Fight against junk removal within Wisner’s corporate limits will increase in the coming year, said Mayor Marc McCarty at the Town Council monthly meeting, Dec. 12.
A list of remaining properties where junk is prevalent will be presented to the Town Council in January for a discussion on how to alleviate the problem.
“We have already been more lenient than I wanted to be,” McCarty said. “It’s on in January. There will be fines given out for junk.”
Council members admitted advancements have been made in the fight but more work needs to be done.
“There has been some progress,” said Councilman Roger Hilliard. “I’ve driven around, and there is still work to do.”
Hilliard and Councilmen Thomas Lemle have made numerous tours of Wisner spotting “troubled areas.” After their initial tour in September, the duo presented their findings to McCarty, and the first list with addresses were compiled. McCarty then sent a letter to each address giving the owner 10 days to formulate a place to clean his or her property.
Meetings have been held for property owners to discuss cleaning measures, but was met with very little participation.
Wisner’s current “junk ordinances” states the storing or abandoning of junk within the corporate limits is “unlawful and prohibited.” The ordinance defines junk as wrecked or used automobiles, abandoned major appliances or other discarded items.
Another ordinance states it is unlawful to store or offer for sale any iron and steel junk or wreckage of motor-driven vehicles on any open lot or parcel of ground that is “not properly enclosed on all boundary lines visible from the public streets or highways with a proper, suitable and substantial fence not less than six feet nor more than 10 feet high and properly screening the enclosed area from public view.”
On another front, all paperwork has been completed for Crawford Park, McCarty said. Grants funding the purchase of playground equipment are now being searched for and plans will soon be drawn up.
Recently, Wisner entered into a 10-year lease on a one-acre plot of land located next to the Franklin Parish Library Wisner branch. The lease is costing the town $1 a year.
Crawford Park was named after the original owner E.P and Vaudie Crawford. Eddie Wayne Crawford, their son, agreed to the lease.
The Crawfords were long-time residents of Wisner with Vaudie Crawford being a local beautician and E.P. Crawford working for Gilbert Oil in the ‘70s and ‘80s. Eddie Wayne Crawford is a retired police officer in Dallas.
The shaded park will feature children’s playground equipment and picnic tables, McCarty said.
McCarty hopes to incorporate Franklin Parish Library into Crawford Park.
“We would love to work with the Library and maybe have a reading area,” McCarty said in a previous Sun interview. “I am open for ideas and open to work with library officials.”
Meanwhile, Wisner Police Chief Billy Beach said his department patrolled 3,527 miles for November, wrote 81 citations totaling some $17,000 and received 39 calls.
In a related matter, vandalism has been a continual problem for the Wisner Fire Department training center, formerly the Wisner schools cafeteria. Perpetrators have defaced property and broke windows in the last months.
The fire department has hosted several training seminars at the building since its reopening.
“We’re going to have to turn (security) up a notch,” McCarty said.
