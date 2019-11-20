Barbara Jean Montgomery Burt
Funeral services for Barbara Jean Montgomery Burt, 86, of Winnsboro, were held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Gill First National Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bubba Ezell and Rev. Jerry Chapman officiating. Interment followed at Myrtle Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro. Barbara was born Feb. 19, 1933, to the union of Phillip Calander Montgomery and Bessie Mae Anita Jones Montgomery in Winnsboro, and passed from this life Nov. 11, 2019, at Plantation Manor Nursing Center after a lengthy illness.
Barbara worked in the food industry retiring from McLemores Jitney Jungle.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Enoch Commodore Burt Jr., her parents, daughter Peggy Burt, infant son Mark Burt, and four sisters.
Barbara is survived by sons, Enoch C. (Bubba) Burt III (Carolyn) of Columbia and Michael D. Burt of Winnsboro; daughter Connie Parker (Donnie) of Wisner; brother Phillip Montgomery (Margaret) of Luna; granddaughters Ann Newson (Gene) of Delhi, Michelle Doughty (Chad) of Paducah, Ky., Tonya Wilson (Dave) of Branson, Mo., and Sonya Mixon (Scott) of West Monroe; grandsons, Mark Burt (Kelli) of Bayou Teche, Jason Burt (Jessica) of Pensacola, Fla., Trey Parker (Tiffany) of New Orleans, Travis Parker of Wisner, and Christopher Parker of New Orleans; 24 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Grandsons served as pallbearers.
Sam Wallace
Funeral services for Sam Wallace were held Saturday, Nov. 16, at Young’s Community Memorial Home. Rev. Kelly Clark officiated the service. Burial followed at Harris Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Sam, of Gilbert, was born on Dec. 26, 1945, to Ernest Wallace and Lula Beaube, and passed away on Nov. 13, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents: Ernest Wallace Sr. and Lula Beaube Wallace; wife: Nora Evelyn Parker Wallace; sister, Bessie Nell Pierce; brothers: Ernest Wallace Jr., Alvin Wallace, and Frank Wallace.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are daughter: Wanda Wallace and husband Kinney of Tallulah; son: Clifford Louis Partin and wife Stephanie of Ethel; brothers: Alton Wallace of Delhi, Carl Wallace and wife Maxine of Delhi, Jerry Wallace and wife Becky of Pelahatchie, Miss., sister: Dessie Mae Kelley of Delhi; sister-in-law: Verlene Wallace of Delhi, grandchildren: Traci Wallace of Tallulah, Amanda Norris and husband Jason of Monroe, Kristy Wallace of Palm Coast, Fla., and Scott Wallace and wife Morgan of Tallulah; eight great-grandchildren: Taylor, Carmen, Alyssa, Brooke, Hannah, Connor, Colton, and Brooklynn, and a host of family and friends.
He is loved and will be missed by many!
Pallbearers were Marty Wallace, Ernie Wallace, Thomas Wallace, Scott Wallace, Kenneth Pierce, Delmar Kirkham.
Cathrine Fitch Vines
Funeral services for Cathrine Fitch Vines, 88, of Columbia, will be held at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Richard Bass officiating. Interment will follow at Coax Cemetery, Baskin, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Cathrine Vines was born on Friday, March 13, 1931, in Mangham, and passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Haven Nursing Center in Columbia. She is preceded in death by her father, William Curtis Fitch and mother, Rena Lloyd Fitch; husband, Joe D. Vines Sr.; infant son, grandson, Jeremy D. Towell; brother, Lee Fitch; and two sisters: Jessie Barmore and Marie Bennett.
She is survived by her son, Joe D. Vines Jr. and wife, Jane of Hot Springs, Ark.; daughters: Ann Towell, Nancy Vines and husband Bryan, all of Grayson; Judy Garner and husband Mike of Hodge; eight grandchildren: Dana Blackwell and husband, Damon, Kevin Towell and wife Sara, all of Grayson; Dustin Mason and wife Tamra, Andy Mason, all of Sicily Island; Stephanie Mason, Rena Young, both of Hodge; Justin Young, Kevin Young Jr. and wife Hannah, both of Columbia; 10 great-grandchildren: Shelby Towell and husband Cole, Payton Towell, Sara, Ava and Emma Towell, all of Grayson; Madison Reeves, Colton and Memphis Mason, all of Sicily Island; Elijah and Gregory Young, Grayson.
Pallbearers will be Kresta Chevallier, Robert Skipper, Neal Vines, Clayton Barmore Jr., Justin Gough and Chris Barmore.
The family will receive friends at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.
Cecil Newman
Funeral services for Cecil Newman, 95, of Gilbert, were held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home in Winnsboro, with Rev. Rex Barker officiating. Burial followed at South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Cecil was born to the union of O.S. Newman and Nannie Shoemaker Newman, and passed on Nov. 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Jessie Lee Newman; brothers: Harold Newman, James Newman, and Elmer Newman; and an infant son.
Cecil was a World War II veteran, who served in Germany, where he was captured on his 20th birthday. He was a P.O.W. and was awarded the Purple Heart. He loved his family and was cherished by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He had deep religious convictions and lived out his faith.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are wife: Edna Whittington Newman, married for 72 years; daughter: Patricia “Patty” Benoit and husband Don (Houston, Texas); son, Cecil Danny Newman (Denver, Colo.); three grand-daughters: Camille Cullen and husband Robert (Houston, Texas), Rachel Benoit (Seattle, Wash.), and Laura Benoit and husband Chuck (Valdez, Alaska); sister: Roberta McDougal (Summitt, Miss.); with a host of nieces, nephews, five sisters-in-law, and two brothers-in-law.
Eric Williams
Eric Williams, 57, of Columbia, departed this life on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Columbia. Funeral services were held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Columbia Heights Baptist Church in Columbia. Burial followed in the St. Paul Cemetery under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
