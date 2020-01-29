Wisner’s total net position is some $1.8 million for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2019 up from the previous year’s total of $1.6 million, according to an audit report released by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office.
Largest portion of Wisner’s net position is invested in capital assets, according to the audit. Net position invested in capital assets consist of land, buildings, equipment and infrastructure less any debt used to acquire the assets.
Wisner’s unrestricted net position improved during the year due to “prudent use of the town’s resources,” according to the audit.
Total assets were listed at some $2.9 million, and total liabilities came to some $1.1 million, according to the audit.
Wisner accumulated $1,033,067 in total revenue for 2019, according to the audit. Largest source of revenue was listed under charges for services at $484,742, followed by capital grants and contributions at $374,375.
Wisner also collected $83,368 in sales taxes, $23,041 in insurance premium taxes and $21,618 in property taxes for 2019, according to the audit.
As of June 30, 2019, Wisner had $138,540 in bank deposits, according to the audit
Largest expense for Wisner came under public works with $512,107 being spent in 2019, according to the audit. The police department spent $140,899 while general government was at $83,119.
Total expenses for 2019 were $775,164.
Wisner had one finding in the audit.
Operation of the utility system did not produce sufficient income to recover the costs of operations and service debt incurred “to construct the utility system,” according to the audit.
In 2019, Wisner collected $334,466 in revenue from its utility system.
Wisner received $183,120 from water charges, $120,868 from sewer charges and $30,478 from “other,” according to the audit.
Operating expenses totaled $375,638 creating a loss of $41,172 in operating income.
Largest operating expense came under the depreciation heading of $105,731 followed by salaries at $88,619. Wisner also spent $83,673 in repairs, maintenance, chemicals and supplies.
Wisner response to the finding was, “there has been substantial improvement in our utility revenues. We have cut costs and will continue to review the possibility of a utility rate increase.”
A 2018 finding where general fund expenditures exceeded budgeted appropriations by more than the variances allowed by law had been resolved, the audit reported.
