A small-town lady from Baskin is making a big splash in Nashville and the world.
Lainey Wilson has been nominated in six different categories for the 2022 Country Music Association Awards.
Wilson is up for Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for “Sayin' What I'm Thinkin,” Song of the Year for "Things a Man Oughta Know," Musical Event of the Year for "Never Say Never" with Cole Swindell and Video of the Year for "Never Say Never."
“Six nominations!?!? I’m speechless," she said on Twitter following the announcement. "While I try to find the words just know that I’m blown away and so so honored and proud to be nominated. Thank you to the entire country music community!"
2022 Country Music Association Awards will air Nov. 9, 7 p.m. on ABC.
Additionally, Wilson was honored as “Breakout Artist of the Year'' at the 2022 “CMT Artist of The Year” on Oct. 14 in a broadcasted network special.
“This past year has been a wild ride,” Wilson said. “To be considered for this award reinforces that the years of hard work my team and I have put in was all worth it. The team at CMT feels like family, and the way they genuinely support artists on their platform is so special and important for dreamers like me.”
She debuted in mainstream country music with her single "Things a Man Oughta Know" in 2020, and she released her major-label debut album, ‘Sayin' What I'm Thinkin,’ in 2021.
She earned a hit with her Cole Swindell duet, "Never Say Never," and she is joining Hardy on another collaboration called “Wait In The Truck,” which was released in late August.
The CMA Awards nominations are not the first reflection of Wilson's success at awards shows. She was previously nominated for three CMT Awards, and she took home two ACM Awards for New Female Artist of the Year and Song of the Year at the 2022 ceremony.
Wilson's musical style is rooted in country music, but also incorporates elements of pop, southern rock, contemporary country and classic country.
In describing her style, AllMusic’s Mark Deming commented, " Wilson's voice is clear and strong, with an unapologetic Southern accent, and her songs are tough but heartfelt contemporary country with an edge that has its roots in vintage Southern rock and classic rock, as well as a dash of modern-day pop."
In describing her own musical style, Wilson characterized it as "bell-bottom country,” which Taste of Country called "a cross between easy listening and hard truths."
Wilson has been heavily influenced by Dolly Parton, paying tribute to her in the self-composed track "WWDD" (What Would Dolly Do).
She also credits Lee Ann Womack as an influence on her career and music
Wilson’s talents are not limited to music. She will also star as “Abby” on Season 5’s Yellowstone.
Yellowstone is described as an American neo-Western drama television series that premiered on June 20, 2018, on Paramount Network. Series episodes follow the conflicts along the shared borders of a large cattle ranch, an Indian reservation and land developers.
Wilson told the audience during the 15th annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) honors, she was busy shooting for Yellowstone last summer.
“We’ve been on set all summer. We have been out there in Montana. If it was up to me, I’d just stay in Montana. I’m like ‘Can I just fly out of here and go to the shows?” Wilson said.
Wilson, whose character on Yellowstone was created with her in mind, will play the role of a musician, performing her original music.
She will star alongside celebrity cast mates including Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.
