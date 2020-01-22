Senator Glen Womack was appointed to four committees for the 2020-2024 Louisiana Senate.
Committees were Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development, Finance, Labor & Industrial Relations and Senate & Governmental Affairs.
He was assigned vice-chairman of the Agricultural, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development committee.
The committee encompasses agribusiness programs at penal institutions, agricultural chemistry, economics, production, promotion and marketing.
The committee also deals with aqua cultural economics, research, production, promotion and marketing. Additionally, it hears issues of rural development, soil conservation, forestry and the dairy industry.
The finance committee encompasses the appropriation of state funds, including the cash portion of the comprehensive state capital budget.
It also includes budgetary requirements and procedures, central purchasing, economy and efficiency of governmental operations and expenditures of funds.
Other subject matter referred to the finance committee is fiscal controls, general appropriations bill and revenue sharing.
The Labor & Relations Committee encompasses child labor, collective bargaining affecting public employees, employment insurance, health and safety of labors and disputes
Labor retirement laws, standards, unemployment compensation, wages and hours of labor and workmen’s compensation is also referred to this committee.
The Senate & Government Affairs committee encompasses appointments which require confirmation by the Senate, apportionment for public officials and assignments of space in state buildings.
Other subject matter referred to the committee are classified and unclassified service for public employees, creation of all legislative committees and proposals for interim studies by committees, election, state political parties and their committees and offices.
Expenditures of Legislative funds, government ethics, auditor, fiscal officers, lobbying, rules and procedures of the Senate and Legislature are other matters brought before this committee.
The following is a list of other committee assignments and appointments for the 2020-2024 Louisiana Senate, said Senate President Patrick “Page” Cortez.
District 22 Senator Fred Mills was appointed Senate Parliamentarian.
Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development
Sen. Stewart Cathey, Jr. Chairman
Sen. Glen Womack, Vice Chairman
Sen. R.L. “Bret” Allain, II
Sen. “Louie” Bernard
Sen. Katrina Jackson
Sen. Barry Milligan
Sen. Jay Morris
Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs
Sen. Ronnie Johns, Chairman
Sen. Cameron Henry, Vice Chairman
Sen. Mark Abraham
Sen. Troy Carter
Sen. Patrick Connick
Sen. Cleo Fields
Sen. Jay Morris
Sen. Karen Carter Peterson
Sen. mack “Bodi” White
Committee on Education
Sen. Cleo Fields, Chairman
Sen. Katrina Jackson, Vice Chair
Sen. Mark Abraham
Sen. Robert Mills
Sen. Beth Mizell
Sen. Kirk Talbot
Sen. Mack “Bodi” White
Committee on Environmental Quality
Sen. EddoeLambert, Chairman
Sen. Roger Pope, Vice Chairman
Sen. Patrick Connick
Sen. Bob Hensgens
Sen. Sharon Hewitt
Sen. Karen Carter Peterson
Sen. Edward J. Price
Committee on Finance
Sen. Mack “Bodi” White, Chairman
Sen. Heather Cloud, Vice Chair
Sen. Mark Abraham
Sen. Regina Barrow
Sen. Gerald Boudreaux
Sen. Michael “Big Mike” Fesi
Sen. Jimmy Harris
Sen. Cameron Henry
Sen. Ronnie Johns
Sen. Gregory Tarver
Sen. Glen Womack
Interim Members – Senators Connick, Hewitt, Jackson, F. Mills
Committee on Health and Welfare
Sen. Fred H. Mills, Chairman
Sen. Regina Barrow, Vice Chair
Sen. Gerald Boudreaux
Sen. Bob Hensgens
Sen. Jay Luneau
Sen. Patrick McMath
Sen. Beth Mizell
Sen. Roger Pope
Sen. Rick Ward III
Committee on Insurance
Sen. Kirk Talbot, Chairman
Sen. “Louie” Bernard, Vice Chairman
Sen. Joe Bouie
Sen. Stewart Cathey
Sen. Michael “Big Mike” Fesi
Sen. Katrina Jackson
Sen. Robert Mills
Sen. Barrow Peacock
Sen. Gary Smith
Committee on Judiciary A
Sen. Barrow Peacock, Chairman
Sen. Jimmy Harris, Vice Chairman
Sen. Heather Cloud
Sen. Cleo Fields
Sen. Jay Luneau
Sen. Patrick McMath
Sen. Robert Mills
Committee on Judiciary B
Sen. Gary Smith, Chairman
Sen. Joe Bouie, Vice Chairman
Sen. Cameron Henry
Sen. Ronnie Johns
Sen. “Mike” Reese
Sen. Kirk Talbot
Sen. Gregory Tarver
Committee on Judiciary C
Sen. Franklin Foil, Chairman
Sen. Mark Abraham, Vice Chairman
Sen. Regina Barrow
Sen. Troy Carter
Sen. Beth Mizell
Sen. Rick Ward, III
Sen. Mack “Bodi” White
Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations
Sen. Troy Carter, Chairman
Sen. “Mike” Reese, Vice Chairman
Sen. Regina Barrow
Sen. Stewart Cathey, Jr.
