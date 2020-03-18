Nell Moyers Walley
After nearly 88 years on this earth, Nell Moyers Walley left to spend her eternity in heaven with her Savior Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Born July 31, 1932, Nell was the seventh of eight children from the union of Ida Belle Purvis Moyers and Jessie Hardin Moyers.
While the funeral service was held at the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Mike and Scott Fletcher officiating, the visitation was held from 5-7 at Gill’s First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
Nell is preceded in death by her parents and six siblings: Albert, Clyde “Pete,” Mary Neal, Cleo, Mildred “Poodle,” and Eloise “Bunchie”. Her only living sibling is Jean Moyers Fletcher.
Survivors left to cherish her memories are L.C. Walley, Wade Walley Sr., and Wyn Walley Billingsley (Carl), three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, countless nieces and nephews; also, her dearest friend Sharon Browning of Natchez, Miss.
Mrs. Walley was involved in the Garden Gate Garden Club, ABWA, and Covenant Keepers. She loved marching bands, singing, and playing the piano. Welcoming and “visiting” with her Walmart customers, as people greeter, was her favorite pastime.
Pallbearers were A.C. Liles III, Myles Kiper, Roger Moyers, Thomas Moyers, Guy Smith, and Barry Stevens.
Honorary pallbearers were David Collie, Noble Ellington III, Craig Gill, Danny Hendrix, Earl Lingle, and Mark Walley.
Donnie Perry
Funeral services for Donnie Perry, 56, of Wisner, were held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in the sanctuary of Calvary Baptist Church, Gilbert, with Rev. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Burial followed in Kings Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Donnie was born on March 29, 1963, in Winnsboro, to the union of Lawrence Dan Perry Jr. and Delores “Lois” Thompson, and passed from this life on March 12, 2020, in West Monroe. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Becky Dannette Adams; twin brother, Ronnie Perry; and brother, Christopher Michael Perry.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Mallory Perry; son, Daniel Perry; mother of his children, Candy Perry; grandson, Eric Daniels III; brother, Gayland Perry and wife Sunny; sister, Mona Perry; special nieces, Patricia “Rosie” Adams, Lacy Walker and husband Michael, and Courtney Harris and husband Alan; nephews, Travis Adams, Kayden Norris, and Patrick Adams; and special friend, Duce Madden.
Pallbearers to honor the memory of Mr. Perry were Duce Madden, Michael Walker, Alan Harris, Steve Drane, Trevor Adams, John Williamson, and Tron Barton. Honorary pallbearers were Chippy St. Romain, Terry Barton, Chase Young, Ethan Young, Ethan Perry, Zack Perry, Anikan Walker, and Ryder Barton.
Ryan Christopher Lee
Funeral services for Ryan Christopher Lee, 24, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at River of Life Church. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ryan passed away March 4, 2020, in Epps.
Survivors include his daughter, Reign Lee; parents: Gregory and Sundra Lee; brother, Gregory Bennett; sister, Ashley Lewis; God sister, Sha Diamon Richardson; maternal grandparents Joe and Erna Lewis; niece, Ava Ford; God mother, Birtha Brass; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were J’Cartie Brass, Ryan Ezell, Hunter Jones, Justin Ridley, Gregory Martin Jr., Xzavion Mitchell, Quintavious Rogers, Kenterrious Smith, Terrell Smith and Steve Willams.
Margaret 'Dianne' Rollins
Graveside service for Margaret “Dianne” Rollins, 73 of Trout, were held Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Harris Cemetery in Crowville, with Rev. Ken Davis officiating under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home, Jonesville.
Dianne Rollins was born in Monroe, Nov. 30, 1946, and passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home.
She grew up in Liddieville and had 12 brothers and sisters. She is preceded in death by her husband, Doodle Rollins; parents, Louise and Ruben Bailey; two brothers, Donald Bailey and Tim Bailey.
Dianne is survived by two sons, Kenneth Shelton and wife Angie of Trout, Rodney Shelton and wife Tina of Urania, two daughters, Robin Williams and husband Chad of Sandy Lake, and Pebbles Guimbellot and husband William of Winnsboro; five brothers, Herman Bailey of Texas, Dennis Bailey and wife Hellen of Texas, Rickey Bailey and wife Lisa of Texas, Gary Bailey and wife Brenda of Jena, Doug Bailey and wife Dawn of Wisner, and five sisters, Betty Reeves of Arkansas, Nelda Adams and husband Gary of Liddieville, Janet Savoie and husband Marshall of Saint Martinsville, Cathy Cloud and her husband James of Urania, and Patty Ann McAdams and husband John of Oklahoma. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mickey Dewayne Carter
Funeral services for Mickey Dewayne Carter, of Monroe were held March 14, 2020, at True Gospel Baptist Church in Winnsboro. Burial followed at Morning Star, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Carter died Feb. 19, 2020, at his home in Monroe.
