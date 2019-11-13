Maggie Williams
Funeral services for Maggie Williams, 82, of Winnsboro will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church with the Rev. Jeremy McFarland officiating.
Burial will be in the Sims-Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Williams, a Head Start teacher, died Saturday Nov. 9, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Ivory Williams, Winnsboro; three daughters: Glynda Harrington and her late husband, Marcus of Newlenox, Ill.; Cathy Smith (Stephon) of Oklahoma City, Okla.; Patricia Williams, Baton Rouge; one son, Terry Williams (Olivia), Monroe; sisters: Janie Brown (Howard), Monroe; Dora Natt (Johnny), Mangham; one brother, Louis Carroll, Washington, D.C.; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The Monroe Fire Dept. will serve as pallbearers.
Online guestbook: www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Rusty "Rock" Rayborn
A memorial service for Rusty/Rock Rayborn, 68, of Grayson, will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. at South Central Baptist Church gymnasium. Rusty passed away suddenly at home on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was born March 9, 1951, in Wisner to Thomas “Ed” Rayborn and Ruth “Dubell” Rayborn.
He attended Wisner High School and Fleeman Aviation where he obtained his pilots license. He was an ironworker and truck driver and owned Rock’s Small Engine Repair in Grayson.
Rusty is survived by his wife, Debra Chapman Rayborn; sisters, Rita Lofton and Sheri Massey; a host of children and grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Megan; sister Faye Williams; and brother, Wayne Rayborn.
Everyone is invited to attend and share a story or memory.
James Jefferson
Funeral services for James Jefferson, 76, of Sicily Island were held Nov. 9, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church, Sicily Island, with the Rev. John L. Lewis officiating. Burial followed at New Salem Cemetery in Sicily Island, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mr. Jefferson died Nov. 4, 2019.
He is survived by four daughters: Dorothy Jefferson, Janice Jefferson and Darris Jefferson, all of Monroe, Linda Reynolds, Winnsboro; son, Josha Carlise, Sicily Island; two sisters: Bernice Van Buren, Harrisburg; Victoria Hamilton, Wisner; two brothers: Lewis Jefferson and Sullivan Jefferson, both of Houston, Texas; three grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Tommy Richardson, Marvin Carlise, Bryam McKinney, Cedric Wilson, Joseph Bingham and Anthony Hamilton.
Online guestbook: www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.