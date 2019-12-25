Roger A. Perot
Funeral services for Roger A. Perot, 88, of Delhi will be at 11 a.m., Thursday Dec. 26, 2019, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Chapel in Winnsboro, with Rev. Jeff Sykes officiating. Interment will follow at Mulhearn Memorial Park, Monroe, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro. Visitation for Mr. Perot will be held from 10 a.m. till the time of service at the Mulhearn Chapel.
Mr. Perot was born in Campti, on Aug. 2, 1931, and passed peacefully from this life on Dec. 21, 2019.
Mr. Perot retired as Fire Chief from the West Monroe Fire Department, and served in Korea in the United States Air Force.
Mr. Perot is preceded in death by his parents, Octave and Evie Trichel Perot; and wife, Arlene Perot.
He is survived by his niece, Marilyn Cox and husband Larry; two sisters-in-law Erlene Sanches, and Sue Franklin; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and relatives.
Memorials can be made at the charity of your choice.
Vernon E. McManus
Funeral services celebrating the life of Vernon E. McManus were held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Crowville United Methodist Church, Crowville, with Rev. Wayne Ray and Marion Collier officiating.
Vernon “Mac” McManus was born on June 4, 1932, and passed from this life on Dec. 18, 2019, at the age of 87. He was a bookkeeper at the Grain Elevator in Crowville. He was a member of the American Legion of Winnsboro, VFW of Winnsboro, and Crowville United Methodist Church where he loved to sing. He also loved to spend time outside hunting and being with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Webb and Maebell McManus; brother, Ernest Ray McManus; and three sisters, Elva Nichols, Edith Guise, and Margaret Cedillo.
Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 56 years, Rebecca McManus; sons, Cliff McManus of West Monroe, Roger McManus of Benton, Ark.; daughter, Amy Bourgeois of Crowville; brother, James Wynn McManus and wife Vi of Sandy, Ore.; brother-in-law, Bill Grissom of Jacksonville, Ark.; five grandchildren, Matthew Schriver, April Huddleston and husband Layne, Rachael McManus, Jessie McManus, and Noah McManus; also survived by a host of extended friends and family.
Pallbearers were Matthew Schriver, Noah McManus, Pedro Weems, Thomas Hammons, Michael Reid, Keith Roegner, Marvin Womack, and Leon McIntyre. Honorary pallbearers were Preston Mingo, Curtis Ray Jones, and the Men of Crowville United Methodist.
Terry Hixon Cureington
Funeral services for Terry Hixon Cureington, 69, of Monroe, were held Saturday, Dec. 21 , 2019, at Bethlehem Baptist Church of Mangham, with Rev. Keith Stephens officiating. Interment followed in Prewitt Cemetery, Mangham, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Cureington loved HGTV and cooking shows, the Hallmark Channel, and texting and talking. She also loved her family unconditionally and spending time with them. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, and will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Sartor and Zaidee Hixon; and one daughter, Tessia Kay Cureington.
Survivors include her children, Theresa Lord of Monroe, Tabitha Hixon of Dallas, Texas, Tracy McGee and husband, Milton of Monroe, and Taysha Copeland of Monroe; her siblings, Tanya Bruce and husband, Newton of Cold Springs, Texas, Debbie Amstuz and husband, Terry of Simpsonville, S.C., Danny Fuller and wife, Beth of Delhi, and Kay Pirtle of Bastrop; 10 grandchildren, Matthew Todd Snuggs, Brittany Lord, Alex Lord, Colby Bazan, Tessa Bazan, Tra Wright, Taylor Beavers, Cameron Hartman, Christian Copeland and Trenton Copeland; five great-grandchildren, Zaidee Kay Thompson, Georgia Thompson, Parson Snuggs, Hixon Snuggs and Emerson Hartman; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were Randy McVay, Ben Jordan, James Pirtle, Dale Futch Jr., Jacob Cobb and Daniel Fuller III.
Online registry/condolences may be made at www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Jocelyne Thevenote
A gathering for Jocelyne Thevenote, 71, Of Winnsboro, will be held 10 a.m. Monday Dec. 30, 2019, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Huey Pierce Priest
Funeral services for Huey Pierce Priest, 86, of Wisner, were held at the First Baptist Church of Wisner on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, with Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating. Interment followed at South Central Cemetery, Wisner under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Huey Priest was born on Thursday, Oct. 12, 1933, in Gilbert, and passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Monroe. He was a resident of Wisner and a member of the First Baptist Church of Wisner for over 46 years and served as a Deacon of the Church. He was a former Sunday School Director, Training Union Director, Sunday School Teacher and member of many different committees. Huey was on the founding Board of the Franklin Parish Catfish Festival . He was President of the LA Catfish Growers Association, President of the Catfish Farmers of America and a Board Member on the Council of Aging. Huey was a lifetime Row Crop Farmer, Catfish Farmer and Cattle Rancher.
