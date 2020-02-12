Danny Dewayne Worlow
Funeral services for Danny Dewayne Worlow, 64, of Winnsboro, were held Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in the sanctuary of Sardis Baptist Church, with Rev. Jim Savage and Rev. Wayne Stroud officiating. Burial followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Danny, an oilfield consultant, was born on Aug. 23, 1955, to the union of Arthur Worlow and Alta Upton Worlow in Houston, MO. Danny passed from this life on Feb. 6, 2020, in Winnsboro. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Alta Worlow; brothers, Al Worlow Jr. and Eddie Worlow; sister, Peggy Worlow; niece, Angie Matchell; mother-in-law, Marjorie Albritton; and father-in-law, Earl Albritton.
Survivors left to cherish Danny’s memory are his wife, Judith Albritton Worlow of Winnsboro; daughter, Charissa Worlow of Winnsboro; son, Daniel Worlow and fiancé Macy Travis of Mangham; granddaughters, Erika Smith of Alto and Kelsey Frost of Boyce; grandson, Brennan McManus of Mangham; and two special nieces, Sherry James of Raymondville, MO, and Tammy Botindari of Dallas, Texas; and by numerous family and friends.
Pallbearers to honor Danny were Bubba Smith, Jeff Chapin, Otis Gordy, John McKay, Marc Botindari, Steve Hatfield, Brandon Ensminger, and Adam Underwood. Honorary Pallbearers were Johnny Montgomery, Doyal Champlin, Tommy Herrington, Mike Stephenson, Michael Albritton, and Mike McClure.
Online condolences can be made at youngsfh.com.
Dianne Roberts
Funeral services for Dianne Roberts, 72, of Wisner, will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at South Central Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Dowden officiating. Internment to follow in South Central Church Cemetery, Wisner. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Thursday, at the church, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mrs. Dianne was a member of South Central Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents Louis and Carrie Curington; husband Monroe Roberts Jr.; a son, Richard Zane Roberts; two daughters, Rene’ Gillespie and Michelle Shirley; and a sister, JoAnn Taylor.
She is survived by two sisters, Betty Sauseda and her husband Bennie of Forest Hill, and Mary Curington Rhodes of Wisner; brother, Vernon Louis Curington and his wife Patricia of Winnsboro; brother-in-law Fred Taylor of Wisner; grandchildren, Paul Gillespie and Elizabeth McCain; Uncle Gerald “Mutt” Curington of Wisner, and a life time friend Margaret Roberts of Wisner, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Tresiman A. Bingham
Funeral services for Tresiman A. Bingham, 48, of Winnsboro will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church
Burial will follow at Morning Star/Pleasant Star Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from 1-6 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Bingham died Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.
Willie James Allen
Funeral services for Willie James Allen, 54, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at True Gospel Baptist Church. Burial followed at Cuba Cemetery in Gilbert, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Allen died Jan. 27, 2020.
He is survived by his brothers: Dick McCarthy, Bulling Brook, Ill.; Rex McCarthy, Winnsboro; Jerry Allen, Mangham; Fred Reese Jr., Monroe; sisters: Mary Allen Shaw, Betty McCarthy Hennix, Annette McCarthy, Angela D. Malone, all of Winnsboro, and Bessie Reese, Monroe; two aunts, one uncle, special cousins, Joe McCarthy Jr. and Jimmy McCarthy; and a host of other family and friends.
Nephews served as pallbearers.
Charles Rayborn
Funeral service for Charles Rayborn, 90, of Wisner, were held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating. Burial followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Rayborn, a retired truck driver, was born on Sept.14, 1929, in Wisner, and passed from this life on Feb. 6, 2020, in Monroe. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Rayborn and Relda Batey Sanders; son, Carey Lynn Rayborn; and sister, Doris Ladd.
Survivors who will always hold tight to the memories of Mr. Rayborn are his son, Ronald Carey Priddy and wife Susan of Pearland, Texas; the mother of his son Carey Lynn, Annette Rayborn; grandchildren, Brenda Hudson and husband David of Spring Branch, Texas, Sharon Horne and husband Ryan of Roswell, GA; great-grandchildren, Braydon Horne and Alice Horne, both of Roswell, GA, Meredith Hudson and Jake Hudson, both of Spring Branch, Texas; sisters, Dottie Rayborn Goode and husband Harry of Sheridan, Ark., Vickie Rayborn Kemp and husband Edward of Wisner, and Glenda Rayborn Driver and husband Wayne of Lake Providence. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Online condolences can be made at youngsfh.com.
