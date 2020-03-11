Ruby Elois Craig
Funeral services for Ruby Elois Craig, 89, of Winnsboro were held Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Kings Pentecostal Church, Wisner. The services were preceded with a visitation service from 12 until time of the service. The services were under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Lois, a homemaker, was born to the union of Dub Roberts and Lottie McDaniel Aug. 8, 1930, and passed from this life to her heavenly home March 4, 2020, at her residence.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Lottie and Dub Roberts; daughter Ruby Jean Ivey; sons Travis Ivey and Danny Ivey; great-grandson Jay Roberts; and brother Huey Roberts.
Lois is survived by daughter Vivian Hawthorne (David) of Liddieville; brother Slim Roberts; granddaughter Patty Roberts (Brad Herrington) of Wisner; grandson Jamie Roberts (Sharon Young) of Wisner; great-grandchildren Meagen Brecht, Morgan Higdon, and Dakota Roberts; great-great grandchildren Gracie Price and Stormy Roberts; numerous nieces and nephews; family and friends. Pallbearers were Steve Drane, J. R. Roberts, Leon Roberts, Michael Roberts, Trevor Roberts, and Ashton Willis.
Robert Earl Hill Sr.
Funeral services for Robert Earl Hill Sr., 82, of Winnsboro, were held Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Bayou Macon Baptist Church, with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating. Internment followed in Holly Grove Cemetery, Wisner, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro
Mr. Hill was attending Souled Out Ministries; he loved music and playing his guitar; an avid hunter and fisherman, and he was well known for picking on his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents Isra and Annie Hill; his wife Elaine Hill; his sons, Robert Earl Hill Jr., and Rolland DeWayne Hill; a brother Alton Ray Hill; two sisters, Anna Pearl Parker and Maxie Fay Currington.
He is survived by his daughter, April Johnson and her husband Zach of Winnsboro; grandchildren, Avery, Anna and Declan Johnson; brother Wayne Hill and his wife Susan of Wisner; special friend Helen Whittington, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Logan Hill, Kevin Currington, Billy Parker, David Rials, Phillip Ferrington, and Timothy Rials.
Honorary pallbearers were Mike Currington, Mike Parker and Benny Parker.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Shirley A. Hewitt
Funeral services for Shirley A. Hewitt, 81, of Baskin were held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Prentis Gandy officiating, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Shirley was born Jan. 29, 1939, in Monroe to the union of James Norman Hewitt and Ruby Idell Knowles, and passed from this life on March 5, 2020, at Oschner-LSU Hospital in Monroe.
Shirley was a member of Friendship Baptist Church where she served as church secretary for 64 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one sister Ina Claire Hewitt Colson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her nieces and nephews: David P. Colson (Lisa) of Baksin; April L. Colson Gardner (Sam) of Waterport, N.Y.; Steve Colson of Poplarville, Miss.; Jeffery Colson, Scott Colson (Emily), and Kimberly Dawn Pickle (Harvey), all of Baskin; numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Josh Colson, Micah Pickle, Taylor Pickle, and Zachery Pickle.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
