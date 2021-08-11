A Funeral Service honoring the life of Dr. Hollis T. Rogers, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 1815 Marshall Street, Shreveport. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 12:30 p.m. until service time. Officiating the service will be The Very Reverend Alston Johnson of St. Mark’s Cathedral.
Dr. Hollis T. Rogers, Jr., “Daddy” to his children, “Da” or “Big Da” to his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and “Dr. Tim” to most everyone else, died Monday, August 9, 2021, at Willis-Knighton Pierremont following a brief illness.
Dr. Tim was born March 10, 1938, in Shreveport, to Dr. Hollis T. Rogers, Sr., and his wife, Lillian Morgan Rogers. He grew up in Winnsboro, where his father and grandfather were both doctors. At an early age Dr. Tim decided that he wanted to follow their path. Dr. Tim attended Louisiana Tech, graduating in 1960. He then attended Louisiana State University Medical Center in New Orleans. He interned at what is now Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport before moving back to Northeast Louisiana to begin his practice. He was the Clinical Director of Internal Medicine at E. A. Conway Hospital in Monroe. Later he moved to Winnsboro where he joined his father at Rogers Medical Clinic in 1970.
During his time in Winnsboro, he held numerous positions including two terms as Coroner of Franklin Parish, and Medical Director of numerous nursing homes and local organizations. Over eighteen years Dr. Rogers developed a large and active practice in Winnsboro, before suffering a heart attack in 1988.
Deciding that he could not continue with his demanding medical practice, Dr. Tim moved to Shreveport to be closer to his children. After joining the LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for a year, he began his second career as the Chief Medical Consultant for Social Security Disability, a position he held for over 30 years until his retirement in 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Anna Rogers Pack and her husband, Wallace.
Tim was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting and salt-water fishing, but he considered his family to be his greatest gift. He spent his last 30 years doting on them. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Anne Bostick Rogers of Shreveport, LA; his three children, Lillian Rogers Ameen and husband, Mike of Shreveport, LA, Katheryn Rogers Graves and husband, Bob of Austin, TX, and Dr. Hollis T. Rogers III and wife, Andrea of Fayetteville, AR; his eight grandchildren, Michael Ameen, Jr. and wife, Laura, James Ameen and wife, Julia, Andrew Ameen and wife, Jennifer, Oliver Ameen and wife, Lesha all of Shreveport, LA, Morgan Graves, Ellis Graves both of Austin, TX, William Rogers and Ben Rogers both of Fayetteville, AR; five great-grandchildren, Cason, Elizabeth, Michael Paul, Thomas, and Grayson all of Shreveport, LA; and two nephews, Robert Pack of Ocala, FL and John Pack of Shreveport, LA.
The family wishes to thank Drs. Jonathan Davis, Scott McWright, and Arnold Barz, together with the wonderful nurses and staff at Willis-Knighton for their care of Dr. Tim. They also wish to thank the staff at The Oaks of Louisiana. A special thanks to Dr. Stuart Blum for his years of friendship and care.
Honoring him as pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials may be made to the Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse of Northwest Louisiana (CADA), 2000 Fairfield Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.