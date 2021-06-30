Henry “Rusty” Carter
Memorial services for Rusty Carter, 66, of Start will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021, in Start Baptist Church-Start with Rev. Jeff Thomas officiating, visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. until service time at the church.
Mr. Rusty a member of Start Baptist Church, retired from GM Guide Lamp Plant in Monroe and passed away June 27, 2021, at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Hazel Carter, and a son Dustin Blake Carter.
He is survived by his wife Darlene Stevens Carter of Start; three brothers, David Carter and his wife Brenda of Calhoun, Larry Carter also of Calhoun, Steve Carter of S.C.; one siter Anita Long and her husband Rickey of Downsville, LA, and a host sisters and brothers-in-law and nieces, nephews.
Doris Jeanette James
Funeral services for Mrs. Jeanette James, 82, formerly of Wisner and Gilbert, were held on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Jarryd Raynes and Rev. Danny Davis officiating. Interment followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jeanette James was born on February 7, 1939, in Wisner to the union of Christopher Columbus Stephens and Ozora Ferrington Stephens, and passed from this life on June 21, 2021, in Hessmer, LA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Christopher and Ozora Stephens; brothers, JD Stephens, Webster Stephens, Charlie Stephens, and Chris Stephens, Jr.; and sister, Annie Kimball.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband of 64 years, Billy James; sons, Lynn James, and Stephen James and wife Nini; daughter, Dawn Raynes and husband Terry; grandchildren, Jarryd Raynes and wife Leslie, Leah Chism and husband Ben, Brandon James, Jeryca Cannon and husband Rick; and great- grandchildren, Graycen Gordon, Kingston Raynes, Audrey Raynes, Brooks Chism, Jaxon Cannon, and Lincoln Raynes. She also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Brandon James, Lynn James, Stephen James, Terry Raynes, Rick Cannon, and Jimmy Huber.
The family received friends for visitation on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Elmer Pleasant, Sr.
Elmer Pleasant, Sr., of Winnsboro, died May 28, 2012 at his home. He was 63.
Memorial services for Mr. Pleasant were held at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro on June 26, 2021 at 2 p.m.
Mr. Pleasant is survived by his wife, Aimee Mosely Pleasant of Winnsboro; one son, Elmer Pleasant Jr. of Dallas; one daughter, Tolre T. Martin of Monroe; brothers, John Pleasant Jr. and Charles Pleasant of Winnsboro; sisters, Nellie Shaw and Shirley Pleasant of Winnsboro; three grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Frank Ellis, Sr.
Frank Ellis, Sr., of Gilbert, died June 17, 2021 at his home. He was 62.
Funeral services for Mr. Ellis was Saturday, June 26 at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro at 11 a.m.
He is survived by one son: Frank Ellis Jr. of Brownsville, Texas; daughters, Kanel Tolliver of Clayton, and step daughters, Vonetta Williams and Kyesha Bingham of Wisner; step mother, Corine Johnson of Wisner; one brother, Alex Ellis of Wisner; and one sister, Vera Norman of Monroe.
Mr. Ellis is also survived by two grandchildren, a special niece, Whitney Ellis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and two sister-in-laws, Fannie Ellis and Addie Berry of Monroe.
Mildred Lee Hendrix
Mildred Lee Hendrix, of Winnsboro, died June 24 at West Monroe Guest Home. She was 68.
Ms Hendrix’s services will be held July 3 at River Of Life Church in Winnsboro at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery in Warden, LA.
Visitation will be Friday, July 2 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
A full obituary will follow at a later date.
Sonya Georgette Roberts
Funeral services for Sonya Roberts, 52, of Wisner, was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 28, 2021, at Apostolic Faith Chapel, Gilbert, with Rev. James Harris, Rev. Scott Fletcher, and Rev. Clay Nichols officiating. Interment was held at Providence Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Sonya, a former Dental Assistant, was born on January 29, 1969, in Monroe to the union of George and Helen Bartmess, and passed away on June 24, 2021, in Wisner.
She is preceded in death by her father, George Lorn Bartmess; paternal grandparents, John and Marcella Bartmess; and maternal grandparents, Dewey and Hester Stockman.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her mother, Helen Bartmess; sons, Logan, Lorn, and Jeremy Roberts; brother, Johnny Bruce Bartmess; grandchildren, Gabriel, Drake, and Axton; and step grandchildren, Cort and Cole. She is also survived by a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Curtis Smith, Zane Rodgers, Luke Lewis, Trevor Roberts, J.R. Roberts, and Slade Robinson.
Honorary Pallbearers were Aboy Sturdivant, Bubba Allbritton, Jerry Brent, and Sam Harring.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, June 27 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Apostolic Faith Chapel in Gilbert.
Online registry/condolences at www.youngscommunity.com
Gary A. Carrol
Funeral services for Mr. Gary Allen Carroll, 70 of Winnsboro formally of Greenwood, MS were 2 p.m., Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Wilson Knight Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood, MS. with Rev. Skeeter Strider officiating,
Internment followed in Moore’s Memorial Cemetery in Carroll County, MS, visitation was from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home all under the direction of Wilson-Knight Funeral Home.
Mr. Gary a United States Army Vietnam Veteran retired after 33 years from Bunge River Grain Transportation. He loved and was an avid fisherman, was preceded in death by his parents A. B. and Tessie Carroll; and a grandson James Nail.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy Carroll of Winnsboro; three children, Margaret Boyd (Keith Mullins), Mayben, MS, Michael Butler (Violia) of Stewart, MS, and Kim McMurry (Bruce) of Winnsboro; eight grandchildren, Brandon, Natalie, Rachael, Laura, Chy, Brooke, Kory, Krysta; numerous Great grandchildren; brother Around Benford Carroll, Jr. of Carrollton, MS, sister, Sherry J. Brown of Greenwood, MS, numerous nieces and nephews.
Johnnie Whit Sanders
Johnnie Whit Sanders, 82, died at the FW Huston Senior Living Center in Winchester.
He was born December 23, 1938 in Hebert. Johnnie started his working career when he was 14 years old hauling logs to Tallulah to make baseball bats. He later worked on a tug boat and in the oilfield. He ended his working career as a truck driver and heavy equipment operator.
His joys in life included hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and listening to his wife sing. He was always happy near any body of water.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elijah (Bud) and Annie Lorraine Sanders, one son, Dean Sanders, and two daughters Mary Ellen Thomas and Tracy Ann Miles.
Survivors include his wife Betty Lou Sanders and children, Teresa (Sherman) Nichols, Billy Miles, Lawrence Miles, Louellen (Allen) Shaver, Betty Jean Sanders, Julia Fletcher and Caryn Parham and a host of grandchildren.
“Thinking of you” Cards may be sent to Betty Lou Sanders, 408 Delaware St. Winchester, KS 66097
