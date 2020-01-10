Attorney General Jeff Landry on Thursday submitted qualifying paperwork for President Donald Trump to compete in Louisiana’s April 4 Republican presidential primary.
The other Republican candidates who have signed up so far are Rocky De La Fuente, Bill Weld and Matthew John Matern.
Democrats who have signed up to participate in their party’s presidential preference primary are: Michael Bennet, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang.
Friday is the last day to qualify. Unlike the open primaries in state elections, these are closed-party primaries in which only party members can participate.
