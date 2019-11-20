Anita Gallagher-Wygal garnered a convincing win over her opponent Matthew Hollis in Saturday’s runoff election for Franklin Parish Clerk of Court.
Complete but unofficial results showed Wygal winning 63.24 percent of the vote. She collected 4,654 votes to Hollis’ 2,705.
Wygal, chief deputy Clerk of Court, touted her 20 years of experience in the Clerk’s office during the campaign while Hollis, a Winnsboro lawyer, called for “positive change” to the office.
“I am truly overwhelmed and grateful for the support showed to me by the people of Franklin Parish,” Wygal said.
With the win, Wygal will fill current Clerk of Court Ann Johnson’s position who opted not to run for re-election.
Wygal will take office July 1.
A total of 7,627 people voted in the general election in Franklin Parish.
In the Police Jury races, voters elected four new jurors.
Three incumbents, Ricky Campbell, James Harris and Rawhide Robinson, won re-election bids in the Oct. 12 primary election.
David DeBlieux collected 637 votes or 58.01 percent to beat Ronnie Cassels for the Police Jury District 2 seat. Cassels received 461 votes or 41.99 percent.
DeBlieux will replace Buddy Parks who did not seek re-election.
Like Harris, Gary Peters beat his opponent, Paul Till, in the primary election to claim the Police Jury District 4 seat.
Peters will replace Troy Hendry who also did not seek re-election.
In District 5, Keiona Wesby beat incumbent Leroy Scott by notching 57.71 percent or 550 votes. Scott, who served on the Police Jury for six terms, took 461 votes.
“We need a willingness to work together and accept the new faces,” Wesby said. “I would love to see us being able to get along and move forward together, collectively. Outside of that, I want to start going ahead and talking to the proper people and proper channels with clean up and bringing things up to standard. I’m talking about cleanup, drainage and mowing until we can get down to infrastructure. I would love for all the children and their future, however that affects us, to be number one on our agenda.”
Leodis Norman received 52.30 percent or 477 votes to beat incumbent Joe Lewis in the District 7 race. Lewis served 2 terms.
“This victory is your victory because you voted for a new voice to be heard in Franklin Parish because your concerns matter,” Norman said. “It has been a long time coming, but because of what we did on this date, in this election, at this defining moment, change has come.
I congratulate Mr. Lewis for all that he has achieved. And I look forward to working with him for leadership and a more competitive economy, to strengthen our communities.”