He is survived by sons, O’tega Carter and Jeremiah Hawkins, both of Monroe; brothers: Tommy Carter and Charlie Carter, both of Monroe; Anthony Carter, Dallas, Texas; Mickey Smith, Chicago, Ill.; sisters: Pamela Finley, Baton Rouge; Sarah Smith, Dallas; Laura Smith, Chicago; three grandchildren; God children: Destiny Hawkins and Reggie Smith Jr. of Monroe; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were O’tega Carter. Charlie Carter, Reggie Smith Jr., Tommy Carter, Anthony Carter, Rashad Morrison, Demetric Carter.
Johnny Ray Taylor
Memorial services for Johnny Ray Taylor, 64, of Winnsboro, will be held March 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Davis Park, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Johnny was born July 12, 1955, in Texarkana, Ark., to the union of Sylvester T. Taylor Jr. and Bessie M. Franks Taylor, and passed from this life on March 9, 2020, at his residence in Winnsboro.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Taylor was a truck driver and on his time off he loved to go fishing with Merit Williams.
Survivors include son, Brandon Taylor; sister, Pamela McKenna; brother Robert Dale Taylor, fiancé Pamela Bailey and one granddaughter Katelyn Taylor; a host of other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Thaddeus 'Bubba' Luke Edwards II
Thaddeus “Bubba” Luke Edwards II, 60 of Wisner, passed away on March 9, 2020.
Both visitation and funeral services will be held at New Macedonia Baptist Church. Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. King Dawson officiating. Burial will follow at Hope Estate Cemetery, Wisner, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Thaddeus was born on Nov. 8, 1959, in Bastrop to the proud parents of Thaddeus and Gladys Hamlin Edwards.
Thaddeus attended and graduated from Gilbert High School. Upon graduating, he was offered a scholarship and attended Coahoma Junior College in Clarksdale, Miss.
Thaddeus accepted Christ at an early age while attending St. Mary Catholic Church. Twelve years ago, he moved his membership to New Macedonia Baptist Church.
On March 9, 2020, the Lord called “Bubba” home to rest. Thaddeus is preceded in death by his father, Thaddeus L. Edwards, and sister, Monique E. Edwards.
Charles Lavon Emfinger
Charles Lavon Emfinger, 76, of Winnsboro, crossed peacefully over to a better life on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Wisner, surrounded by his loving family following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. He was a quiet man who worked hard as a tractor mechanic and who loved his family unconditionally. Charles proudly served his country as Army Spec. 4 in the Vietnam War, in addition to being stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana and Fort Hood, Texas. He was a sportsman who loved to fish and hunt, and also enjoyed gardening. He and Jennie had a backyard full of animals that required lots of care and love, which they provided daily.
He was born Jan. 3, 1944, in Winnsboro to Roddie Sr. and Emma Barfield Emfinger. His parents preceded him in death as did his brother, Roddie Emfinger Jr.; sister-in-law, Peggy Emfinger; brother-in-law, Huey Reeves; and parents-in-law, Sim and Allie Alexander Gordy.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 54 years, Rosalee Gordy Emfinger; and his daughter, Jennie Emfinger who was the love of his life and constant companion. He is also survived by his brother, E. H. Emfinger; sister, Bobbie Reeves; sisters-in-law, Ellene Hill and husband Jerry, and Bobbie Gordy Choate, and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family, and close friends.
A celebration of Charles’ life was held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Magnolia Baptist Church, with Rev. Ron Ferrington and Rev. Frances Guy officiating, followed by burial in Magnolia Cemetery.
Pallbearers honoring him were nephews, Mike Emfinger, Roger Emfinger, Jerry Reeves, Wayne Reeves, Kevin Emfinger and Faron Emfinger. Honorary pallbearers were Chuck Easterling, Doug Easterling, Toby Easterling, Rodney Ratcliff, Gene Johnson, and E. J. Temple.
Christian 'Ducky' Nevada Chase Hand
Memorial service for Christian “Ducky” Nevada Chase Hand, 24, of Winnsboro, wiere held at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, March 16, 2020, with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Christian Nevada Chase Hand was born on Monday, November 06, 1995 in Jackson, Miss., and passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Shreveport.
