Ronnie 'RB' Bixler
Memorial services for Ronnie “RB” Bixler, 72, of Wisner, were held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Souled Out Ministries Barn Church with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
RB was born Feb. 1, 1947, to the union of William Glen Bixler and Lucille Marie McCrady Bixler, and passed from this life on Dec. 8, 2019, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
RB, as he liked to be called, was a rancher, farmer, cattlemen, horseman, and rodeo producer. He turned a lot of dirt, harvested many of soybeans, walked in high cotton, cut a many of steer, assembled some fine bucking stock, broke a lot of rank horses, and had been storied to have bred the finest rabbit hunting beagles the swamps of La. have ever seen. He had a bucking bull of the year and bucking horse of the year amongst the rodeo stock he harbored during his rodeo production years. He always had a few ol’ dogs saddled up with him in his pickup truck when he would slowly saunter down Highway 15... North or South! He hugged the babies, kissed the ladies, and loved his horses and old dogs. He had survived a number of cowboy injuries, a knee replacement, two hip replacements, seizures, a brain aneurysm, a questionable number of broken bones, two gun shot wounds, a nasty fight when some roughneck kicked his dog (No one kicked RB’s dog without a fight), and 3 marriages.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Billy Bixler.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include one son, Brad Bixler and wife Denise of Richmond Hill, Ga.; two grandchildren: Jackson Bixler and Laurel Bixler; one sister, Joyce Browder of Baton Rouge; nieces and nephew: Rhonda Weaks Campbell, Valarie Weaks Gilmore and Len Weaks; several other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and a host of friends.
Any planned memorials may be sent to Souled Out Ministries Barn Church, 6319 Hwy 17, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Billy Earl 'Billy Jack' Lewis
Funeral services for Billy Earl “Billy Jack” Lewis, 64, of Wisner, were held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at Kendricks Ferry Pentecostal Church, Wisner, with Rev. Danny Davis and Rev. James Warbington officiating. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Billy Jack was known as a jack of all trades, most of which he was a master at. He loved all mankind but especially his family. He was preceded in death by his father Roy E. Lewis.
He is survived by a son Eric Lewis and his wife Kristy of Dickerson, Texas; daughter, Krystle Dupuy and her husband Banyon of Lafayette; mother Aline Lewis Lupo of Wisner; sister, Brenda Kimball and her husband A.J. of Gilbert; brother, Roy Glenn “Luke” Lewis of Wisner; granddaughter, Lyla Lewis. His extended family, Mary Neathery of Wisner; son, Greg Gibson and his wife Kimberly of Conroe, Texas; daughter, Kristy Olivo of Wisner, Misty Roberts and her husband Heath of Crowville; grandchildren, Scarlett Gibson, Reece Gibson, Dylan Gibson, Mason Gibson, Kage Parker, Natalie Roberts, Kyler Roberts and Lawson Roberts; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Art Kenney, Mike Gossett, Forrest Swartwout, Donnie Chappell, David Allbritton and Olin “Dub” Johnson, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers were Terry Kimball, Chad Kimball, Brad Lewis, Big Dan Delaughter, Charlie Howington and Gary Knox.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Earl Guillot
Funeral services for Earl Guillot, 80, of Gilbert will be at 10 AM Friday, December 13, 2019, at Turkey Creek Baptist Church with Rev. George Ferrington and Rev. Fred Corey officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5 – 8 PM Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the church.
Mr. Earl was born November 12, 1939 in Winnsboro to the union of Threz Napoleon Guillot and Lavada Smith Guillot and passed from this life on December 9, 2019 at his residence in Gilbert.
He was a member of Turkey Creek Baptist Church and also attended Christian Fellowship Church. A cotton farmer for many years and owned G & G Land Leveling which has been in operation since 1979. He enjoyed hunting and cooking…his specialty was “Black Pot” with his “secret” ingredients. He loved joking with everyone and hearing the laughter which brought a twinkle to his eyes. For many years he was an active member of the Masonic Lodge and a Shriner.
