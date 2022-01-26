Winnsboro Police Department (WPD) continues not to take some 911 calls from the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb.
An estimated six 911 calls have been missed by WPD since a policing contract was signed between Winnsboro and Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office. Many of the missed 911 calls were for wrecks.
The missed calls started when Winnsboro Town Council agreed to a six-month policing contract with Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office. The contract was meant to bolster the town’s lean police department while better protecting residents, according Cobb who updated Town Council members during their regular Jan. 18 meeting.
“(Chief Will Pierce) is ordering officers not to take calls,” Cobb said Tuesday. “I can’t fathom what his explanation would be. Some officers are following orders while others are not.”
At the Jan. 18 meeting, Cobb said his department was attempting to assist WPD.
“We thought we were doing Winnsboro Police Department a favor since we had patrols there doing some of the calls,” Cobb said. “It is hard for me to fathom anybody having issue with that. This gives (WPD) more time I would think to do patrol duties, law enforcement or doing things the community is asking us, the law enforcement, to do.”
During his patrol report, Cobb asked Pierce if his department was going to respond to 911 calls from his department and non-emergency traffic details.
Pierce answered, “As far as signal 20, yes. I tell my men if it comes from the sheriff’s department…make the calls.”
But, later in the questioning, Mayor John Dumas accused WPD officers of leaving the scene of the accident due to orders, and Pierce seemed to reverse his answer.
“No, not true,” Pierce said. “I’ve never told anybody to leave.”
“I can’t agree with that,” Dumas rebutted. “That has been brought to my attention this has been happening.”
“The only thing I have told my officers is if they received a signal 1020 from the sheriff’s department let them work it. I have never told anybody to leave the scene when there is a man out there by himself. He needs backup.”
Pierce, a staunch opponent of the contract, again told Town Council members he was not involved in the contract’s developmental process.
“I didn’t get any details on how his contract worked,” Pierce said, stating he did not see the final contract until it was completed and put on his desk. Pierce went on to say, he was absent to many of the meetings concerning the contract due to recovering from surgery.
Town Council members met numerous times in publicly advertised meetings in the months leading to the contract’s approval.
According to Dumas, the contract was the Town Council’s decision.
“The information given to you was the results, and the decisions made by the Council,” Dumas said. “The contract states you would still handle your men. This was a governmental binding contract. As far as the funds, and as far as the usage of those funds and how they are paid that came from the council, and they are the governing body. You (Pierce) don’t have any reason to be included in that governing process therefore the act of accepting the contract is the governing body’s decision.”
After his report, Cobb was questioned by a WPD officer why the Sheriff’s Office was given the contract.
“At the time, Winnsboro Police Department had five officers when they should have had 13,” Cobb said. “5,000 people live in Winnsboro. It is quite a populated small town with a lot of activity.”
Due to WPD’s inadequate staffing, FPSO would assist the town’s police force frequently, hampering patrols in other parts of the parish before the contract.
“We couldn’t stay in Winnsboro all the time because we do have other jurisdictions to cover. We have a parish to cover, and I am responsible for those citizens as well.”
The contract was a way to bring additional patrols on for Winnsboro.
“My concern was the increasing situations, especially violent crimes, people with guns and all of the other types of activities,” Cobb said. “We want to be aggressive and pro-active. We got with the council, and we all were in one accord of what we thought needed to be done. My understanding was, they talked to (Pierce), and they, as a unit, had one accord as far as doing what was best for the citizens of Winnsboro.”
Pierce, who was combatant at times during questioning, was warned by Dumas not to interrupt those asking questions.
After interrupting Town Council member Jerry Johnson’s question, Dumas pounded his gavel and said, “Look, this is something we are not going to have in this meeting. One man will finish his statement, and you can give a rebuttal. I expect everyone here to show respect to each other, if you can’t do that and can’t get along, you can go home.”
Johnson went on to ask, “Chief Pierce said he could work with anybody. Can you?”
Pierce said he could.
In his first monthly report, Cobb said his department wrote 43 traffic tickets and multiple warrants were issued in many high traffic areas. There were 14 arrests that occurred specifically by his patrolling officers, 10 felony arrests and four misdemeanor arrests.
There was a shooting on the corner of Maple and Hunter streets with an investigation ongoing and multiple arrests on attempted murder.
Additionally, there was a shooting on Hickory Street that Cobb believed was a retaliatory event related to the Maple and Hunter street shooting. Arrests have been made.
Juveniles were still breaking into cars in “all parts of the town” with multiple arrests made, according to Cobb. Majority of break-ins were occurring between the hours of 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
“Misdemeanor theft can turn violent quickly,” Cobb said.
Pierce in his report said his department averaged approximately three calls a day.
Cobb brought up WPD had not made a felony arrest for more than 70 days.
In the end, Cobb called for open communication between police offices.
“I am more successful as a sheriff if Winnsboro Police Department is successful as a law enforcement agency,” Cobb said. “We are responsible for all of Franklin Parish. I take this seriously, and I take it to heart. I want the best for all of the citizens. It is not about you. It is not about me. It is not about the chief, and it is not about the council. It is about the people we are trying to serve. We are trying to prevent things from happening. We want to be on top of things, and we want to stop things from happening. We want to give the City of Winnsboro and the parish of Franklin the best we got.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.