Huey was a Master Mason of the Blue Lodge of Wisner and he was Worshipful Master for several years.
He proudly served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.
He was preceded in death by his father, Willie Priest, mother, Mary Wactor Priest; infant twin daughters; three sisters: Mary Alice Lee, Dorothy Harbor and Shirley Cobb; half brother, Elmo Priest; half sister, Willie Lou Foy.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Libby Dupree Priest of Wisner; son, Keith Dale Priest of Wisner; granddaughter, Hannah Rachal and her husband Tyler of Lafayette; two great-grandsons: Jackson Tyler Rachal and Jesse Pierce Rachal of Lafayette; great-granddaughter, Harper Elizabeth Rachel of Lafayette; sister, Nettie Maxwell of Arcadia.
He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews
Pallbearers were Mugs Cheek, Stevie Stephens, Pat Scott, Wiley McClary, Trent Williams and Brian Milton.
Honorary Pallbearers were the Deacons of the First Baptist Church of Wisner.
The family received friends at the First Baptist Church of Wisner from 12:30 p.m. - 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
JoAnn Curington Taylor
Funeral services for JoAnn Curington Taylor, 69, were held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Kings Pentecostal Church with Rev. Jerry Brady, Daniel Hawks, and Dani Hawks officiating. Burial followed at South Central Baptist Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home,Winnsboro.
JoAnn was born on May 20, 1950, in Wisner, to Louis William Curington and Carrie Virginia Campbell, and passed away on Dec. 18, 2019, in West Monroe. She is preceded in death by her parents: Louis Curington and Carrie Campbell Curington; father-in-law: Arthur Taylor, mother-in-law: Juanita Taylor; son: Fred Taylor Jr., brothers-in-law: Monroe Roberts Jr., W.F. (Sonny) Taylor, and C.W. Evans.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are husband: Fred Taylor Sr.; son: Richard Brad Taylor and wife Dena, Wisner; daughter; Michelle Dawn Hilbun and husband Tracy, Wisner; granddaughters: Katie Cheyenne Taylor, Wisner, Madilyn Marie Taylor, Wisner, Keisha Haynes, Monroe; and Karlie Zane Hilbun, Wisner; grandson: Trace Hilbun, Wisner; great-grandson: Rhenn Maddyn Berry, Wisner, brother: Vernon Curington and wife Patricia, Winnsboro; special brother-in-law: Johnny Taylor and wife Maribel, Wisner; sisters: Myrtle Diane Robert, Wisner, Mary Alice Rhodes, Wisner, Betty Elaine Sauseda and husband Bennie, Forest Hill, best friend: Nadine Louiviere, Washington state, with a host of friends and family.
Pallbearers were Heath Taylor, Orie Taylor, James Taylor, Jake Taylor, Cam Landry, and Melvin Taylor.
Honorary pallbearer was Robert Bass.
Nelda Earnestine 'Earnie' Albritton Eubanks
Funeral services for Nelda Earnestine “Earnie” Albritton Eubanks, 80, of Winnsboro, were held Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Harper officiating with Joseph Eubanks. Burial followed at Providence Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Earnie, was born on Nov. 22, 1939, in Harrisonburg, to Elmer Jackson Albritton and Nellie “Nell” Viola Doughty, and passed away on Dec. 16, 2019, in West Monroe. She is preceded in death by her parents: Elmer Albritton and Nellie “Nell” Albritton; husband: Clinton Eubanks; son: Danny Eubanks; and sisters: Shirley Bryant, Jackie Nell Humphries, and Georgia Lea Sullivan.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are sons: Randy Eubanks (Winnsboro) and Brian Eubanks and wife Christy (Winnsboro); grandchildren: Kyle Eubanks and Adam Eubanks, and a grand-dog; Bandi; with a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and family.
J.E. Chevallier
Funeral services for J. E. Chevallier, 88, of Winnsboro, were held Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Boeuf River Baptist Church with Rev. Bobby Ensminger and Rev. Kevin Goodman officiating. Interment followed in Ogden Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Mr. J. E. was born Jan. 28, 1931, in Ferriday to the union of Ernest Chevallier and Orlean Scruggs Chevallier, and passed from this life on Dec. 17, 2019, at his residence in Winnsboro.
Mr. J. E. was a graduate of Ogden High School; after graduation he became employed as a pipefitter for the railroad and was also a farmer. He was a member of Boeuf River Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. His greatest joys in life was being a husband, father and grandfather. Mr. J. E. enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, sports, umpiring baseball games, and also enjoyed traveling, reading his Bible and singing hymns.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Jr. Chevalier and Bobby Chevalier; sisters: Lucille Chapman, Elain Bowman, and Christine Shanks.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife Carrie Mae Ferguson Chevallier; his three children: Duane Chevalier, Karen Jennings and husband Michael of Liddieville, and Carla Odom and husband Teddy Ray of Fred, Texas; eight grandchildren: John Chevalier and wife Lindsey of Abita Springs, Mark Chevalier of Swartz, Laura Chevalier of West Monroe, Amanda Parker and husband Matt of Liddieville, Jennifer Weaver and husband Dana of Liddieville, Josh Munoz and wife Roxeann of Downsville, and Rayeann Odom of Weatherford, Texas; two brothers: James Chevalier of Kentucky and Ralph Chevalier of Baton Rouge; two sisters: Glayds Foshee and Glenda Fay Hilburn; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were John Chevalier, Kiedan Chevalier, Mark Chevalier, Josh Munoz, Dana Weaver and Isaia Weaver.
