Wisner continues to improve its water and sewer services, according to Mayor Marc McCarty.
“We have some intensive projects going on with our water and sewer systems in Wisner,” McCarty said.
In recent months, the interior of the town’s water tower has been thoroughly cleaned by a Monroe contractor, a job that McCarty said improved the water quality.
“Since we cleaned the tower, the water quality has been much better,” McCarty said. “Sometimes some material might break loose but overall, it has improved.”
Along with the tower cleaning, McCarty said the water and sewer plants are “constantly” being upgraded to ensure better service to Wisner residents.
“We do have some sewer issues, but we are working through them,” McCarty said.
Community garden
Additionally, a lot has been cleared off with the hopes of housing a community garden. The lot is located near Plantation Oaks on the side of La. Hwy 15.
Franklin Medical Center and Catahoula Parish Medical Center District #2 paid for the cleaning.
“Because of the donations, that frees our money up for further upgrades to the community garden,” McCarty said.
The garden will possibly feature 20 to 25 raised eight-foot by four-foot beds, said Terri Cater, who volunteers in the garden design.
Produce raised in the garden will be donated to the community, and residents can “adopt” a garden free of charge to raise their own produce.
The garden will also serve as a beautification project for the town, Cater said. The garden’s four corners will feature flower beds and toward the center will be an archway with Peggy Martin running roses.
“We want people to come and volunteer and play in the dirt,” Cater said. “This is mostly about the beautification of the town.”
Cater also hopes to offer classes on growing vegetables next spring and possibly plant fruit trees.
This fall, Cater has plans on planting mustard greens and broccoli at the garden.
With the interest of farmer’s markets and community gardens growing, other smaller communities such as Sicily Island and Harrisonburg have shown interest.
Cater felt the gardens were “great” and volunteers would discover that giving back to the community was the best part of a garden.
“I really love giving fresh vegetables away,” Cater said. “My biggest pleasure is to give vegetables away to the elderly.”
Children’s park, business incubator
Meanwhile, McCarty said grant funding is in the works for a children’s park located next to the Wisner branch of Franklin Parish Library.
“We should know in about a month or two about our grant money for the park,” McCarty said.
Two years ago, Wisner entered into a 10-year land lease with the intent to create a public park. The town agreed to a $1 a year lease with Eddie Wayne Crawford, son of E.P and Vaudie Crawford. The Crawfords were longtime Wisner residents.
The park will be named Crawford Park and feature playground equipment financed by grants and private donations.
Another project, Wisner’s business incubator, is still in the works, McCarty said.
The one-story building, formerly the Wisner branch of the Franklin Parish Library in the 80s and 90s, was donated by Lane Feltus and family. Feltus is the grandson of the original owner, William Feltus. His family owned and operated Feltus Brothers Hardware in Natchez for many years.
McCarty’s vision for the building is the possibility to be a meat market.
“I’m open to anything else though,” McCarty said. “We couldn’t do it all for them, but we will make it easier for them to establish a business.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.