Pauline McCurley
Funeral services for Pauline McCurley will be held Friday, March 5, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Sardis Baptist Church. Private burial services will follow at McCurley Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 5, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church.
Mrs. McCurley was born May 12, 1923, and passed away from this life on March 2, 2020, with all her children by her side.
She was a farmer, CNA, and paraprofessional.
Mrs. McCurley is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Mary Chevallier Aswell; husband, Shirley McCurley; brothers: Louis, Clifford, J.B., Sydney and Allen Aswell; sisters: Oraline Nichols and June Young.
She is survived by her loving children, daughters, Linda McCurley Futch, Vicki Harris (Glenn), Paula Maxwell (Keith); two sons: Leon McCurley and Larry McCurley (Tonya); five grandchildren: Tina McCurley, Tara Robbins, Brent Harris, Ty McCurley, and Trace McCurley; four great-grandchildren: Lindsey Robbins, Justin Robbins, Ethan Harris and Kylie Harris; and one sister, Christine Lofton. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends and loving friend and care-giver, Alice Guthrie.
Pallbearers will be Leon, Larry, Ty and Trace McCurley; Glen Harris and Keith Maxwell.
Elaine McDonald Wiltshire
A celebration of the life of Elaine McDonald Wiltshire were held at Baskin Baptist Church on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, with Rev. Jimmy Pitson officiating. Interment followed in New Winnsboro Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Elaine was born Sept. 4, 1938, in Baskin. She is preceded in death by her parents, S. T. McDonald Sr. and Mary Lee McDonald; her brothers, Charles Edward and William Earl McDonald; and her sister-in-law Helen Smith.
Blessed with many great memories are her husband of 61 years, James A. Wiltshire as well as her daughter and son-in-law Judy and Bo Pickering all of Baskin.
Elaine, “Ewaine”, as she is affectionately known, is loved by her grandson, Robert James Posey and wife Chelsey.
“Ewaine” is also blessed with great-grandchildren Ruger Posey, Hayden and Hadley McKenzie, and Cayden and Chance Dove, all of Baskin.
She is loved by her brother and sister-in-law, S. T. McDonald Jr. and Janis McDonald. Also, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law Alice and Quinton Mathis and Clark Smith, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Elaine’s angel has been her close friend, Mickie Jones, who will miss her dearly.
A long time resident of Franklin Parish, Elaine graduated from Baskin High School in 1956 and NLU (Education) in 1964. She was known throughout the area for the relationships she established and the impact she had on the many students she taught in 27 years as an educator. As her memory faded, she didn’t know names she just called them “Baskinknights”.
Elaine had a heart for service and was an active member of Baskin Baptist Church all of her life serving in may capacities. She was a second grade Sunday School Teacher for 52 years. She was an active supporter of the Gideon’s Ministry. She was also an active member through the years in Baskin Woman’s Club and Delta Kappa Gamma.
Elaine will be missed by her community, church friends, former students and loving family.
Many thanks to the staff of Plantation Manor, Hospice TLC, and Mangham Home Care (Kyla Parks); they all took great care of Elaine during her last days.
Pallbearers were Corey Carter, Jared Donnell, Charles McDonald, Quinton Mathis, Deryle Shipman, Clark Smith, Wayne Williamson and, Brian Wilson; Honorary Pallbearers were the Deacons of Baskin Baptist Church.
Stephen Alan Ulmer
Funeral services for Stephen Alan Ulmer, 34, of Winnsboro, were held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the sanctuary of Magnolia Baptist Church, with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating. Burial followed in Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Stephen was born on Nov. 5, 1985, in West Monroe to the union of Robin Scott Ulmer and Roger Dale Ulmer, and passed from this life on March 1, 2020, in Winnsboro. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dot and O.C. Ulmer; and maternal grandparents, Louie and Onice Scott.
Survivors left to cherish the memories of Stephen are his children, Olin Ryan Ulmer and Cheslea LaPrairie; the mother of his children, Brett McGee; his parents, Robin and Roger Ulmer; and brother, Tommy Ulmer and wife Crystal. He is also survived by a host of other family and numerous amounts of friends.
Pallbearers to honor Stephen were Tommy Ulmer, Brandon McMurry, Zack Williamson, David Nelson, Tim Jones, Michael Liles, Brock Nichols, and Lee Hendry. Honorary pallbearers were Gene Newsome, Derrick Rushing, Mark Liles, and Jason Biggs.
Bobbie “Joe” Allen
Funeral services for Bobbie “Joe” Allen, 81, of Crowville were held Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro with Rev. Pat Lofton and Rev. Rick Carter officiating. Interment with military honors followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery.
