Theresa Ann Scriber
Theresa Ann Scriber of Slidell, passed away unexpectedly on Dec. 11, 2019, at the age of 58.
She was a native of Providence, R. I., born on Aug. 20, 1961, to the late Kenneth F. Arnold and Elaine T. Arnold.
Theresa will be greatly missed by her devoted husband of 16 years, Terry G. Scriber. She is the beloved mother of Michael E. Metz Jr. (Jill); cherished grandmother of Hailei Faith Metz and Lily Metz; loving daughter-in-law of Helen M. Scriber; and caring sister of Debbie Clark, Dawn Arnold, Anthony Arnold, and the late James Arnold and Kenneth F. Arnold Jr.
Theresa was a graduate of Mount Pleasant High School in Providence, R. I. with the class of 1979, and worked as a real estate agent before devoting her time to her family as a homemaker and writing three books with her husband, Terry. Theresa will be fondly remembered for her heart of gold, always placing the needs of others above her own. A private burial will be held in Elm Grove Cemetery in Wickford, R. I. at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Theresa’s family requests donations to the American Heart Association or the American Kidney Foundation. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com.
Rhonda Gail Sharp
Funeral services for Rhonda Gail Sharp, 61, of Fort Necessity will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church, with Rev. Rex Barker officiating. Burial will follow at Boeuf Prairie Methodist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Sharp was born Aug. 7, 1958, in Alexandria, and passed from this life on Jan. 19, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Bill Sharp, and children Trey Sharp and wife Kristy, Jessica Mishelle McMurry and husband Charles, and Kasey Jo Curington and husband Dewayne; grandchildren: Gracie, Heather, and Levi Sharp, Hailey Crain, Kimberly Dove, Ashlyn Crain, Gavin and Matthew McMurry, and Dewayne, Jordan and Kenzie Curington, Brittany Nicole Flowers; four great-grandchildren; ex-daughter-in-law, Donna Kay Guthrie; brother, Tony Grivet, niece Brittany Grivet Henry, and nephew Aiden Grivet; and cousin Roy Mastroantonio.
Mrs. Sharp loved crocheting, sewing, cooking, and playing games on Facebook.
Pallbearers will be Terry Wayne Sharp, Brady Jones, Ron Wall, Stacey Hitt, James F. Moore, C.L. Robbins, Danny Lee Robbins, Willard Martin, Steve Edward Moore, Steve Sellers Moore. Honorary pallbearers will be Tony Roberts, Jeffery B. Moore, David Gilmore, Eddie Ray Bryan, Al Bryan.
Blanche Marie Posey
Funeral services for Blanche Marie Posey, 90, of Winnsboro were held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Rev. James Busby and Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating. Interment followed at Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Posey was born Oct. 10, 1929, and passed peacefully from this life on Jan. 18, 2020.
Ms. Posey was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Ray Posey Sr.; sons, Aaron and Floyd Ray Posey Jr.; brother, R.W. Beasley; sister, Zela Brown; and grandsons, Jonathan Waller and Colby Brown.
She is survived by her children Bobby Posey and wife Peggy of Branson, MO; Danny Posey and wife Janice of Winnsboro, and Jeanie McCarthy and husband Bruce of Winnsboro. Mrs. Posey is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, as well as extended family and numerous friends.
Mrs. Posey was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church where she served and attended for many years. She loved sewing, crocheting and did wonderful handiwork. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to all who met her.
Pallbearers were Mike Wilson, Wade Waller, Kevin Cobb, Chris McCarthy, Dustin McCarthy and Dave Wilson.
Online condolences/registry at mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Jack Ellsworth Vines
Graveside services for Jack Ellsworth Vines, 83, of Downsville, were held Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Calhoun, with Caleb Brown, grandson, officiating, under the direction of Kilpatrick Funeral Home West Monroe.
Mr. Vines was born June 24, 1936 and passed away January 15, 2020. He loved his children and grandchildren, often entertaining them with his “cow” impression and singing his version of “Old Blue,” taught by his mother as a child. He also taught them to respect their elders, especially “Yes Sir & No Sir.” He loved spending time with his sisters and brothers in his retirement years. Mr. Vines pipelined as a welder; and for many years was a member of Pipeliners Local Union 798. In off season Mr. Vines drove Taxi Business with his father in his hometown of Winnsboro.