Mr. Earl was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Beverly Hamacher Guillot, a twin brother, Mearl Guillot, and two more brothers, Denon and Vernon Guillot.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his children, Pamela Denise Guillot of Gilbert, Jeffrey Gordan Guillot and wife Kimberly of Gilbert, and his son by heart, Petey Chambless and wife Renae of Lonoke, AR and his two grandchildren, Kyler Guillot and Allie Guillot; his brothers: Harvey Guillot and wife Connie of West Monroe, Bueford and wife Carolyn of Turtleneck, and Betty Jean Jones of Winnsboro; a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be David McKinney, Jared Guillot, Joe Boone, James Varnado, Harvey Guillot, Jr., Ray Guillot, Bo Guillot, Chris Guillot, and James Key Chambless.
Carole McCain Bynum
Funeral services celebrating the life of Carole McCain Bynum will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Monroe. The Reverend T. Whitfield Stodghill III will officiate.
Carole passed away peacefully Dec. 3, 2019 after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s.
Born and raised in Winnsboro, Carole graduated from Northeast Louisiana University in 1964. After a few years of the nomadic military life, she and her husband eventually settled in Monroe, to raise their family. She later re-entered the workforce and enjoyed a long career in TV advertising sales. Later, health declining, her final years were spent in Daphne, Ala. with her daughter’s family.
Carole enjoyed many close and enduring relationships. She will be missed by her family, her numerous friends and members of the faith community.
Carole was preceded in death by her parents: James W. ‘Kit’ McCain and Kathryn Price McCain; sisters, Mary Kathryn McCain Clifford and Diane McCain Loftin.
She is survived by her sisters, Pam McCain Robinson, Pat McCain Caire; daughter, Ashley Bynum Hammond and son, Drury Price Bynum; grandchildren, Anna Claire Williamson Collier, Price Hammond, Lily Hammond and Mamie Hammond; great-grandchildren, McCain and Beau Collier; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Foundation of America; https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/
Vernon Dale Parks
Graveside services for Vernon Dale Parks, 65, of Rayville, will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Love Cemetery, Rayville.
Vernon was born Nov. 25, 1954, in Winnsboro, and passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Rayville.
Mr. Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, James and Etoy Parks; brother, James Allen Parks; sisters-in-law, Linda Parks and Joy Parks; and nephew, Keith Parks
Survivors include his wife of 24 years, Glenda Parks of Rayville; brothers, Henry Parks and wife, Laverne of Winnsboro, Ed Parks and wife, Marie of Gilbert, Jimmy Parks and wife, De Anna of Baskin, Raymond Parks and special friend, Gail of Winnsboro, and Mike Parks and wife, Nancy of West Monroe; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Auddie Fuller George
Graveside services for Auddie Fuller George, 81, of Gilbert were held Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Lone Cherry Cemetery near Mangham with Rev. Craig Beaman and Rev. Rex Barker officiating.
She was born to the union of Daniel Butler and Minnie Ola Sutton Fuller on Oct. 6, 1938, in Baskin, and passed from this life Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family.
Mrs. George was retired Assistant Town Clerk for the Town of Winnsboro. She was preceded in death by her parents; son Chris George; brothers, Jerry Fuller, Danny Fuller and Max Fuller; and a sister Daphine Gilcrease.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: husband Bennie George; son Robert George; grandson Cody T. George, all of Gilbert; sister Sylvia Davis of Baskin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Richard Davis, Cody George, Casey Johnson, Gentry Johnston, Haven Johnston and Tim McCann.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Mangham Home Health, TLC Hospice and her sitters Rhonda and Rose.
Any planned memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Dalton Ray Oliver
On December 12th at 7 a.m. with his wife of 58 years, Toyoko “Kitty” Oliver and his three children: Rickey Oliver (Ellen), Dennis Oliver (Amy) and Teresia Humphrey (Bruce) by his side, Dalton Ray Oliver went to his heavenly home. Dalton met and married his wife, Toyoko, while he was in the army in Okinawa and afterwards they made their home in Crowville.
