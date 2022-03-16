A Vidalia woman was apprehended in a stolen ambulance south of Wisner on March 11.
Whitney Paige Turner, 27, led multiple agencies on a high speed chase, beginning at Ochsner LSU Health in Monroe.
She is charged with introduction of contraband into a penal institute, possession of Schedule I, operating an ambulance without a license, aggravated flight from an officer, and theft of a motor vehicle. Her bond was set at $22,000.
According to reports, a Monroe Police Department officer was dispatched with a stolen ambulance report at 9:01 p.m. Shortly after the report, Turner was determined to be the ambulance driver and did not have a proper license.
Turner drove 65 mph in a 40 mph speed zone when she heard audible signals and saw sirens from the first responding officer in a marked police vehicle. Eventually, she ran over a concrete embankment on Desiard Street and began traveling eastbound in a westbound lane, which forced motorists off the road.
To leave Monroe, Turner drove southbound on La. Hwy 165 going 80 mph in a 50 mph zone. While on I-20 East, she traveled approximately 100 mph.
At approximately 10:30 p.m., Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office was advised to be on the look out for an ambulance stolen from a Ouachita Parish hospital, last seen southbound on US 425.
Franklin Parish units engaged the ambulance near Baskin as it continued south on US 425 at a high rate of speed. While pursuing Turner, road conditions were “extremely dangerous with high winds, freezing rain, and limited lighting,” according to reports.
Additional units engaged as the ambulance ran numerous red lights while traveling at speeds in excess of 85 mph. Turner continued south through Winnsboro, Gilbert and Wisner and crossed into Catahoula Parish.
"This was a very dangerous situation traveling though our municipalities in Franklin Parish and crossing into Catahoula Parish,” said Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
South of Wisner, the ambulance struck one of the units assisting in the pursuit. Shortly after crossing into Catahoula Parish, deputies deployed a rolling road block and were able to disable the vehicle. Several police units as well as the ambulance sustained minor damage. Turner was placed into the custody of Monroe Police Department on La. Hwy 913 and US 425 in Peck.
“Thanks to the Richland Parish Sheriff's Office who advised our office the ambulance was stolen and in route to Franklin Parish,” Cobb said on social media. “Also thanks to the Baskin Police Department, Gilbert Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Wisner Police Department, Louisiana State Police and Catahoula Parish Sheriff's Office who also responded. I am also thankful this was resolved without injury to any innocent person. Our deputies did an excellent job concluding the event in a safe manner."
