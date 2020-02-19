Fannie Plater
Funeral services for Fannie Plater, 82, of Extension were held Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Locust Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Herman Harris officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Plater died Feb. 12, 2020.
She is survived by six sons: Henry Plater, Chad Plater, Michael Plater, all of Extension; David Plater, Jessie Plater, both of Wisner; Jimmy Plater of Wade N.C.; three daughters: Blanchie Plater and Theresa Plater, both of Extension, and Loraine Plater, Monroe; 19 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Curzensky Heckard, Kavin C. Heckard, Samuel C. Heckard, Claben Ridley, Mose Mathis, Arron Mathis, Johnnie Mathis and Edward Gilbert.
Randy Smith
Randy Smith fell into his Savior’s arms on Feb. 5, 2020. Funeral services celebrating the life of Randy Smith, 72, of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Chatham. Interment followed at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin Funeral Home.
Randy was born March 30, 1947, in Winnsboro, and passed from this life surrounded by his family, Feb. 5, 2020, where so many memories were shared. He loved wood working, listening to Jimmy Swaggart, and spending time with his grandchildren and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Archie and Clara Smith; daughter, Angela Elaine Smith; step-son, Johnny Lofton; brother, George Smith; sisters, Kay Bickle, Ann Copsy, and Kathy Danna.
Those left to cherish Randy’s memories include his wife Shirley Smith of 33 years; son Randal D. Smith and wife Corinne; daughter, Kayla Punchard; step-son Todd Lofton; brothers: Bill Smith and wife Louise, Larry Smith and wife Joy, Eddie Smith and wife Elaine, Nicky Smith and wife Gwen; sisters: Lexie Moldt, Jackie Cummins and husband Doug.
His grandchildren were also left to cherish his memories which include, Avery Smith, Casey Smith, Kelsy Smith, Rayna Davidson, Aubreigh Davidson, Logan Davidson, Brody Davidson, Eyan Berry, Noah Berry, Johnathan Lofton, Bradley Lofton, Benjamin Lofton, Michael Lofton, Kalina Lofton, Hunter Lofton, Paige and Charlie Hessler, Kaitlyn and Dakota Lofton, and Charlie Hessler; great-granddaughter, Eyleigh Breaux.
Pallbearers were Joe Smith, Jamie Gill, Paul Linder, Ronald Guimbellot, Tommy Guimbellot, and Steve Guimbellot.
Treisman A. Bingham
Funeral services for Treisman A. Bingham, 48, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church. Burial followed at Morning Star/Pleasant Star Cemetery in Fort Necessity, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Bingham died Feb. 2, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by sons: Joreco J. Beckwith, Henry alex Wesley, Terrance M. Winn, Treisman A. Bingham Jr.; daughter, Karenessia Winn; brothers: Michael Pleasant, Alfred Brown, David Brown, Roosevelt Bingham, Calvin Brown, Steve Brown, Ronald Bingham, Terry Brown and Eddie Brown; sisters: Yolanda Bingham, Tishie Brown, Emma Brown, Emma Brown, Gussie Brown and Olla Brown.
Pallbearers were Treisman Bingham Jr., Michael Pleasant, Calvin Brown, Terrance Winn, Roosevelt Bingham Jr., and Alfred Brown.
Linda Dianne Cottingham Lowentritt
A Celebration of Life for Linda Dianne Cottingham Lowentritt, 73, of Winnsboro, will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Christian Fellowship Church, Winnsboro, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Sterlington Road, Monroe.
Mrs. Lowentritt was born Jan. 5, 1947, and passed away on February 13, 2020. She was a retired Federal Bank Examiner with the Office of Comptroller of Currency. Her hobbies included cooking, painting, making flower arrangements, playing the piano and sewing. She was very loved and will be missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Reese Cottingham and Sybil Blanche Bunn Cottingham.
Survivors include her husband, Phil Lowentritt; daughter, Daren Bourgeois (Daniel); two grandsons, Zach Bourgeois and Brayden Bourgeois; brother, Wayne Cottingham (Audrey); nieces and nephews, Afton Cottingham, Olivia Tserotas, and Seth Cottingham; step-children: P.J. Lowentritt (Tonya) and their children Olivia and Daniel; cousins, Pat Chmielewicz, Beth Sydney, Frances DeRosa, and Mary Hamma.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memphis, TN.
'Baby' Floyd Roberts Jr.