Dalton was born and raised on a 120 acre farm in Crowville with his four brothers: Billy Oliver, Dale Oliver, Donnie Oliver, Delbert Oliver and three sisters: Shirley Harper, Maxine Caldwell and Caroline French. He raised his family less then a mile from his parents, Julian and Mary Oliver, as well as his great-uncle and aunt, Jewell and Annilee Oliver and a host of kin folks that lived not so far away. In a small community, where a name meant something, Dalton had a good name. He was known as a good family man who never met a stranger. He loved to talk. Dalton taught his children how to work, what is right, what is wrong, and how important family and friends are. He made going to church a priority. Most importantly, “to know God”, will be his legacy to his children and their families. Dalton loved to farm just like his father, but he also drove a truck and for a short time owned and ran a bulk fuel company in Winnsboro. He has been retired for over twenty years and for the last twelve years he and “Kitty” have lived in Beekman.
Dalton is survived by his wife, their three children and spouses, his sisters, Shirley and Caroline; and brothers, Dale and Delbert. He was called “Paw Paw” by his 12 grandchildren, his great-grandchildren, and the members of Corinth Baptist Church where he was a deacon and whom he called his “second family”.
Visitation with the family was Friday, Dec. 13, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., at Corinth Baptist Church, 18196 US Hwy 425, (Hamburg Hwy) Bastrop, Louisiana. Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 14, at Corinth Baptist Church with Rev. Glen Hutchison and Rev. Gary Massey officiating. Committal services with military honors were held Saturday at Faith Memorial Park Cemetery, Hwy. 17 South, Delhi, Louisiana 71232 under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Bastrop.
Serving as pallbearers were Mr. Oliver’s grandsons and great-grandson, Devin Oliver, George Humphrey, Bruce E. Humphrey, Levi Humphrey, Hampton Roane, and Bryce Hammack. Honorary pallbearer was Wade Wright.
For those who wish, the family suggest memorials be made to Mr. Oliver’s church, Corinth Baptist Church, 15201 Wheeler Road, Bastrop, Louisiana 71220 or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Abrzine 'Aba' Bardin
Funeral services for Abrzine “Aba” Bardin, 84, of Winnsboro will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec., 18, 2019, in Temple Baptist Church in Winnsboro with Dr. J. Alan Miller and Rev. Paul Perry officiating. Interment will follow in Providence Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Aba was born to the union of Jesse Monroe and Tiny Siegers Lilly on Aug. 10, 1935, in Missouri and passed from this life Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
She was a member of Temple Baptist Church. She was manager of Keene’s Shoe Store in Winnsboro for many years and was a longtime hostess for Gill First National Funeral Home. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy Bardin, and several siblings.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory: daughter Terry Gillespie and husband Gary of Winnsboro; granddaughter, Morgan Beach and spouse Mandi of Winnsboro; grandson Zachary Gillespie of Winnsboro; special friend Daphynne Steinkirchner and her family of Amarillo, Texas; brother Clifton Lilly of Baskin; sister Maebelle James of Denton, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Colby Beach, John Brown, Zachary Gillespie, David Guimbellot, Charles Ryan and Chris Weems.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cenla BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse), P.O. Box 13818 - Alexandria, LA 71315.
Tamara Lynn Clark
Funeral services for Tamara Lynn Clark, 37, of Baskin were held Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Daniel and Dani Hawks officiating. Interment followed at Baskin Cemetery in Baskin, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Tamara was born Jan. 4, 1982 to the union of Gerry Clark Sr. and Teresa Hilbun in Delhi, and passed from this life Dec. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by friends and family.
Tamara is preceded in death by her parents.
Surviving Tamara are her brother Gerry Clark Jr. and wife Christina; grandparents Joyce Hilbun, Colleen Clark, and grandfather Billy Ray Clark; aunts, Eileen Graves and husband Johnny, and Debbie Thames and husband Merle; nephews Jesse and Holden Clark; and numerous cousins.
Pallbearers were Trace Evans, Brandon Baker, Johnathon Thomas, Jory Lowe, David Rigdon, and Ronald Hilbun.
Wilma LaVerne Fielder Cuave
Funeral services for Wilma LaVerne Fielder Cuave will be Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Whitt Bass officiating. Internment will follow in Ogden Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
LaVerne was born July 3, 1940, to the union of Clifford William Fielder and Ruthie Viola Rodger in Bakersfield, Calif., and passed from this life after a lengthy illness Dec. 15, 2019, at home with her family.
