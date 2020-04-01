Reported cases of people testing positive for COVID-19 jumped to 6,424, according to a Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) report published April 1 at noon.
COVID-19 related deaths totaled 273, and 1,498 patients were reported in Louisiana hospitals with 490 on ventilators. Sixty of 64 parishes have reported cases.
Franklin Parish numbers of positive tests held at five, according to the LDH report.
Seventy-nine commercial tests and nine state tests had been performed in Franklin Parish. Around the state, 42,078 commercial tests had been completed and reported to the state lab while 3,698 tests have been performed by the state lab.
Catahoula and Richland parishes reported three cases while Madison Parish reported one case, according to LDH. There were five positive cases in Concordia Parish.
