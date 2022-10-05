Wisner will receive $276,142 for street rehabilitation through Delta Regional Authority (DRA) investments.
The money allocation, announced Sept. 29, will be used to rehabilitate 57 feet of Watson Street and 760 feet of Maple Street. According to a DRA release, total investment will be $283,642.
The Wisner project is one of 16 new DRA “investment projects” meant to improve water and sewer systems, update transportation infrastructure, and support business development and job training in communities across Louisiana.
The projects total approximately $4 million and “will boost economic development and improve the quality of life for Louisiana communities and residents,” according to the DRA release.
The investment will be matched by $3.6 million and will attract an additional $150,000 in leveraged private investment (LPI) into Louisiana. These projects are expected to create or retain 337 jobs, train 250 individuals, and affect over 10,000 families.
“We have been working on rehabilitating our streets, and this funding will greatly assist us,” said Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty. “We’re going to continue to look for funding to improve our streets and various other projects around town.”
Funding for these projects is provided by the States’ Economic Development Assistance Program (SEDAP), which provides direct investment into community-based and regional projects to support basic public infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, workforce training and education, and small businesses development with an emphasis on entrepreneurship.
DRA coordinates directly with the Office of the Governor for the State of Louisiana and its local development districts for program funding implementation.
“Gainful employment solves many issues that confront Louisiana families,” said Gov. John Bel Edward. “These 16 grants and $4 million will help improve infrastructure, invigorate our communities, increase jobs and support more business growth in Louisiana in general and the Mississippi Delta in particular. Our administration has partnered with our local, state and DRA partners to best utilize these funding opportunities to provide additional programs, and I look forward to continuing our great working relationships to further strengthen our communities.”
Other Northeast Louisiana communities received DRA funding were:
Infrastructure Improvements to Riverton Campground Road | Columbia: The Columbia Port Commission will use DRA funds to improve Riverton Campground Road, a substandard two-lane asphalt road serving as the only access road for the Columbia Port Commission. This investment is projected to create five jobs and retain five jobs.
◦DRA Investment: $508,910
◦Total Investment: $2,363,610
◦Additional Capital Investment: $150,000
318 Rural Industry Supplemental Enhancement Project (318 RISE) | Monroe: The Workforce Development Board SDA-83, Inc. will use DRA funds to provide training for 20 new jobs converting diesel powered trains, buses, and trolleys to electric thus developing a newly skilled green workforce for RailCar Co. in Madison Parish. This investment is projected to train 20 individuals.
◦DRA Investment: $291,397
◦Total Investment: $367,354
City of Tallulah – Dabney Street Rehabilitation | Tallulah: The City of Tallulah will use DRA funds to place asphaltic concrete on Dabney Street from U.S. 65/S. Chestnut Street to Elm Street.
◦DRA Investment: $165,000
◦Total Investment: $183,050
Business Innovation Center | Monroe: The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Foundation will use DRA funds to develop the Business Innovation Center (BIC) business incubator.
◦DRA Investment: $144,343
◦Total Investment: $159,343
Northeast Louisiana Electrical Apprenticeship Rural Network | Monroe, LA: The Workforce Development Board SDA-83, Inc. will use DRA funds to expand apprenticeship opportunities for residents of Northeast Louisiana Delta communities to successfully navigate the workforce pipeline and into career placement. This investment is projected to train 20 individuals.
◦DRA Investment: $523,439
◦Total Investment: $734,672
“These substantial investments in the Fifth District will have a tremendous impact in our rural communities,” said U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow. “I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Wiggins and the Delta Regional Authority to bring home even more critical funding for our region,”
About DRA:
DRA is a federal-state partnership created by Congress in 2000 to promote and encourage the economic development of the lower Mississippi River Delta region and Alabama Black Belt. DRA invests in projects supporting transportation infrastructure, basic public infrastructure, workforce training, and business development. DRA’s mission is to help create jobs, build communities, and improve the lives of those who reside in the 252 counties and parishes of the eight-state region.