LaVerne managed Cuave Insurance for 46 years, attended Christian Fellowship Church, was an Insurance Property and Causality agent, and a member of Independent Insurance Agents of Louisiana.
LaVerne is preceded in death by her parents; son James Robert Cuave; brother Richard Eugene “Gene” Fielder; and sister Allean “Debbie” Clayton.
She is survived by husband Neville L Cuave of Winnsboro; daughter Ruthie Ann Yielding-Gabba of Italy; and son Gary E. Yielding of Richmond, VA.
Pallbearers will be Brad Huff, Dr. Tom Wooldrige, Jay Prickett, Gary Huff, Leon McCurley, William Livingston, Kenneth Morris, and Lawrence Ballew.
Ola L. Thames
Graveside services for Ola L. Thames, 79, of Gilbert formerly of Tallulah, will be held 2 PM Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Harris Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Sykes officiating under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Ms. Ola was born Oct. 26, 1940, to the union of Johnnie and Lois Smith Thames and passed from this life on Dec. 14, 2019, at Plantation Oaks Nursing Center in Wisner.
Ms. Ola enjoyed teaching, reading, and gardening her flowers.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Robert and Richard L. Thames; and one sister Maxine Thames.
Survivors left to cherish her memory includes her five children: Billy J. Smith and wife Kelley of Vicksburg, Miss; Debbie Carroll and husband Eddie of Crowville; Sheila Fussell and husband Tommy of Crowville; Lisa Norwood and husband Jimmy of Gilbert; and Joseph Smith of Gilbert. Also, left to cherish her memory are eight grandchildren: Brandon Carroll, Justin Carroll, Adam Fussell, Anna Fussell-Greer, Ashley Emfinger, Kyllie Minchew, Carley Smith, Billy Dean Smith, and 12 great-grandchildren; one sister Barbara Averett and husband Glenn of Tallulah; a numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Plantation Oaks Nursing Home in Wisner.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Eunice 'Peg' Holland
Funeral services for Eunice ‘Peg’ Holland, 61, of Winnsboro were held Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at True Light Baptist Church with Rev. Jeremy McFarland officiating.
Mrs. Holland died Dec. 3, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
She is survived by her husband, James Holland, Monroe; sisters: Paulette McDaniel, Fanny McCarthy, Mavis Calloway, Vanessa McDaniel and Mary McDaniel; brothers: James McDaniel and Jessie James McDaniel; special friend, Jimmy Gipson; and a host of other relatives and friends.
James David Lake
Private memorial services for James David Lake of Winnsboro, will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Lake was born Jan. 28, 1956, in Plaquemine, and passed from this life on Dec. 13, 2019, in Winnsboro, at the age of 63. He loved his puppies, taking care of his yard, cooking, and spending time with family and friends. He was an easy-going and happy person who never met a stranger. James was loved by all who knew him and he will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter McDougle Sr. and Mary Ann Lake McDougle; and two brothers, Walter McDougle Jr. and Jerry Miller.
Survivors include his wife of 28 years Connie D. Lake of Winnsboro; his daughters, Stormy Rae Lake of Bastrop and Shannon Watt and husband, Daniel of Bastrop; his sons, Charles Schafer and wife, Jessi of Baton Rouge, Paul Schafer of Jonesville, and Travis Schafer and wife, Meagan of Baton Rouge; his sister, Melissa McDougle Ezell and husband, Pete of Winnsboro; eight grandchildren, Hannah, Dominick, Derick, Destiny, Steven, Sierra, Lexi and Keithen; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Online registry/condolences at mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Fred Dixon Sr.
Funeral services for Fred Dixon Sr., 92, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at New Zion Baptist Church in Chase with the Rev. Otha Lynch officiating. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Dixon died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.
He is survived by daughters: Daisy Scott, Patricia Hicks and Mattie Dixon, all of Columbia; sons: Eugene Dison, Robert Lee Dixon, Calvin Dixon, Ricky Dixon, all of Columbia; Fred Dixon Jr., James Dixon and Ronald Dixon, all of Winnsboro; Emmitt Pleasant, Joliet , Ill.
Pallbearers were Robert Dixon, Calvin Dixon, Ricky Dixon, Eric Pleasant, Ronald Dixon and Eugene Dixon Jr.
Online guestbook: www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.