He was born to Bobby Wesley and Georgia Vickers Allen on May 23, 1938, in Crowville, and passed from this life Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
“Joe” was a member of Lamar Baptist Church. He was a lifelong farmer and a United States Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his four siblings and their spouses: Bill and Darlene Allen, Peggy and Jimmy Parker, Betty and Troy Hendry and Shirley and Bobby Halley. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Wesley Cowart, Bryson Hendry, DeWayne Hendry, Matthew Hendry, Evan Parker, and Devin Southerlin.
Robert Ulmer
Graveside services for Robert Ulmer, 77, of Winnsboro, were held Friday at Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, with Rev. Michael L. Woods and Rev. George Ferrington officiating. Interment followed in Providence Cemetery, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Mr. Robert, a United States Army veteran, retired Frito Lay salesman, and member of Christian Fellowship Church, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. He was preceded in death by his parents William and Bessie Ulmer; sisters, Ruby Rushing, Doris Barfield; brothers, Earl Ulmer, Coleman Ulmer, Coy Ulmer and O.C. Ulmer.
He is survived by his wife Rita Ulmer of Winnsboro; daughter Amy Steen and her husband Glenn of Marco Island, Fla.; sons, Robert G. Ulmer Jr. and wife Terri of Vicksburg, Miss., Todd Ulmer and his wife Leigh Ann of Chase, Jared Wilson and wife Karen of Winnsboro, and John Ulmer and wife Victoria of Winnsboro; grandchildren Brittany Walker, Victoria Ulmer, Ian Ulmer, Andrew Ulmer, Devin Norwood, Jalyn Wilson, Justin Wilson, Stephen Ulmer and baby Mary Ellie Ulmer; great-grandson Preston Norwood; brothers, Ray Ulmer, J.B. Ulmer, and Dalton Ulmer; numerous nieces and nephews; and special brother-in-law John Sam Barfield.
Pallbearers were Robert G. Ulmer, Todd Ulmer, Jared Wilson, John Ulmer, Montie Wisenor, and Shane Easterling.
On line registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Danny “Big Dan” Delaughter
Funeral services for Danny “Big Dan” Delaughter, 68, of Wisner were held Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Holly Grove Baptist Church in Wisner with Rev. Dennis Fontenot officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Big Dan was born to Brace and Cora Lee Adams Delaughter on Sept. 16, 1951, in Brookhaven, Miss., and passed from this life Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his residence in Wisner.
Big Dan was the owner and operator of Big Dan’s near Wisner.
He is survived by “son” Donny Delaughter; stepdaughter Amy Jinks and her children Spencer, Cody and Morgan Jinks; stepson Jerry Wayne Wolf; sister Betty Jean Tzenis; special friend Stephanie Boone and her family Kristina Boone, Kaylee, Peyton, Kaitlyn, Tammy and Avery Mae; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers were Chris Barlow, Dane Clark, Doug Delaughter, Mark Delaughter, Randall Delaughter, Sam Haring, Willard Martin and Larry Westberry.
Honorary pallbearers were Steve Jackson, Allen McKee and Ed McKee.
Eugene Vinson
Funeral services for Eugene Vinson, 77, of Mangham, were held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at the Brown-Holley Funeral Chapel, Rayville, with Rev. Marvin Tabora, Rev. David Sistrunk and Rev. Wallace White officiating. Interment followed in the Woolen Lake Church of God Cemetery, Hebert.
Mr. Eugene was born March 11, 1942, and passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his residence in Mangham.
Mr. Eugene was a member of the Hebert Full Gospel Church and previously was a member of the Woolen Lake Church of God. He was a deputy for 26 years with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and 21 years with the Court Security of the 5th District Drug Court. He enjoyed traveling, gardening woodworking, and working with the Children’s Ministry for 45 years. Mr. Eugene was a leader, surrogate dad, mentor, perfect example of strength, honor, strong in his faith. He saw souls, not the physical person. He ministered to hearts wherever he went. If you met him, you met an angel on earth.
Mr. Eugene is preceded in death by his great-grandson, Bentley Vinson; parents, Almer Eugene and Neley Phillips Vinson; and his brother, Billy Vinson.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Sue Vinson of Mangham; son, Chris Vinson and wife, Cindy of Mangham; grandchildren, Jessie Marquez and husband, Paul, Krysti Vinson, and Lindsay Vinson; great-grandchildren, RaeLynn Vinson and Dottie Lee; sister, Jeanette Cockerham of Pineville; and special friends, Kenny and Stacy Womack.
Pallbearers were Ben Beavers, Terry Lowery, Tim Fife, Ricky Fife, Randy Swain, and Charles McDonald. Honorary pallbearers were Charles Fife, Kenny Womack, and Sonny Dyer.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to the Hebert Full Gospel Children’s Ministry and to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Condolences may be left at brownholleyfuneralhomes.com.
Patricia D. Brown
Funeral services for Patricia D. Brown, 59, of Beaumont, Texas, formerly of Wisner, were held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at New Macedonia Baptist Church in Gilbert.
Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Brown died Feb. 24, 2020, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.
