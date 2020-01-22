Senator Glen Womack was appointed to four committees for the 2020-2024 Louisiana Senate.

Committees were Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development, Finance, Labor & Industrial Relations and Senate & Governmental Affairs.

He was assigned vice-chairman of the Agricultural, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development committee.

The committee encompasses agribusiness programs at penal institutions, agricultural chemistry, economics, production, promotion and marketing. 

The committee also deals with aqua cultural economics, research, production, promotion and marketing. Additionally, it hears issues of rural development, soil conservation, forestry and the dairy industry.

The finance committee encompasses the appropriation of state funds, including the cash portion of the comprehensive state capital budget. 

It also includes budgetary requirements and procedures, central purchasing, economy and efficiency of governmental operations and expenditures of funds.

Other subject matter referred to the finance committee is fiscal controls, general appropriations bill and revenue sharing.

The Labor & Relations Committee encompasses child labor, collective bargaining affecting public employees, employment insurance, health and safety of labors and disputes

Labor retirement laws, standards, unemployment compensation, wages and hours of labor and workmen’s compensation is also referred to this committee.

The Senate & Government Affairs committee encompasses appointments which require confirmation by the Senate, apportionment for public officials and assignments of space in state buildings. 

Other subject matter referred to the committee are classified and unclassified service for public employees, creation of all legislative committees and proposals for interim studies by committees, election, state political parties and their committees and offices.

Expenditures of Legislative funds, government ethics, auditor, fiscal officers, lobbying, rules and procedures of the Senate and Legislature are other matters brought before this committee.

The following is a list of other committee assignments and appointments for the 2020-2024 Louisiana Senate, said Senate President Patrick “Page” Cortez.

District 22 Senator Fred Mills was appointed Senate Parliamentarian.

Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, Aquaculture and Rural Development

Sen. Stewart Cathey, Jr. Chairman

Sen. Glen Womack, Vice Chairman

Sen. R.L. “Bret” Allain, II

Sen. “Louie” Bernard

Sen.  Katrina Jackson

Sen. Barry Milligan

Sen. Jay Morris

 

Committee on Commerce, Consumer Protection and International Affairs

Sen. Ronnie Johns, Chairman

Sen. Cameron Henry, Vice Chairman

Sen. Mark Abraham

Sen. Troy Carter

Sen. Patrick Connick

Sen. Cleo Fields

Sen. Jay Morris

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson

Sen. mack “Bodi” White

 

Committee on Education

Sen. Cleo Fields, Chairman

Sen. Katrina Jackson, Vice Chair

Sen. Mark Abraham

Sen. Robert Mills

Sen. Beth Mizell

Sen. Kirk Talbot

Sen. Mack “Bodi” White

 

Committee on Environmental Quality

Sen. EddoeLambert, Chairman

Sen. Roger Pope, Vice Chairman

Sen. Patrick Connick

Sen. Bob Hensgens

Sen. Sharon Hewitt

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson

Sen. Edward J. Price

 

Committee on Finance

Sen. Mack “Bodi” White, Chairman

Sen. Heather Cloud, Vice Chair

Sen. Mark Abraham

Sen. Regina Barrow

Sen. Gerald Boudreaux

Sen. Michael “Big Mike” Fesi

Sen. Jimmy Harris

Sen. Cameron Henry

Sen. Ronnie Johns

Sen. Gregory Tarver

Sen. Glen Womack

Interim Members – Senators Connick, Hewitt, Jackson, F. Mills

 

Committee on Health and Welfare

Sen. Fred H. Mills, Chairman

Sen. Regina Barrow, Vice Chair

Sen. Gerald Boudreaux

Sen. Bob Hensgens

Sen. Jay Luneau

Sen. Patrick McMath

Sen. Beth Mizell

Sen. Roger Pope

Sen. Rick Ward III

 

Committee on Insurance

Sen. Kirk Talbot, Chairman

Sen. “Louie” Bernard, Vice Chairman

Sen. Joe Bouie

Sen. Stewart Cathey

Sen. Michael “Big Mike” Fesi

Sen. Katrina Jackson

Sen. Robert Mills

Sen. Barrow Peacock

Sen. Gary Smith

 