Margie Marie James
Private family memorial services will be held for Margie Marie James, 75, of Archibald, formally of Wisner, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Margie was preceded in death by her parents Johnny and Mae Evans; her husband Roger Dale James; a daughter Carolyn Sue Evans; as well as four brothers and one sister.
She is survived by two daughters, Tiffany Lynn Simms and her husband Manley “Jr.” of Archibald, and Rhonda James and Frank Mays Jr. of Fort Necessity; one sister and five brothers; two grandchildren, Amber Stewart and Kendra Mays; four grandsons Jimmy Edward Franklin, Tristan Tyler James-Simms, Bryson Cole James-Simms, and Conner Mays; one great granddaughter Gracelyn Rose James-Simms; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Cynthia Irene Cassels
Funeral services for Cynthia Irene Cassels, 90, of Winnsboro, will be 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church with internment to follow at Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Shady Grove Baptist Church, all under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Irene was born June 14, 1929, in Fort Necessity, to the union of Jones Rhuben Bailey and Mamie Alice Wade Bailey, and passed from this life to her heavenly home Feb. 8, 2020, in Winnsboro. She was homemaker and a long-time member of Fort Necessity Baptist Church.
Mrs. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband Plase Mick Cassels; and sons Jeffery Mitchell Cassels and Bryan Keith Cassels.
She is survived by children Plase Cassels of Fort Necessity, Marsha Cassels of Winnsboro, Sherry Cassels Osborn of Pearl, Miss., Ronnie Cassels, Debra Cassels Franklin, and Randy Wade Cassels Sr., all of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers are Justin Franklin, Jesse Allen Osborn Jr., Plase Mick Cassels III, Chuck Franklin, Buddy Cassels, Bo Cassels, Jeremy Cassels, and Hardy Delane Weaks.
Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.
Doris Virginia McMurray
Funeral services for Doris Virginia McMurray, 86, of Gilbert, were held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in the Chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. James McMurray, Rev. Jerry Johnson and Rev. E.R. Johnson officiating. Interment followed in Chase Cemetery.
Mrs. McMurray was a member of New Living Way Pentecostal Church, Winnsboro, and was an awesome cook and was known for her cakes and pies. She was preceded in death by her parents Burley and Nettie Mae Lofton; son, Donald “Duck” McMurray; and grandson Joey McMurray.
Survivors left to cherish her memory were her husband Bobby McMurray Sr. of Gilbert; son, James McMurray and his wife Julia; Bobby McMurray Jr. and his wife Pam; Gerald McMurray and his wife Angie; Danny McMurray and his wife Sissy; Jerry McMurray, Keith McMurray, all of Chase; two sisters: Neil Loftin Emory of Natchez, Miss., Joy Johnson and her husband Elize of Urania; one brother, Mickey Loftin and wife Denne also of Urania; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Jason McMurray, Daniel McMurray, Josh Wallace, Courtney Dunn, Herman Bonnett, and Logan Yeats.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Kathryn Mullican McQuillin
Funeral services for Kathryn Mullican McQuillin were held Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Beeman officiating. Interment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery.
Kathryn Mullican McQuillin was born on April 24, 1939, in Baskin, and passed from this life on Feb. 8, 2020, in Pineville.
She is predeceased in death by husband Virgil Leroy McQuillin; son Mark Leroy McQuillin; parents Andrew M. Mullican Sr. and Lula Boies Mullican; a brothers: A. M. Mullican Jr. and wife Julie, Clyde Mullican; brother-in-law, Roy Pontier; sister-in-law Eloise Jackson and husband, Paul; brother-in-law, J. L. McQuillin
She is survived by son Timothy McQuillin and wife Cherie of Alexandria; grandsons Justin and Jared McQuillin of Alexandria; Cherie’s sister, Toni Searcy and husband Patrick of Alexandria; and the young ladies that she considered her granddaughters, Hayley and Brooke Searcy of Alexandria; sister, Gloria Pontier of Marksville; sister-in-law, Gloria Taylor and husband Preston of Winnsboro; sister-in-law Lucy Mullican of Baskin; sister-in-law, Sarah McQuillin of Mississippi; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Justin McQuillin, Jared McQuillin, Larry Cotten, Patrick Searcy, Mike Calk, Steve Mullican.
The love of her life, Leroy, passed from this life during the summer of 1990 and Mark passed from this life in the winter of 2000. Kathryn’s reunion with Leroy, Mark, and others that have passed before us is certainly a glorious celebration.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Nan Coleman
Funeral services for Nan Coleman, 66, of Gilbert will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at King Jesus Worship Center. Burial will follow at Morning Star/Pleasant Star Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Coleman died Feb. 5, 2020, at LSU Medical Center in Monroe.
