75 percent interest, McCarty said. An additional $17,000 loan from Louisiana Public Facilities Authority (LPFA) was approved for the remainder of the balance.
Money will be used to pay repair costs from Womack & Sons Construction Group after the company repaired a leak to Wisner’s main supply line late last year. While the company repaired the leak, residents received their water from South Bayou Macon Water District for several months.
In the agreement, Franklin State Bank will have first lien on an annual 6.91 mill alimony property tax.
LPFA is a financing authority created in 1974 as public trust and corporation by the Public Facilities Corporation pursuant to an indenture of trust in which Louisiana is the beneficiary of that trust.
LPFA has the ability to issue both taxable and tax-exempt bonds to finance numerous projects including items dealing with public utility facilities and services. The group is based out of Baton Rouge.
Meanwhile, Front Street building improvements continue as a local faith-based rehabilitation program has committed manpower to complete a project.
“Amazing Grace Ministries has volunteered to help improve the front of the old Moore’s Dry Good building,” McCarty said.
The project calls for various repairs and a fresh coat of paint. The building is located on the corner of Front and Fort Scott streets.
Recently, Wisner’s Town Hall and Police Department buildings have received a fresh coat of paint. Town officials also have plans to upgrade the buildings’ awnings and purchase new lettering for the fronts.
