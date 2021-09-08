Franklin Parish Policy Jury members will possibly amend an ordinance detailing specific speed limits for many parish roads located in subdivisions at their regular meeting Thursday.
Public works committee members reviewed the roads in an agenda meeting Sept. 2.
Currently, most paved parish roads have a speed limit of 45 MPH while gravel roads have a speed limit of 25 MPH.
If the ordinance is amended, speed limits in subdivisions could vary between 15 MPH to 35 MPH, according to where each road is located.
Baker’s Cut-Off, Crocket Point, Hawsey, Lyles Cut-Off, Mike Lofton, Rabbit Lane and Robinson Dairy roads would be 35 MPH, according to the proposed amendment.
Blount, Boyd, Brooks, Browns Landing, Carol Cobb, Collins, Courthouse, Ellingont, Feed Mill, Fox Johnston, Hendrix, Kenneth Barton, Oliver, a portion of New Zion, Riley, Roy McDuffie, Wayne Ezell, White and Wilson roads would be 25 MPH, according to the proposed amendment.
Colonel Drive, Deer Run and Holland roads along with nearly all of Abe Lincoln, Elam and Horace White subdivisions would be 15 MPH, according to the proposed amendment.
In Washington Park subdivision, Field Drive, Prairie Road and Sage Street would be 15 MPH, according to the proposed amendment.
Meanwhile, Police Jury road crews are chip sealing Vic Clayton Road, according to Wendell Thornton, parish superintendent.
Additionally, finance committee members recommended contracting outside services to haul material during the chip sealing.
Proponents of the measure said it would cost no more money hiring hauling contractors and would free up more parish employees to work in chip sealing.
Finance committee members also recommended waiting on the purchase of four directional signs for Turkey Creek RV Park until funds are available.
Police Jury’s regular meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 9 at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.