Sen. Jay Luneau
Sen. Jay Morris
Sen. Glen Womack
Committee on Local and Municipal Affairs
Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, Chair
Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, Vice Chairman
Sen. Heather Cloud
Sen. Franklin Foil
Sen. Cameron Henry
Sen. Barry Milligan
Sen. Gregory Tarver
Committee on Natural Resources
Sen. Bob Hensgens, Chairman
Sen. Michael Fesi, Vice Chairman
Sen. R.L. “Bret” Allain
Sen. Joe Bouie
Sen. Patrick Connick
Sen. Sharn Hewitt
Sen. Eddie Lambert
Committee on Retirement
Sen. Edward J. Price, Chairman
Sen. Robert Mills, Vice Chairman
Sen. CleoFields
Sen. Bob Hensgens
Sen. Beth Mizell
Sen. Barrow Peacock
Sen. Kirk Talbot
Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs
Sen. R.L. “Bret “Allain, Chairman
Sen. Jay Luneau, Vice Chairman
Sen. Troy Carter
Sen. Eddie Lambert
Sen. Patrick McMath
Sen. Barry Milligan
Sen. Karen Carter Peterson
Sen. Roger Pope
Sen. “Mike” Reese
Sen. Gary Smith
Sen. Rick Ward, III
Interim Members – Senators Bernard, Bouie, Cathey, Morris
Committee on Senate and Governmental Affairs
Sen. Sharon Hewitt, Chair
Sen. Barry Milligan, Vice Chairman
Sen. R.L. “Bret” Allain II
Sen. Franklin Foil
Sen. Jimmy Harris
Sen. Edward J. Price
Sen. “Mike” Reese
Sen. Gregory Tarver
Sen. Glen Womack
Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public Works
Sen. Rick Ward III, Chairman
Sen. Patrick McMath, Vice Chairman
Sen. “Louie” Bernard
Sen. Barrow Peacock
Sen. Roger Pope
Sen. Edward J. Price
Sen. Gary Smith
Select Committee on Coastal Restoration and Flood Protection
Sen. Patrick Connick, Chairman
Sen. Mark Abraham
Sen. Joe Bouie
Sen. Troy Carter
Sen. Michael Fesi
Sen. Bob Hensgens
Sen. Sharon Hewitt
Sen. Fred H. Mills
Select Committee on Homeland Security
Sen. Barry Milligan, Chairman
Sen. Eddie Lambert, Vice Chairman
Sen. Troy Carter
Sen. Stewart Cathey
Sen. Franklin Foil
Sen. Jay Luneau
Sen. Karen Carter Peterson
Sen. Gregory Tarver
Select Committee on Veterans Affairs
Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, Chairman
Sen. Troy Carter
Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr.
Sen. Franklin Foil
Sen. Barry Milligan
Sen. Mike Reese
Sen. Gregory Tarver
Select Committee on Women and Children
Sen. Regina Barrow, Chair
Sen. Heather Cloud
Sen. Sharon Hewitt
Sen. Fred H. Mills
Sen. Beth Mizell
Sen. Karen Carter Peterson
