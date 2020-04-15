The Town of Wisner will seek permission from the Louisiana Bond Commission to borrow $70,000 to cover repair costs from a July 2019 water leak.
Members of the Town Council voted unanimously for the proposal in a special-called meeting Thursday night. Town Councilman Jo Caldwell made the motion with a Nettie Brown second.
Repair costs from Womack & Sons Construction Group totaled approximately $70,000 to repair the leak to Wisner’s main supply line, according to Mayor Marc McCarty. While the company repaired the leak, residents received their water from South Bayou Macon Water District for several months.
“We are having the loan put together and will now need the Bond Commission’s approval,” McCarty said.
Franklin State Bank will be a major facilitator in the loan, according to McCarty. The bank has approved a $53,000 loan to Wisner.
In the agreement, Franklin State Bank will have first lien on an annual 6.91 mill alimony property tax.
Wisner has also been approved for a $17,000 loan from Louisiana Public Facilities Authority (LPFA) for the remainder of the balance.
LPFA is a financing authority created in 1974 as a public trust and corporation by the Public Facilities Corporation pursuant to an indenture of trust in which Louisiana is the beneficiary of that trust.
LPFA has the ability to issue both taxable and tax-exempt bonds to finance numerous projects including items dealing with public utility facilities and services. The group is based out of Baton Rouge.
Meanwhile, Franklin Parish Council on Aging (COA) has accepted Wisner’s community center rental contract, McCarty said.
Eventually, COA will provide entertainment and meals Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. to elderly Wisner residents.
COA offers elderly residents meals, activities, pertinent information and entertainment at their centers. Winnsboro centers are located at 714 Adams Street, where the COA office is located, with a satellite center at Liberty Christian Center, 403 Eighth Street.
The Crowville center is located at 157 Football Field Road. The locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The meeting was held in accordance to Gov. John Bel Edwards “stay at home” mandate. Town Council members were spaced six feet apart, and the public was not invited. A representative from The Franklin Sun was present during the meeting.
