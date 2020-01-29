Martha B. Varnado
Funeral services for Martha B. Varnado, age 90, of Winnsboro, were held Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in the Chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home of Winnsboro. Interment followed in the Old Winnsboro Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home.
Mrs. Varnado was born Nov. 28, 1929, in West Monroe, and passed away Jan. 25, 2020. She graduated from Ouachita Christian High School in Monroe, and attended Louisiana Tech. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, granny and great-granny, and was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Winnsboro. She enjoyed singing, gardening, sewing and was known for making beautiful quilts, but her greatest joy was her family, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Charles R. Varnado; her parents, Ira and Burnham Brooks; one sister, Mary Frances Crew; and two brothers, Donald and Bobby Brooks.
Survivors include: sons: Larry Varnado and Patty of Alexandria, Billy Varnado and Dale of The Woodlands, Texas; grandchildren: Joshua Varnado and Ashley of Cobham, England UK, Matthew Varnado and Lauren of Houston, Texas, and Jennifer Boudreaux of Denham Springs; great-grandchildren: Jackson Charles Varnado, Kylie Varnado, Reid Varnado, Jett Varnado, Perrie Jane Varnado, Brianna Boudreaux and Conner Boudreaux.
Odis Carpenter
Funeral services for Odis Carpenter, 85, of Newellton, were held Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home. Interment followed in Providence Memorial Cemetery.
Odis was born March 6, 1934, in Epps to the union of Edgar K. and Ozelia McDermont Carpenter, and passed from this life on Jan. 24, 2020, in Sicily Island.
Odis was a veteran of the United States Navy serving in Vietnam as a BM Chief, earning the following National Defense Service Medals, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal , a Bronze Star, China Services Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Navy Commendation Ribbon, and Combat Action Ribbon. He was a member of the VFW Post 3155. He retired as a Tow Boat Captain having worked for Magnolia Marine and Kirby Marine.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Mary Virginia Henry Carpenter; four brothers: James, Bobby, Stanley and N. H. Carpenter; one sister Elizabeth Barnhill.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include two daughters: Susan Carpenter of Newellton and Cynthia Carpenter Aaron (Kenneth) of Farmerville; one brother Jerry Delaney Carpenter (Cathy) of Gadsden, Ala.; sister-in-law Bobbie Ulmer of Winnsboro; three grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, six of his favorite dogs, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers were Lee Hendry, Chris Rhymes, Jerry Hendry, Joe Aaron, and Kenneth Aaron, Jr.
Honorary pallbearers included Connor Rhymes, James Acker, and Braden Aaron.
Patricia Ann Stevens
Funeral services for Patricia Ann Stevens, 59, of Wisner, were held Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in the Chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home, with Rev. Thomas Peoples officiating. Internment followed in Crowville Masonic Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Patricia, a member of South Central Baptist Church, was born Nov. 10, 1960, in Winnsboro.
She was a proud member of the 1977-1978 Franklin Academy Class A State Championship and she worked beside her husband and managed the office of Stevens Heat and Air. She was an avid fan of whatever her grandkids were doing, and they were the best at whatever sport or activity they were in, and she happily traveled to wherever they were doing it.
She was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Marie Roberts; sister Janice Roberts Jordan; father-in-law Carey Stevens; and nephew, Steven Hough.
She is survived by her husband David Stevens of Wisner; daughters, Donna Eldridge (Andy) of Rayville, Leigh Fletcher (Bear) of Delhi, Marcie Rhodes (John) of Start; son, Myles Stevens (Christian) of Rayville; sisters, Sandra Roberts (Pamela Legros) of Rayville; Linda Simms of Wisner; sisters-in-law, Nita Plyant of Crowville, and Gloria Hough (Doyle) of Delhi; brothers-in-law, Carey Glynn Stevens (Renee) of Winnsboro, Peanut Stevens (Tracy) of Jackson, LA; mother-in-law Martha Stevens of Crowville; eight grandchildren, who were the light of her life: Cooper Eldridge, Evie Eldridge, Pierce Stevens, Gage Rhodes, Parker Stevens, Piper Stevens, Palmer Stevens and Teddy Fletcher; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Pallbearers were Howard Dee Smith, Joel Ezell, Stevie Stephens, Steve Brown, Walter Smith and Larry Cox.
Honorary Pallbearers were Larry Cassidy and Dennis Cassels.
