Robert H. Cobb Sr.
Funeral services for Robert H. Cobb Sr. of Mangham, were held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro with Marvin Ashley officiating. Interment followed at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans’ Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mr. Cobb was born April 6, 1948, in Delhi, and passed from this life on Dec. 23, 2019, in West Monroe, at the age of 71. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He was very patriotic and served his country in the United States Marine Corp. Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and a friend to all who met him. He will be greatly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mary Cobb; two brothers, Jeff and Leo Cobb; and one sister, Pearline Brimer.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Louise Cobb of Mangham; his children, Keith Cobb and wife, Melissa of Hedgesville, W.V., Monica Johnson and husband Johnny of Dunlap, Tenn., Martha Rugg and husband, Rex of Crowville, Penny Flint and husband, Rusty of Winnsboro, and Robert Cobb Jr. of Mangham; his siblings, Caroline Cobb of Arcadia, Theodore Cobb of Arcadia, Ricky Cobb and wife, Benita of Forest, Glen Cobb and wife, Denise of Arcadia, Thomas Cobb of Texas, and Douglas Cobb of Arcadia; also survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were David Martin, Randall Bankston, Gene Thompson, Ricky Cobb, Tim Baines, and Aaron Baines.
William E. “Bill” Chappell
Funeral services for William E. “Bill” Chappell, 90, of Grayson, were held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Mulhearn Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel in Monroe. Interment followed at Mulhearn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Bill was born on April 2, 1929, to Velma Hall Chappell and Henry Morris Chappell in West Monroe, and died on Dec. 10, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Elouise Hortman Chappell; sisters, Maureen Chappell Pipes and Ellagene “Jean” Chappell Elliott.
Survivors include wife, Sandra Beach Chappell; son, Ryan (Susan); grandchildren, Neil Chappell (Ashley), Sarah Chappell Hubbard (Lael), Rachel Chappell Chauvin (Jordan); three great-grandchildren, Wilder and Scarlet Chappell and Luca Hubbard; sister, Julia Chappell Wroten; sister-in-law, Catherine Collier Beach; a number of nieces and nephews.
Bill served in the United States Air Force, both as an active and reserve member. He was a retired educator and insurance agent for Farm Bureau. Bill also retired from his laundry route, which was his favorite. He lived in Caldwell Parish, where he managed the family pine-tree-raising operation. Bill was a member of the Columbia Lions Club and served the community on various boards and commissions. He was a member of Grayson United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be made to either Grayson United Methodist Church or Pilots for Patients.
L.B. “Essie” Davis Sr
Funeral services for L.B. “Essie” Davis Sr., 67, of New Orleans were held Dec. 21, 2019, at New Zion Baptist Church in Sicily Island. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Davis died Dec. 10, 2019, at Tulane University Medical Center.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Davis, New Orleans; sons, Derrick Davis, L.B. Jr., Melvin, Kelvin and Anthony; daughters: Pamela Goldman, Angela Davis, Michelle Davis, Monique Cameron, LaMesha Cameron and Danielle Cameron; brother, Roosevelt Davis and Benny Davis; sisters: Brenda Davis, Bertha Ballard, Linda Brown, Donna Brown, Viney Davis, Lula Davis, Ruth Skinner, Gertrude Hall, Joanna Moore and Ruby Chambers; 49 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Brothers and nephews served as pallbearers.
Derek Durant
Derek Durant, 47 of Lake Providence, departed this life on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Lake Providence. Funeral service were held on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at the Evergreen Baptist Church. Burial followed in the Lone Star Cemetery under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Jesse “Belle” (Simms) Alexander
Funeral services for Jesse “Belle” (Simms) Alexander, 70, of Monroe, were held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Rev. Cecil Herrington, and Rev. Gabriel McCormick officiating, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mrs. Alexander was preceded in death by her parents: John Seyfarth Simms and Effie Elizabeth Beach Simms; husband: Charles Mitchel Alexander Sr.; and siblings: Gwendola Simms, Geneva Roberts, Virgil Hardy Simms, and John Henry Simms.
Survivors include son, Charles “Mickey” Alexander Jr. and wife Tina of Rayville; sister: Ruby Campbell of Mer Rouge; grandson, Marty Alexander; and a host of extended family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers were Errol Moran, Walter Beach, and James Adam Wilbanks.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to Mulhearn Funeral Home, to defray funeral cost.
