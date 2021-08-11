An argument between a mother and daughter turned deadly Sunday afternoon.
LaChandra Jones and her 13-year-old daughter were arguing in a vehicle when Jones allegedly grabbed a weapon and pointed it the child. While arguing the gun discharged.
“The mother indicated the discharge was an accident because the gun did not have a magazine in it, and she assumed it was unloaded,” said Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
On Sunday at 3:18 p.m., Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a gunshot at 1509 Gum Street in Winnsboro, Cobb said. During this time period, Franklin Medical Center initially reported to the sheriff’s office a female juvenile had been admitted to the emergency room with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to be head.
The child was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport where she remains in critical condition at press time.
Jones, 45 of 2019 Elliott Street, Alexandria was arrested by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s office 10 p.m. Monday night for second degree cruelty of a juvenile and illegally discharging of a weapon. Jones was booked into the Franklin Parish Detention Center and a bond has not been set.
Jones has a second address of 1509 Gum Street, Winnsboro where the event took place.
“This is a very tragic and senseless situation for everyone involved,” Cobb said. “Obviously, our hope and prayers for this child is to make a miraculous recovery.”
