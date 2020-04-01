Obeline Gilmore Freeman
A private family graveside service for Obeline Gilmore Freeman, 87, of Winnsboro, was held Sunday, March 29, 2020, in Chase Cemetery, with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Freeman was born on Aug. 10, 1932, in Trout, to the union of Mick and Lois Rutledge Gilmore, and passed from this life on March 24, 2020, in Winnsboro. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mick and Lois Gilmore; sister, Wynona Lenard; half-sister, Bernice Hayden; granddaughter, Patricia Jo Freeman; son-in-law, Joseph Creppel; and great-granddaughter, Sierra Jade Freeman.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Doris Creppel, Janis Bruce and husband Wayne, and Mollie Johnston and husband Mark; sons, Dan Freeman and wife Peggy, Ben Freeman and wife Beth, Mick Freeman, and Paul Freeman; and special nephew, Lavelle Lenard. She will also be remembered by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Blanche E. Hodge
Mrs. Blanche E. Hodge, age 87 of Dry Prong, entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.
Blanche loved her family and her church. She was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church, enjoyed gardening, loved to crochet and was very outspoken. She loved to be outside and until a week before her passing, she was mowing grass, weed eating and tending to her flowers.
Mrs. Hodge was preceded in death by her parents, Blanchard and Johnnie Matkin; husbands, Luther Dewitt Sharbono Sr. and Luther Harold Hodge; a daughter, Betty Ann Kennard; two brothers, Clyde Matkin and Albert Patterson; three sisters, Zelma Hillman, Thelma McCoy and Mary Matkin.
Mrs. Hodge is survived by two daughters, Rita Giusti (Ernie) of Lafitte, La and Jackie Lewis (Gary) of Prospect; two step daughters, Rhonda Davis and Wanda Berry; a son, Luther Sharbono Jr. (Glenda) of Shreveport; two brothers, James Matkin (Rose) of Dry Prong and Frank Matkin of Pineville; 15 grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren.
Blanche will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
Private family graveside were held Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Ball.
To extend online condolences for the Hodge family, please visit www.Gallagherfh.com
Jermaine 'JT' Tolliver
Jermaine “JT” Tolliver, 38, resident of Sicily Island, musician, died March 17, 2020.
Graveside service were held Sunday, March 29, 2020, at the Hope Well Baptist Church Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Need Philip Temple
Graveside services for Need Philip Temple, 77, of Gilbert were held Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in Providence Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Fred Hale and Rev. Raymond Berry officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Need was born March 29, 1942, in Winnsboro to the union of Willard F. Temple and Mami Lois Stroud Temple, and passed from this life on March 23, 2020, at his residence in Gilbert following a lengthy illness.
Need was a member of River of Life Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding the great grandchildren on the four wheeler.
He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Conley Temple; granddaughter Sara DeLane Tucker; great-granddaughter, Aubrie Grace Yates; three brothers: Billy Ray Temple, Authur Melvin “Big A” Temple and Willard F. “Buddy” Temple Jr.; father and mother-in-law, Elcie W. and Maggie B. Hale.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Saundra Hale Temple of Gilbert; son, Kevin Lee Lively of Denton, Texas; two daughters: Sandi Williams of Gilbert and Needra Gill and husband Jamie of Chatham; three sisters: Shirley Grant and husband Shelby of Gilbert, Beth Lowe and husband Wayne of Winnsboro, and Sarah Yaqoob and husband Khalida of Budd Lake, NJ, brother Tony Temple of Winnsboro; five grandchildren: Austin Tucker, Maggie Yates, Jonathan Gill, Chloe Gill and Jacob Gill; two great-grandsons: Jaxton and Kamdan Yates; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Neal Ardoin, Earl Fowler, Robert Fowler, David Grove, Robert Shives and Donnie Wallace.
Honorary pallbearers were Jacob Gill, Jonathan Gill, Billy Hale, Billy Hale III, and Austin Tucker.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Bobbie Lee Hoard
Graveside services for Bobbie Lee Hoard, 74, of Winnsboro will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Morning Star Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy McFarland officiating. Services are under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hoard died March 22, 2020.
She is survived by her son Darrell Hoard (Antoinethe); one daughter, Shelly Hoard, West Monroe; two brothers, D.C. Hoard, Grambling; Micheal Hoard, Shreveport; five sisters, Ruby Oatis and Dorothy Patterson, both of Monroe; Cloteal Merrells, Winnsboro; Eliza Thierry Plaisance; Stella Williams, Pensacola, Fla.; four grandchildren; one godchild, Renata Williams, Pensacola, Fla.
Online guestbook: www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Rachel Williamson
Private graveside services were held for Rachel Williamson, 85, of Winnsboro in New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tommy Basco officiating. Services were under the direction of Gill First National Home of Winnsboro. A public memorial service will be planned for later date.
She was born to Hezekiah Elijah and Vera Maloy Hemphill Wilson on July 13, 1934, in Brookhaven Miss., and passed from this life at Magnolia Estates in Lafayette.
She was a member of New Zion Baptist Church in Winnsboro. She cooked for the students at Franklin Academy for many years and later provided child care for the children at First Baptist Church in Lafayette.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Daniel Wallace (D.W.) Williamson.
She is survived by six children: Daniel Williamson and wife Marcia of Fort Necessity, Mike Williamson and wife Pat of Winnsboro, Debra Anderson and husband Cecil of Lafayette, Ricky Williamson and wife Loyce of Winnsboro, Linda Williamson of Lafayette and Tracy Williamson of Lafayette; one sister Louise Foster and husband James of Vidalia; 12 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren, and a host of friends.
Her grandchildren were honorary pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery fund or Preschool department at First Baptist Church Lafayette (1100 Lee Avenue-Lafayette, LA 70501.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.
