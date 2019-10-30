Paula Linette Holloway
Funeral services for Paula Linette Holloway, 49, of Gilbert, were held Monday Oct. 28, 2019, at River of Life Church in Winnsboro, with Rev. Dave Phillips officiating. Burial followed at Holly Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Paula, a nurse at Dr. Coughran’s office, was born on Sept. 1, 1970, in Shreveport, to Leon Holloway and Marion Drane, and passed away on Oct. 23, 2019, in Alexandria. She was preceded in death by her parents Leon Holloway and Marion Drane; grandparents: Mrytle and Frank ‘Red’ Holloway Sr., and Beatrice and LF Drane; twin sister: Carla Holloway, and brother: Keith Holloway.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are sons: Devin and wife Brittany Holloway, Gaige Coincon and Deric Holloway; daughters: Beth and husband Michael Hardwick, Sara Holloway, and Cheyenne Davis; brothers: Eric Curry, Sidney Curry, and Jonathan Curry: sisters: Rhonda Arnold, Kathy Beach, Karen Holloway, and Renee Jones: special cousins: Mona Perry and Donna Walker; and 20 grandchildren, with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Layne Englerth, Eric Curry, Jonathan Curry, Mitch Cooper, Joseph King, Phil Roberts, and Gary Red Roberts.
Honorary pallbearers were Matt Clark, Clay Russell, Brother Bonner Wiggers, Sidney Curry, Terry Barton, Bubba Allbritton, Heck Allbritton, Donnie Perry, Billy Jack Lewis, Steve Drane, Mike Walker, Mickey Walker, Shane Linder, and Big Dan Delaughter.
Online registry/condolences at www.youngscommunity.com
Joy Irene Smith
Memorial services for Joy Irene Smith, 87, of Harrison, Ark., will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 3, 2019, at Holly Grove Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Smith was born June 2, 1932, and passed away Oct. 15, 2019. She was a long time member of Holly Grove Church and Sunday school teacher.
Survivors include three children, Roxanna Wyrick, Harrison, Ark., Jake Wyrick, Fort Necessity, and Sandra Weyand, Estacata, Ore.; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Gary Stevenson
Gary Stevenson, 46 of Monroe, departed this life on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Winnfield. There will be no service or visitation. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Charlotte Gayle Brooks
Charlotte Gayle Brooks passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Denton
Graveside service will be held Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 10 a.m at Central Baptist Cemetery, Wisner.
She was born March 12, 1953, in Fort Worth at Carswell AFB to Charles and Betty Carver Brooks. They both preceded her in death along with her sister, Ronda Shortnacy, nephew, Michael Shortnacy and granddaughter, Christian Brook.
She loved to listen to music, the ocean, dolphins, spending time with her grandchildren and most of all anything with the color pink.
She is survived by her children, Jason Arnold and wife, Sherrie, Jon Arnold and wife, April and Michele Arnold; brothers, Kenneth and Charles Brooks; sisters, Dana Brooks and Charlotte English; eight grandchildren and one great-grandson.