Jocelyn Hill Thevenote
Graveside services for Jocelyn Hill Thevenote, 71, of Winnsboro were held Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Chase Cemetery with Elder Don Robertson and Elder Hathcock officiating under the direction of Gill First National.
Jocelyn was born and raised in Winnsboro. She graduated from Northeast Louisiana University and spent most of her life in the Jonesville, Alexandria area. Jocelyn passed away Dec. 21, 2019, at Legacy Nursing Home in Winnsboro after a lengthy illness.
Jocelyn was preceded in death by her father, Mack Hill Sr.; brothers, Mack Hill Jr., Tim Hill, and Steve Hill.
She is survived by her mother, Fannie Wallace Hill; sisters, Gloria Harper and Anna Parker; husband Jeff Parker; son, Brandon Fairbanks, wife Amber; son, Paul Houssiere; daughters, Heather Thevenote and Kara Thevenote; grandchildren, Caleb Fairbanks, Scarlett Fairbanks, Madison Gypin, Desiree Thevenote, Aiden Alexander, Piper McDonald, Paisley McDonald; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins.
Her family would like to thank all the caregivers at Legacy that helped take care of her.
Gary M. Parker
Funeral services for Gary M. Parker, 67, of Pearl, Miss. formally of Olla, were held Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Jonathon Crist officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery near Crowville, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Gary Parker was a United States Army Veteran and a retired corrections officer from LaSalle Parish Detention Center. He was preceded in death by his parents Luther and Mary Parker; wife, Maria Parker and a daughter, Maria Susan Parker.
He is survived by his daughter Samantha Toney and her husband Brian of Rayville; sons, Benjamin Parker and his wife Felicia of Pearl, and William Parker and his wife Tammy of Brandon, Miss.; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sisters, Lynette Lee of Winnsboro, Yvonne Ellerbe and her husband Ed of Gilbert, and Pamela Emfinger and her husband Sidney of Olla; brother Luther Clarence Parker and his wife Cora of Southampton, N.J.; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Thompson, Sidney “Clay” Emfinger, Dusty Emfinger, William “Ward” Ellerbe, Lloyd Peoples, and Curt Fussell.
Honorary pallbearer was David “DJ” Fussell.
Mr. Dan Batey Morse
Mr. Dan Batey Morse, 83, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Miss. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Morse was born on March 10, 1936, in Alexandria, to Dannie B. and Leona Morse. He was a man that enjoyed being outdoors. He enjoyed playing tennis and golf. His favorite hobby that he made a profession out of was music and singing. Mr. Morse also loved being around his family.
Mr. Morse is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Morse, of Oxford; four sons, Mel (Lewanda) Morse of Oxford, Michael (Donna) Slagle-Morse of Spring, Texas, Stewart (Lori) Morse, and Daniel (Tina) Morse, both of California; two daughters, Mimi E. Slagle-Morse of Oxford, and Monique L. Morse Kruk of Columbia City, Ind.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Mr. Morse was preceded in death by his parents, Dannie B. and Leona Morse; and his infant brother, Stewart J. Morse.
Please make donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/)
Frances Lee Deggans Lyles
Frances Lee Deggans Lyles, 87, of Mangham, passed peacefully from this world and into the arms of Jesus on Dec. 28, 2019, at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, surrounded by her family.
Frances was born on June 15, 1932, in Rayville. She was the youngest of eleven children born to William and Annie Beatrice Cook Deggans. She met her future husband, Elwyn Campbell Lyles, when she was in the eighth grade at Baskin High School. She married her sweetheart at Baskin Baptist Church in Baskin, on her birthday, June 15, 1954. Their marriage was blessed by two children, Debbie and Elwyn.
Frances was born into very humble beginnings. She knew from an early age that she wanted to go to college, and she quickly discovered that basketball was her ticket to get there. A born athlete, her constant practice, hard work, and determination eventually landed her as a starter on Coach Tiny Tarbutton’s state championship basketball team at Baskin High School; her team went on to win 135 straight games from 1948-1950, winning the state championship all 3 years. Her stellar high school basketball career landed her a position on the Mississippi Junior College All State Team as a guard from 1951-1952. Following her two years at Mississippi Junior College she transferred to Northeast Louisiana University (NLU, currently the University of Louisiana at Monroe) to finish her degree. Unfortunately, NLU did not have a girls basketball team at this time, but she did continue to play recreationally.