Sandra Spearman Arceneaux
Funeral services for Sandra Spearman Arceneaux, 70, of Florence, Miss., formerly of Winnsboro, were held Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating. Burial was held at Chase Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Sandra was born on Aug. 2, 1949, in Franklin Parish, to Charles Quintis Spearman and Mary Lee Kilpatrick, and passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Spearman; husband, Floyd Lee Arceneaux Jr.; granddaughter, Shania Cheyenne’ Allen; brother, Charles Jan Spearman; niece, Robin Renee Spearman; and brother-in-law, Lorenzo “Radar” Navarro
Survivors left to cherish her memory are daughter, Tammy Arceneaux Allen and James Price, Mize, Miss; granddaughter, MaKayla LaKota’ Allen and fiancé Stephen “Fat Kid” Kennedy, Florence, Miss.; cousin, Judy Coghlan, Monroe; sisters-in-law, Doris Spearman, Crowville, Carrie Sue Navarro, Gilbert, Peggy (Dan) Freeman, Winnsboro; and great grand dogs, Dixie Do Little, Athena Rose, and Baby Girl, with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Phillip Freeman, Gabriel Freeman, Gary Busby, Larry Dale Herndon, Stephen “BigN” Lynchard, and Chad Coghlan.
Honorary Pallbearers were Stephen “Fat Kid” Kennedy, Stuart “Stu” Jones, James Ray Wollerson, Sherman Allen, Kyle Patterson, Kylar Posey, Ryan Posey, Johnnie Navarro, Jerry Buddy Coghlan, and Asher Navarro.
Marshall Lee Livingston
Marshall Lee Livingston, resident of Floresville, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, in Floresville, at the age of 71 years, 11 months, 4 days.
Marshall was born Jan. 28, 1948, in Winnsboro, Louisiana, the son of Louis Livingston and Thelma Creel Livingston. Marshall graduated from Winnsboro High School in 1966. Marshall then attended Northeast University (ULM). Marshall was then drafted in July of 1968, and served his country proudly in the Navy during the Vietnam war. He was honorablely discharged in March of 1974. Marshall then completed his education and graduated Sigma Cum Laude from McNeese State University in 1986, receiving a degree in petroleum engineering. Marshal retired from the oil field in 2003, after which he and Jeanine moved to Floresville, to fulfill his dream of becoming a cattle rancher. Marshall was an active member of First Baptist Church Floresville and served as a deacon until he went home to be with the Lord. They made this church their “church family” and have created many dear friendships along the way.
Marshall retired from Schlumberger in 2003, and was an active member of the Cattleman’s Association. He was a member and held several positions (Vice President) of the South-Central Texas Independent Cattleman Association that was founded by his long-time friend and brother-in-law Windy Miller. He was honored by the Independent Cattleman’s Association of Texas in 2017, when he received the Trailblazer award for his devotion to strengthening the beef industry and inspiring fellow members, ultimately benefiting Texas agriculture.
Marshall is survived by his loving wife, Jeanine Cherĩ Miller Livingston of Floresville; his children, Gina Livingston Evans and husband Kelly of Floresville, Kristie Drew and husband Robert of League City, Texas; siblings: William Livingston of Winnsboro, Alice Monroe of Olla, and Elizabeth “Liz” Wallace of West Monroe; and Papa’s grandchildren, Clark Evans of Floresville, Chris Evans of Floresville, Jordan Evans of Nashville, Tenn., Hayden Drew of League City, and Emmaleigh Drew of League City. Marshall was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Thelma Livingston.
The funeral service was held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Floresville, Texas officiated by Rev. Mike Clements. Interment, with military honors, followed at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas.
William 'Willie' Henry Thames
Funeral services for William “Willie” Henry Thames, 63, of Baskin, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Chapel of Gill Funeral Home, with Rev. Brian Rodgers officiating, with internment to follow in Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at the funeral home, all under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Willie was a member of Baskin Baptist Church. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved yo-yoing, his kids and grandkids, and would help anyone, anywhere, anytime he could. He also loved eating ice cream.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis Henry and Ruby Mae Thames. He is survived by his sons, Greg Stephenson (Kallie) of Delhi, Jamie Norwood (Shannon) of Baskin, and Bryan Thames (Haylie) of Crowville; sisters, Janice Evan (Willard) of Choudrant, and Myrtis Long (June) of Baskin; brother, Merle Thames (Debbie) of Baskin; grandchildren, Greg Stephenson Jr., Cody Lane Stephenson, Isaac Stephenson, Garrison Caldwell Stephenson, Payton Henry Thames, Corbin Chandler Thames, Haygan Norwood, Skylar Autrey, and Logan Evans; great-grandchildren Blakleigh, Blaze, and Able; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Ricky McKenzie, Kevin Wedgeworth, Little Frank Reese, Larry Dean Williamson, Todd Evans, Mike Olivio.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Searcy, Big Frank Reese, Kenneth Martin, and Cricket Beavers.
Juanita Doyle Lawrence
Funeral services for Juanita Doyle Lawrence, 74, of Winnsboro will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church. Burial will be at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Lawrence died Jan. 25, 2020, at Charlyn Rehab and Nursing Center.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 1-6 p.m. at Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
