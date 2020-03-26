Business sales and excise tax returns which were previously due March 20 can now be turned in as late as May 20 without penalty, the Louisiana Department of Revenue announced.
By state law, sales and excise tax returns for any monthly tax period generally are due on the 20th day of the following month.
The extension applies to sales, beer excise and wine excise tax returns and payments for the February 2020 tax period. No extension request is necessary.
