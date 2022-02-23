Wisner Town Council member Debra Lemle passed away February 17 after a lengthly illness. She was 57.
Lemle was in her first year on the Town Council, serving after her husband, Thomas Lemle, died Feb. 23, 2021 from complications of the COVID-19 virus.
Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty said she unselfishly served the town.
“She had been nothing but gracious in trying to help the town after Thomas died,” said Wisner Mayor Marc McCarty. “She agreed to fill his position because she knew he’d want her to. She did this knowing her health wasn’t good. We appreciate everything she did to contribute, and she will be greatly missed.”
Fellow Town Council member Elliott Britt said both Thomas and Debra Lemle played a vital part in Wisner.
“My heart goes out to the Lemle family,” Britt said. “They have had a very hard year after the passing of Mr. Thomas and now Mrs. Debra. The Lemles were a vital part of the Town Council here in Wisner, and they will certainly be missed.”
Not only did she serve Wisner but also her church. Lemle was a longtime member of Great Morning Star Baptist Church in Winnsboro.
“She was one of the most caring people I have ever met,” said Rev. Jeremy McFarland, pastor of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in Winnsboro. “She was also one of the sweetest ladies I have ever met. She was a faithful member of her church.”
Funeral services will be Saturday, February 26, 2 p.m. at New Light Baptist Church in Wisner. The Lemles leave behind three adult daughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.