She graduated from NLU in 1954 with her Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Physical Education; she later earned her Masters in Education +30 from NLU in 1972 in Guidance and Counseling. She went on to serve as educator and coach at the following schools: Crowville High School, Bastrop High School, Mangham High School, Bastrop Junior High School, and Franklin Academy for over 40 years.
Though she loved to be in the classroom, her heart was definitely on the basketball court and track. She was so deeply impacted and inspired by her coaches that she strived to be that for each player she had the privilege to coach. Her passion translated to three state championships (1978-1980) and nine consecutive regional and district championships in track at Mangham High School. She also won numerous district and regional basketball championships during her time as head girls basketball coach at Crowville High School, Bastrop High School, and Mangham High School. She even took her Mangham High School team to the state quarter finals in 1986 and 1987.
She taught her players that athletics were important, but wouldn’t last forever… encouraging them to always keep their main focus on academics. Coach Lyles had very few academic issues on her team as a result, and even had most of her students on the honor roll. She prided herself on coaching the “old fashioned” way, instilling in her players the importance of hard work, dedication, and personal drive not only to succeed in the game of basketball, but also the game of life. Her incredible career as both a player and a coach ended with her being inducted into the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame as both a Coach and a Competitor in 2011.
Outside of education and coaching, Frances was a faithful member of Mangham Baptist Church for 56 years. She was a charter member of the Ruth Sunday School Class; served as a Sunday school teacher, GAs leader, and Vacation Bible School Instructor; and acted as a member on the Family Life Center Planning Committee. She also loved to show off pictures of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; she was incredibly proud of her legacy.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Deborah Jayne Lyles of Mangham; her son and his wife William Elwyn and Leigh Angela Earle Lyles, of Maryville, Tenn.; ; adoptive daughter Suzana Robertson of Winnsboro; her granddaughters and their spouses Leslie Ann Lyles and Andrew Karr Bowers of Tyler, Texas, Lauren Ashleigh Lyles and Mark Leiderman of Gorlitz, Germany, Lynden Angela Lyles and Benjamin Joseph Smith of Pike Road, Ala., Laine Alexandra Lyles and Eric Jeffrey Klingeman of Kingsport, Tenn.; her grandson, Zachary Morgan Robertson of Ruston; her granddaughter Zadiee Suzana Robertson of Baton Rouge; her great-grandchildren Eli Benjamin and Everett Lyles Smith of Pike Road, Ala., William Andrew and Avonleigh Jennifer Bowers of Tyler, Texas, and Aidan Robert Leiderman of Gorlitz, Germany; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, family members, & friends; and many former students and players that she always considered members of her family.
Frances is preceded in death by her husband, Elwyn Campbell Lyles; her parents William and Annie Beatrice Cook Deggans; and her siblings Gracie Bell Deggans Dunham, Annie Beatrice Deggans Coats, Rebecca Jane Deggans Roberts, Sarah Elizabeth Deggans Evans, Fannie Mildred Deggans, Lillian Deggans, Houston Allen Deggans, Chester Aaron Deggans, Lethel Elige Deggans, and William Louis Deggans.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Mangham Baptist Church, 112 Church St, Mangham, with Rev. Rick Altman of Mangham Baptist Church officiating, with scripture readings by Bro. Eddie Rhymes. Music was provided by Johnathan Dean (pianist) and Leslie Bowers (soloist). Burial followed the funeral service at Gwin Memorial Cemetery in Mangham. After laying Frances to rest, all of those that love her are invited to continue her celebration of life with a lunch provided by her loving congregation at Mangham Baptist Church.
Pallbearers were Andrew Bowers, Skeet Hodgkins, William Joseph Lyles, John Robertson, Zach Robertson, and Tom Lawson. Honorary Pallbearers were Mark Leiderman, Ben Smith, Eric Klingeman, Eli Smith, William Bowers, Everett Smith, and Aidan Leiderman.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to the Mangham Baptist Church Building Fund.
The family would also like to extend a special “Thank you” to Dr. Kyle Brunickyx, her caring family practice physician, and the entire staff at St. Francis Hospital- valet parking, nurses, housekeeping, aides, and hospitalists- for the amazing and loving care they provided during these difficult final days. Thank you all from the bottoms of our hearts.