Survivors include daughter, Chereda Brown, Beaumont; brothers: Willie Brown, DeRidder; Richard Fletcher, Las Vegas, Nev.; Eugene Fletcher III, Grambling; Gary Fletcher, Winnsboro; sisters: Shirron Brown, Gilbert; Mertis Heckard, Wisner; Brenda Franklin, Austin, Texas; Kimbery Preston, Hampton, VA.; Stephanie Brown, Baytown, Texas; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three aunts; and a host of other relatives and special friends.
Pallbearers were Claude Thomas, Joe Roberts Jr., Bernard Sturden, Roger Whitley, Brandon Brown, Craig Cameron.
James Harvey “Trey” Haring III
Funeral services for James Harvey “Trey” Haring III, 34, of Wisner, were held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in the sanctuary of First Pentecostal Church of Wisner, with Rev. Bubba Ezell, Rev. Tommy Cotton, and Rev. Peyton Sparks officiating. Interment followed in Holly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Trey, a boiler maker, was born on Feb. 6, 1986, in Natchez, Miss. to the union of Tami Roberts Haring and James Harvey Haring Jr., and passed from this life on Feb. 26, 2020, in Rayville. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bertie Floyd Haring and James Harvey Haring Sr.; maternal great-grandparents, Susie Mercer Nugent and Rev. Albert Nugent; aunts, Elaine Kelly and Karen Oliveaux; cousins, Roy and Will Kelly; and special cousin, Hunter Haring.
He is survived by his daughters, Maci and Stevie Stowe; son, Eli (Elroy) Stowe; his mother, Tami Roberts Haring; father, James Harvey Haring Jr.; maternal grandparents, Sam and Carolyn Roberts; sister, Tabitha Ellerbe and husband Aaron along with their children: Spencer and Caroline Ellerbe; sister, Kalli McKee and husband Ed along with their children: Ace and Axl McKee; brothers, Gary Roberts Jr. and wife Kasey, and Trevor Roberts; special friend and the mother of his children, Leslie Stowe; special cousins, Jennifer Haring and Bridgett Stuckey and husband Mack along with their daughter, Peyton; uncles, Marty Roberts and wife Lori, Gary Roberts and wife Cindy, Steve Drane and wife Terry, John Haring and wife Susan; and aunts, Mary Smith and husband Robbie, and Grace Atkins. He also leaves behind a host of other family and friends.
Casey Netherland, Milly Bringol, and Molly Berry were some of Trey’s dearest friends, who will also miss him.
Pallbearers were Little John Haring, Michael Ryan Ellington, Duke Roberts, Cory Watson, Trevor Roberts, and Justin Montgomery. Honorary pallbearers were Aaron Ellerbe, Ed McKee, Heath Roberts, Gary Roberts Jr., Caleb Haring, and Brad Jones.
Cathie Jo Taylor
Cathie Jo Taylor passed away on February 29, 2020, at the age of 65 at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
Cathie was born in Kermit, Texas on Nov. 20, 1954, to Joseph and Joyce Reibold. She graduated from Monahans High in 1973. Cathie had many careers throughout her life to include truckdriver and timekeeper. Cathie had two sons who both joined the United States Army. She was a supporter of the military and spent many hours volunteering with the Army Family Readiness Group. Cathie was an avid reader and spent much of her free time reading her favorite books. Cathie was preceded in death by her mother Joyce, sisters, Sandra Kay Reibold and Angie McKinney, and Darrell Preston the love of her life.
She is survived by her sisters Carolyn Pedigo and Annette Knight; sons Brandon and his wife Jennifer, Joe and wife Angel, Ken Preston; daughters Heather Blackburn, Brandi Preston and Amber Preston; and her grandchildren Alexis, Mason, Kaitlyn, Kaylie, Maddie, Emery, Saylor, and Colton; as well as several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2020. The family will share more details at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial donations be sent to the Gary Sinise foundation in her name.
James E. (PJack) Wall
Services for James E. (PJack) Wall, 67, of Winnsboro, will be held at 10 a.m. (today) Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. Ron Charrier and Rev. Kevin Bates officiating, with interment following in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery in Wisner.
PJack, a heavy equipment operator for Phylway Construction, was born to the union of Robert Lafayette Wall and Vergie Mae Gorham Wall Feb. 9, 1953, and passed from this life March 1, 2020, at his residence.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Faye and Vergie Wall; and his brothers Danny Wall, Allen Wall, and Roy Lee Wall.
Pjack is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kay Wall; son Dustin J. Wall and wife Staci of Winnsboro and daughter Amanda Searcy and husband Joe of Anderson, SC; and grandchildren Joseph Jr., Abby, and Maverick Searcy; and brother Gary Wall; numerous nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers are Jerry Cupp, Beau Hill, Heath Hill, Jeff Hill, Joseph Searcy Jr., Joe Searcy Sr., Kevin Williams, and Nolan Williams.
On line registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