Committee on Judiciary A

Sen. Barrow Peacock, Chairman

Sen. Jimmy Harris, Vice Chairman

Sen. Heather Cloud

Sen. Cleo Fields

Sen. Jay Luneau

Sen. Patrick McMath

Sen. Robert Mills

 

Committee on Judiciary B

Sen. Gary Smith, Chairman

Sen. Joe Bouie, Vice Chairman

Sen. Cameron Henry

Sen. Ronnie Johns

Sen. “Mike” Reese

Sen. Kirk Talbot

Sen. Gregory Tarver

 

Committee on Judiciary C

Sen. Franklin Foil, Chairman

Sen. Mark Abraham, Vice Chairman

Sen. Regina Barrow

Sen. Troy Carter

Sen. Beth Mizell

Sen. Rick Ward, III

Sen. Mack “Bodi” White

 

Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations

Sen. Troy Carter, Chairman

Sen. “Mike” Reese, Vice Chairman

Sen. Regina Barrow

Sen. Stewart Cathey, Jr.

Sen. Jay Luneau

Sen. Jay Morris

Sen. Glen Womack

 

Committee on Local and Municipal Affairs

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, Chair

Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, Vice Chairman

Sen. Heather Cloud

Sen. Franklin Foil

Sen. Cameron Henry

Sen. Barry Milligan

Sen. Gregory Tarver

 

Committee on Natural Resources

Sen. Bob Hensgens, Chairman

Sen. Michael Fesi, Vice Chairman

Sen. R.L. “Bret” Allain

Sen. Joe Bouie

Sen. Patrick Connick

Sen. Sharn Hewitt

Sen. Eddie Lambert

 

Committee on Retirement

Sen. Edward J. Price, Chairman

Sen. Robert Mills, Vice Chairman

Sen. CleoFields

Sen. Bob Hensgens

Sen. Beth Mizell

Sen. Barrow Peacock

Sen. Kirk Talbot

 

Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs

Sen. R.L. “Bret “Allain, Chairman

Sen. Jay Luneau, Vice Chairman

Sen. Troy Carter

Sen. Eddie Lambert

Sen. Patrick McMath

Sen. Barry Milligan

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson

Sen. Roger Pope

Sen. “Mike” Reese

Sen. Gary Smith

Sen. Rick Ward, III

Interim Members – Senators Bernard, Bouie, Cathey, Morris

 

Committee on Senate and Governmental Affairs

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, Chair

Sen. Barry Milligan, Vice Chairman

Sen. R.L. “Bret” Allain II

Sen. Franklin Foil

Sen. Jimmy Harris

Sen. Edward J. Price

Sen. “Mike” Reese

Sen. Gregory Tarver

Sen. Glen Womack

 

Committee on Transportation, Highways, and Public Works

Sen. Rick Ward III, Chairman

Sen. Patrick McMath, Vice Chairman

Sen. “Louie” Bernard

Sen. Barrow Peacock

Sen. Roger Pope

Sen. Edward J. Price

Sen. Gary Smith

 

Select Committee on Coastal Restoration and Flood Protection

Sen. Patrick Connick, Chairman

Sen. Mark Abraham

Sen. Joe Bouie

Sen. Troy Carter

Sen. Michael Fesi

Sen. Bob Hensgens

Sen. Sharon Hewitt

Sen. Fred H. Mills

 

Select Committee on Homeland Security

Sen. Barry Milligan, Chairman

Sen. Eddie Lambert, Vice Chairman

Sen. Troy Carter

Sen. Stewart Cathey

Sen. Franklin Foil

Sen. Jay Luneau

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson

Sen. Gregory Tarver

 

Select Committee on Veterans Affairs

Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, Chairman

Sen. Troy Carter

Sen. Stewart Cathey Jr.

Sen. Franklin Foil

Sen. Barry Milligan

Sen. Mike Reese

Sen. Gregory Tarver

 

Select Committee on Women and Children

Sen. Regina Barrow, Chair

Sen. Heather Cloud

Sen. Sharon Hewitt

Sen. Fred H. Mills

Sen. Beth Mizell

Sen. Karen Carter Peterson