Mr. Vines is preceded in death by his parents Jack Neal Vines and Lois Modene Jones Vines; his first wife, Frances Yvonne Sanderford Vines Fleming; his second wife, Elsie Vines; and grandson-in-law, Mario Flores.
Mr. Vines is survived by his daughters, Cheri Brown (Clay), Cathy Knighten (Vick), Donna Temple (Mike) and Tina Woods Lenard; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Hickman (Frank), Ruby Way (Howard); brothers, Ralph Vines (Delores), Carl Farinelli (Kathy); numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Kyle Temple, Stetson Hickman, Neal Hickman, Brian Hickman, Matt Middleton, and Daniel Zuber.
Honorary pallbearers were Howard Way and Frank Hickman.
Memorials may be made to The University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center; or a charity of your choice.
Marjorie Laverne Giltner Stagg
Funeral services for Marjorie Laverne Giltner Stagg, 89, of Winnsboro, were held Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Jimmy Holland officiating. Burial followed in Crowville Masonic, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Marjorie was born on May 12, 1930, in Ferriday, to Vernon Giltner and Mandy Priscilla Geiger, and passed away on Jan. 17, 2020, in Monroe. She is preceded in death by her parents: Vernon Giltner and Mandy Giltner; husband Victor Lloyd Stagg; sisters, Lola and Dorothy; and brothers, Roland Giltner and Clarence Giltner.
Marjorie was known by her family to love gardening, cooking, and doing jigsaw puzzles. She loved the Lord, her children, and grandchildren.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are children, Carlyn Brown and Janice Russell, Everett Stagg and John Stagg; 11 grandchildren, Clay, Leslie, Benjamin, Laisa, Ashley, Jordyn, Luke, John Logan, Victoria, Keith, and Courtney; brother, Billy Giltner and wife Carolyn; sister, Gay Stewart; and a host of friends and family.
Online registry/condolences at www.youngscommunity.com.
Margaret Bennett “Net” Bradley
Funeral services for Margaret Bennett “Net” Bradley of Winnsboro, were held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Wayside Pentecostal Church in Winnsboro with Rev. Timothy Parker and Rev. Tommy Cotten officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery near Crowville under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Bradley was born Dec. 7, 1937, in Winnsboro, and passed from this life on Jan. 18, 2020, in Winnsboro, at the age of 82.
Mrs. Bradley was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all who met her. She was a faithful member of Wayside Pentecostal Church. She loved to sew, fish, crochet and cook. She especially loved the times she spent with her family, and the time spent gardening and growing flowers. She was also known as a coffee drinker.
She is preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth Waggoner; her parents, Julian Parker Jr. and Colie Howie Parker; one brother, Don Parker; brother-in-law, Issac Carrington; and two nieces, Debbie Parker and Donniece Parker.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 58 years, Robert Bradley of Winnsboro; her children, Marie Bradley of Winnsboro, Barbara Sproles and husband, Johnny of Wisner, and Mary “Susie” Lively of Delhi; three brothers, Jim Parker and wife, Peggy of Winnsboro, Tyrone Parker and wife, Judy of Pottsville, Ark., and Peyton Parker and wife, Joyce Kay of Winnsboro; three sisters, Mary Ann Carrington, Gloria Williams, and Dixie Newman and husband, Robert, all of Winnsboro; sister-in-law, Phyllis Parker; 11 grandchildren: Katie Lockerby and husband, Ben of Wisner; Brooke Bailey and husband Derrick of Fort Necessity; Haven Lambert and husband, Jake of Union Church, Miss.; Will Trahan and wife, Grace, of Bossier City; Spencer Trahan of Monroe, Rese Waggoner of Winnsboro, Lance Lively of Delhi; Zack Waggoner of Winnsboro; Dustin Lively of West Monroe; Amber Lively of Monroe; and Kemper Lively of Delhi; six great-grandchildren: Steven Wiley, Sabyn Blanchard, Zoey Blanchard, Parker Bailey, Tarrah Bailey, Trevor Bailey; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were grandsons: Will Trahan, Spencer Trahan, Dustin Lively, Lance Lively, Kemper Lively, and Rese Waggoner. Honorary pallbearers were Zack Waggoner, Steven Wiley, Sabyn Blanchard, Parker Bailey, and Trevor Bailey.
Online condolences/registry at mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