A private family funeral was held for “Baby” Floyd Roberts Jr., 76. of the Kendrick’s Ferry community with Rev. Danny Davis officiating. The service was under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
“Baby” Floyd was born to the union of Raymond Floyd and Neva Cain Roberts on Sept. 24, 1943, in Wisner, and he went to his eternal home Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Richardson Medical Center in Rayville.
He was a member of Kendrick’s Ferry Pentecostal Church near Wisner. He was a lifelong Franklin Parish farmer, growing cotton and soybeans. He raised chickens and was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deer hunting and would not only provide venison and eggs for his family but would eagerly and unselfishly share his bounty with neighbors and friends. In his later years his hunting consisted of taking his grandchildren hunting and teaching them to love the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother James Roberts.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 58 years Glynda Roberts of Kendrick’s Ferry; three children Rhonda Lee Roberts of Rayville, Paul Byran Roberts and wife Terri of West Monroe, and Mandy Glen Roberts Simmons and husband Gary of Kendrick’s Ferry; brother Russell Roberts; two sisters Sue Pickering and Patricia Hall all of Wisner; five grandchildren Mallory, Brooke, Ben, Ethan and Caylin; seven great-grandchildren Skylar, Cameron, Cade, Emarie, Addie, Jaxon and Jagger; several nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends,
Nan Coleman
Funeral services for Nan Coleman, 66, of Gilbert were held Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at King Jesus Worship Center. Burial followed at Morning Star/Pleasant Star Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Coleman died Feb. 6, 2020, at LSU Conway Medical Center in Monroe.
She is survived by her husband, Jesse Coleman, Gilbert; sons: Bernard Coleman and Antwan Coleman, both of Houston, Texas; daughters: Janice Micheaux, Missouri, Texas, Ashley Coleman, Winnsboro; brothers: James Ray Gipson, Leroy Gipson, Ernest Gipson and Wallace Gipson, all of Baton Rouge; Tony Gipson, Charles R. Gipson, both of Winnsboro; sisters: Vera Bullard, Jacksonville, Fla.; Dorothy Gipson and Trudy Gordon, both of Winnsboro; Leola Weathers and Sandra Haynes, both of Houston; Ann Cotton, Baton Rouge; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Ant’Juan Ellis Jr., Jerrell Gipson, Carlton Jordan, Jerry Lynch, Antonio Rose, and Henry Rose.
Helen Rosella Bruce
Funeral services for Helen Rosella Bruce, 96, of Crowville, were held Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Harper officiating. Burial followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bruce was born on Oct. 25, 1923, to the union of Davis Monroe Flowers and Minnie Mae Huff Flowers, and passed from this life on Feb. 10, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Davis and Minnie Flowers; brothers, Ivy Flowers and James “Bud” Flowers; and sister, Alice Jewel Fisher.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her sons, Ray Bruce, Kenneth Bruce and wife Cecil, and John Bruce and wife Vivian; granddaughters, Christy Cheramie and Savannah Pridemore; and grandsons, Billy Bruce, Ken Bruce, and Joshua Bruce.
Pallbearers were John Keith Flowers, Roger Ward, Don Riser, Don McDuffie, James Lee Busby, and Jerry Linder.
John W. Stell
Funeral services for John W. Stell, 77, of Rayville, formerly of Marion will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Crowville First Baptist Church with Rev. James Busby, Rev. Mike Clark and Rev. Wade Coker officiating. Interment with military rites, will follow in the Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
He was born to the union of James Wesley and Shelia Nathalee Shrum Stell on July 17, 1942, in Eldorado, Ark., and passed from this life Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Stell was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Rayville and was a United States Navy veteran. He retired from South Central Bell having worked there for 31 years. After retiring he drove a truck for Nutrien Ag Solutions for 10 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 47 years Bobbie Martin Stell of Rayville; daughter Bonnie Stell Parker and husband Jimmy Dale of Winnsboro; son Wesley Sherman Stell of West Monroe; two granddaughters Courtney and Mandy Parker; two sisters Amanda Stell Barry and husband Jim of Monroe, and Mary Evelyn Tittle and husband Phil of Centerville, Ga.; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Paul Butler, Jeff Herrington, Chris McKenzie, Mike McKey, Alvin Minksy, Mitchell Stokes and Terry Thompson.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cancer Foundation League @ www.cancerfoundationleague.com.
