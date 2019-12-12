As Democratic leaders unveiled the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, Louisiana Republicans have stuck to the party line, maintaining that the entire effort was politically motivated and lacking in substance.
U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, the congressional delegation’s only Democrat, had not issued an official statement as of publication. But Richmond has participated in the impeachment inquiry hearings through his role on the House Judiciary Committee, and his questions and public statements make clear that he will vote for impeachment.
“The evidence shows that President Trump leveraged taxpayer dollars to get Ukraine to announce sham investigations of President Trump’s political rivals,” Richmond said at a Dec. 4 hearing. “That taxpayer money was meant to help Ukraine defend itself, and in turn defend United States interests, from Russian aggression.”
The House Judiciary Committee could vote on the two articles of impeachment as early as this week, potentially sending them to the full House for a vote shortly before Christmas. If the Democrat-controlled House moves forward as expected, conviction by the U.S. Senate would require approval by two-thirds of the members, a very high bar in a body where Republicans hold the majority.
A statement from U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy left open the possibility, however slight, that he would consider voting for conviction.
“House Democratic leadership turned impeachment into a series of partisan hearings searching for a crime that changed by the day,” Cassidy said. “The Senate will offer President Trump a fair process, and I look forward to fairly judging the facts.”
Statements by other Louisiana Republicans available Tuesday indicated they had already made up their minds.
“Washington Democrats have wanted to impeach President Trump since before he even took office,” U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise said. “Despite years of witch hunts and investigations, Democrats have not produced a single piece of evidence that President Trump engaged in bribery, extortion, or any other high crimes or misdemeanors.”
“Radical Democrats have vowed and voted to impeach President Donald Trump since the day of his election, and now they are pulling the trigger on what was described in our House Judiciary Committee by one of the expert witnesses as 'the shortest proceeding, with the thinnest evidentiary record and the narrowest grounds ever used to impeach a president,’” U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson said.
“This was an investigation in search of a crime,” U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins said. “The outcome was predetermined long ago. Democrats are moving forward in the absence of any direct evidence, driven by deep hatred for President Trump.”
The draft impeachment articles accuse Trump of attempting to strong-arm the government of Ukraine into launching investigations that would smear a top Democratic political rival, using as leverage two official acts: the delivery of almost $400 million in security assistance and a White House meeting for Ukraine’s president.
A second article charges Trump with obstructing the House investigation by ordering federal officials not to comply with subpoenas for testimony and documents.
