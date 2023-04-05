The last time R.C. Moore saw his uncle, Willie O. Jones, Moore was six years old.
Jones was going off to serve his country in World War II, but while serving he died of malaria at a Japanese prisoner of war camp in the Philippines.
Moore, Butch Ford, Robin Wallace and Judy Roberts, all of Jones’ family thought he was buried at Oak Grove Cemetery but it turns out that is not his remains.
DNA tests from scientists at Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency labs in Hawaii discovered Jones’ remains were actually found in Manila. The remains in the Oak Grove cemetery are unknown but will be sent back under military escort for DNA testing.
In the near future, Jones’ remains will be shipped home, more than 80 years after his death.
Ford’s grandmother and Jones’ sister were “always mad at the Japanese. They killed her little brother,” Ford said. “Grandma Moore always told us he wasn’t in that box.”
R.C. Moore remembers Jones cut his curly hair before he went off to war. He laughed, “That made everybody mad."
In 1940, Jones traveled to Shreveport where he joined the Army Air Corp. He was to be a mechanic for Gen. Douglas MacArthur, according to Ford, the family’s spokesman.
After training, he stopped by his home on the way to California to ship out. That is where he cut R.C. Moore’s hair and was the last time his family saw him alive.
He boarded USS Coolidge in San Franscico bound for Hawaii. Before arriving in Hawaii, he stayed in the Philippines. Little did Jones know, his stay was to be extended because on Dec. 7, 1941 the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. On January 1942 the Japanese invaded the Philippines.
“The planes never made it to the island,” Ford said. “All the pilots were there. They handed him a gun on Dec. 8 and said ‘we are fighting.’”
During this time, the U.S. Army Forces in the Far East (USAFE) were created and were tasked to push back against the Japanese and to delay their action at the mouth of Manila Bay. Their main objective was to serve as a buffer between the Japanese and the American colonial possession of the Philippines.
The USAFFE were able to hold the Japanese successfully until December 1941. After the attack on Pearl Harbor, troops were placed on half rations. Soldiers were promised there would be extra troops, planes and supplies coming to help them. Unfortunately, those promises never materialized, which left Filipinos largely defenseless in the wake of the Japanese.
During the Battle of Bataan, troops suffered from disease, hunger, wounds and death. By the time the Filipinos and the US troops finally surrendered on April 9, 1942, the Philippine scouts were in a very bad position.
“They ran out of ammunition and food,” Ford said. “They fought brilliantly during that time frame.”
According to Ford’s accounts, Jones was part of the Bataan Death March. A deadly march where 60,000 to 80,000 Filipino and American prisoners of war were made to walk 65 miles from the Philippine peninsula to a railhead inland.
Jones made it through the death march to the train that took him to a camp, but he died at the camp of malaria.
Prisoners were made to bury men who died from noon one day to noon the next. Ten other men died with Jones that particular day, Ford said.
“They dug a mass grave and laid them in,” he said. “They had his dog tags and stuck them in his mouth.”
After the war, the United States sent teams in to excavate the sites, exhume the bodies and take them to Manila where they were buried. Some bodies were sent home per the families request, like Jones. The body that came to Franklin Parish was sent home in 1949.
An anthropologist told Ford “everything was getting mingled” during the process.
Five years ago, Ford and R.C. Moore were in Franklin Parish at a funeral when R.C. Moore received a call from Atlanta. It was officials from Fort Knox saying they were going to send them some DNA tests to take. They were wanting to double check Jones’ remains.
Ironically, on Dec. 8, 2018, Ford received a called saying they had Jones’ remains.
“They want to find out who this is in the grave (in Oak Grove), so they can match it up,” he explained.
The four families members met at Mulhearn’s Funeral Home in Winnsboro Monday along with a U.S. government official going over plans for Jones’, arrangements and trip - one final trip back home.
More information about the burial arrangements will be published when The Franklin Sun receives it.