Honorary pallbearers were Michael Jennings and Teddy Ray Odom.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Barbara Jean Jackson
Graveside services for Barbara Jean Jackson, 57, of Ruston were held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Union Church Cemetery in Baskin with Carl Huff officiating.
Mrs. Jackson was born April 9, 1962, in Andrews, Texas, and passed away Dec. 19, 2019, in Ruston. Mrs. Jackson was a member of Church of Christ in Winnsboro. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, bingo and shopping.
Mrs. Jackson is preceded in death by her father, Charles Taylor; grandparents, Less and Gurthie Taylor, Odell and Elizabeth McLemore.
Survivors include her husband, David Jackson; daughter, Amanda Jackson; mother, Jean Taylor; sister, Terri Darden; brothers: Mike and Bo Taylor; grandchildren: Madison Dickson, Mason and Maddox Jackson; nieces, Brittany Smith and Logan White.
Online condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Dan Batey Morse
Dan Batey Morse, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Miss. A private memorial service will be held at a later date, under the direction of Coleman Funeral Home of Oxford.
Mr. Morse was born on March 10, 1936, in Alexandria, to Dannie B. and Leona Morse.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/)
Pearlie Mae Allen
'Funeral services for Pearlie Mae Allen, 56, of Winnsboro were held Dec. 21, 2019, at Richardson Funeral Home, with Rev. Edward Tolliver officiating. Burial followed at Morning Star Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Allen, a homemaker, died Dec. 15, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center following a brief illness.
Survivors include her sons: Shedrick and Aaron Allen of Monroe; daughters: Chaka and Whitney Allen of Monroe, and Rube Allen, Winnsboro; sisters: Barbara McMahon, Dallas, Texas; Phoebe Cottrell, Diana Allen, Marilyn and Myra Ellis, all of Winnsboro; brothers: Leonard Allen, Waco, Texas; Sylvester Allen, Monroe; Lemon Allen and Christopher Ellis, of Winnsboro; 15 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Nephews served as pallbearers.
Roy Sikes
Graveside services for Roy Sikes, 75, of Newellton will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Legion Memorial Cemetery in Newellton with Rev. Raymond Beard officiating. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
He was born to the union of Edward Eugene and Joyce Geneva Noland Sikes on July 4, 1944, in Newellton and left his earthly home on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at his residence in Newellton.
Mr. Sikes was a member of River of Life Church in Winnsboro. He married Linda Stockton on April 27, 1974, in St. Joseph. He was a longtime Tensas Parish farmer and at the time of his death he was superintendent of utilities for the town of Newellton.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories his wife of 45 years Linda Sikes of Newellton; three children Melanie and Tim Wilson of West Monroe, Robert and Tanya Sikes of Stonewall and John and Melissa Sikes; three siblings Earnest Sikes of Monroe, Larry Sikes and wife Janice of Lafayette and Marilyn McKoin of Newellton; six grandchildren Lisa, Brittany, Cody, Brandon, Mason and Layla; two great-grandchildren Paul David and Rowan; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.
John L. Scott
Funeral service for John L. Scott, 76, of Crowville were held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark and Rev. Jimmy Goodman officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery near Crowville.
He was born to the union of J. Leon and Helen Simons Scott on March 7, 1943, in Swampers, and entered his heavenly home Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, following a brief illness.
He was a retired farmer and mechanic. He was a member of Fish Bayou Baptist Church where he was a Sunday School teacher and served as a deacon for 45 years. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Scott is survived by his wife of 55 years Margie Kirby Scott of Crowville; children Kelvin and Bethany Scott of Crowville, Rhonda and Tim Lord of Baskin; grandchildren Sean Scott of Baskin, Brandon Lord of Monroe and Cameron Scott of Crowville; sister Laverne Banks of Crowville; honorary daughter and grandchildren Vandi McMurry Dukes and Jayden and Zoee McMurry; brother-in-law Shelton and Eileen Kirby of Wickett, Texas; sisters-in-law Eunice Taliaferro and Beverly and Tommy McNutt all of Wickett, Texas; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Larry Cockrell, Ray Newman, Tim Ulmer, Donnie Walters, Shannon Walters and Wade Williams. Honorary pallbearers were the men of Fish Bayou Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like for family and friends to help someone in need or to a charity of choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.com.
