Carolyn “C. T.” Temple
Funeral services for Carolyn “C. T.” Temple, 75, of Winnsboro, were held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Wayside Pentecostal Church with Rev. Tommy Cotten and Rev. Richie Dunn officiating. Interment followed in Harris Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
C. T. was born Feb. 20, 1944, in Gilbert to the union of Ferris Charles Matthews and Lillian Carrie Adams Matthews, and passed from this life on Dec. 4, 2019, at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital in West Monroe.
C. T. was a member of Wayside Pentecostal Church where she was very active in all church functions.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ralph Temple; and two sisters, Hazel Walter and Gaye Freeman.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include one son Danny Temple and wife Annette of Gilbert; four daughters: Carrie Remore and husband Donnie of Tallulah, Wendy Jones of Crowville, Anita Dunn and husband Richie of Delhi, and April Waller of Winnsboro; two sisters: Faye Hogan of Perryville, Ark., and Pauline Felter of McComb, Miss.; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Adam Dunn, Joshua Dunn, Brandon Ezell, David Nelson, Stuart Jones and Timothy Jones.
Honorary pallbearers were Darrell Archer, Anthony Garner, Jacob McCarty, Jamie Presley and Logan Vittetoe.
Any planned memorials may be made to Wayside Pentecostal Church, PO Box 424, Winnsboro, LA 71295.
Monroe Richard Roberts Jr.
Funeral services for Monroe Richard Roberts Jr., 73, of Wisner, were held Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at South Central Baptist Church, with Rev. Keith Dowden officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Mr. Monroe was born March 30, 1946, in New Orleans to the union of Monroe Richard Roberts Sr. and Delma Wright Roberts, and passed from this life on Dec. 2, 2019, at Plantation Oaks Nursing Center in Wisner.
Mr. Monroe was a faithful member of South Central Baptist Church until his illness. He worked out of the Monroe Louisiana Local Ironworkers Union as an ironworker for many years until his health failed him. In his later years he worked for Haring Enterprises. Mr. Monroe was loved and respected by his community and will be truly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Richard Zane Roberts; two daughters: Michelle Shirley and Renae Gillespie; two brothers: Thomas Roberts and wife Lily Kenney Roberts, Gerald Roberts; and sister-in-law, Louise Caillouet of New Orleans.
Mr. Roberts is survived by his wife of 50 years Dianne Curington Roberts; one daughter Kimberly Thomas and husband Carl; one sister, Stella Fatzer and husband Lionel; four grandchildren: Christopher and Joseph Thomas, Paul Gillespie and Elizabeth Shirley; five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law Mary Alice Rhodes and Lily McQuillen Roberts; and one brother-in-law, Eddie Caillouet; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Ronald Fatzer, Lil John Haring, Robbie Roberts, Talmadge Roberts, Brad Taylor and Christopher Thomas.
Tonya Marzell-Poe
Funeral services for Tonya Marzell-Poe, 59, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at First Zion Baptist Church with the Rev. Jimmie Spears officiating. Burial followed at Cuba Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Poe died following a brief illness on Dec. 2, 2019 at her home.
Survivors include her sons: Terry Poe, Winnsboro; Terance Poe, Dallas, Texas; Shedrick Marzell, Houston, Texas; daughter, Shamya Poe, Winnsboro; sisters: Jeanetta Marzell, Patricia Marzell, Susette Marzell, Erma Davis and Betty Perry, all of Winnsboro; 12 grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Anthony Anderson, Jacques Marzell, Quentemese Marzell, Kenneth Miller, Deion White, DeMarquise Robinson and Saderrick White.
Betty Sue Grant Slaughter
Funeral services for Betty Sue Grant Slaughter, 88, of Kirbyville, Texas, were held Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Grant officiating. Interment followed in Ogden Cemetery.
Betty was born Jan. 30, 1931, in Jigger to the union of Willie Davis Grant and Ada Victoria Fussell, and passed from this life on Dec. 3, 2019, at Avalon Nursing Home in Kirbyville. She was the oldest of 11 children and they all learned to work and play together, support and love one another....they still do!
Betty loved the Lord, loved her family, and was an excellent entrepreneur her whole life. She could take nothing and make something out of it, food included. She was a wonderful cook and many stories are shared by children, grandchildren, siblings, and friends about her many creations. She was also a fabulous seamstress. If you look around during the services for her, you will see bows and pins on pretty much everyone - all handmade by Betty. She has donated more of these than she sold, including to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Christmas Operation, etc. During her life she has helped support her family by working as a farmer, Beauty Consultant, LVN, housekeeper, office worker, home care provider, and many more. She also loved gardening, loved growing beautiful flowers, and had a huge green thumb!
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Walter H. Slaughter; children: Clara Frith, Arlene Mize, and Mike Slaughter; parents Rev. W. D. and Victoria Grant, as well as siblings, aunts, uncles, etc.
Survivors include children: Jarrell Slaughter and wife Jeanette of Vicksburg, Miss., Ms. Dowan Hornsby of Kirbyville, Carlton Slaughter of Dardanelle, Ark., and Richard Slaughter and wife Henrietta of Centerville, Ark.; Betty had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was so proud of all of them and was thrilled when they came to visit her.
Pallbearers were Jerry Buddy Coglan, Gordon Cupid, Josh Grant, Ricky Lee, Matt Sharp, Jarrell Keith Slaughter, J. D. Wilson, Jared Wilson.
Honorary pallbearer was Dennis Matlock.
Ricky Lane Yates
Ricky Lane Yates, 58, of Winnsboro, departed this life on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at his home. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.