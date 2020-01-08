Vina Sue Fain
A celebration of the life of Vina Sue Fain will be held at First Baptist Church of Winnsboro on Jan. 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Rev. Craig Beeman officiating. Interment will follow in New Winnsboro Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, also at FBC of Winnsboro.
Vina Sue was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Winnsboro. She was the daughter of Evelyn Carter Nelson and step daughter of Truman Nelson of Winnsboro. Vina Sue is preceded in death by Robert Douglas Fain, her loving husband of 60 years.
Blessed with many great memories are her three daughters and their husbands: Jan Hunter (Bill) of Gainesville, Ga., Lea Ann Walley (Mark) of Winnsboro, and Karen Taylor of Ruston. “Mama Sue” as she is affectionately known by her family, is loved by her grandkids and their spouses including Will Hunter (Meghan) of Milton, Ga., Matt Hunter (Kristen) of Milton, Ga., Brett Walley (Kacie) of Winnsboro, Lindsey McKenzie (Josh) of Winnsboro, Adam Walley (Chelsey) of Winnsboro, John Taylor of Ruston, and Lauren Taylor Newsom (Kramer) of Guntown, Miss. Mama Sue is also blessed with great-grandchildren: Baylen and Ellie Ann Walley, Presley, Liam, and Kollins Hunter, Levi Hunter, Emmitt McKenzie, and Knox Newsom. She is loved by her sister Elaine Huckabee and many nieces and nephews.
A long time resident of Franklin Parish, Vina Sue graduated from Winnsboro HS and ULM. She loved her community and was proud to call Winnsboro home. She was known throughout the area for the relationships she established and the impact she had on the many students she taught in 48 years as an educator. Many times former students came up to her and thanked her for the impact that she had had on their lives. She is particularly remembered by many for her special lessons on “Miss Manners”. She was blessed by having many of her former students help serve her in her later years. She took great pride in seeing the results of her mentoring come full circle and be returned to her by her former students.
Vina Sue was well known for her engaging personality and the relationships she established. She was quick to introduce herself to anyone she didn’t know and soon had made a new friend. As those who knew her can attest, she never met a stranger or lacked for words or conversation!
Vina Sue had a heart for service and was an active member of First Baptist Church of Winnsboro serving in many capacities including Sunday School Director and Chairman of the Hostess Committee. She was engaged in several ministries as an active supporter of the Deacon Families and Gideons ministries. Vina Sue was an active member of several organizations including Kappa Kappa Iota, Delta Kappa Gamma, Garden Gate Study Club and DAR.
Vina Sue was an integral part of the Franklin Parish Community that will be missed by her many friends, former students and loving family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Will Hunter, Matt Hunter, Brett Walley, Adam Walley, John Taylor, Josh McKenzie, Kramer Newsom and Blake McManus. Honorary Pallbearers are Jimmy Plank, Stan Humphries, Jurgen Fain and Brandon Sims.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Brenda L. Holloway
Brenda L. Holloway, age 65, of Monticello died Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at her home. She was born March 18, 1954 in Camden, Ark.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Rayford Lochridge and Joan Jestice Lochridge; two sisters, Jackie Stone and Stacy Flint; and one granddaughter, Megan Lachney.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Jimmy Holloway of Monticello; two daughters, Kimberly Threlkeld of Sheridan, and Dawn Miller of Monticello; one brother, Ricky Lochridge of Crowville; one sister, Renee Antley of Monroe; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral services were held Monday at Benton Funeral Home. Burial followed at New Holly Springs Cemetery in Holly Springs.
To sign the online register visit www.bentonfuneralhome.net.
Mae Evelyn Haring
Funeral services for Mae Evelyn Haring, 85, will be held at 11 a.m.Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Pine Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Harrell Tucker and Bro. Dennis Henslee officiating. Burial will be held at New Pine Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mae, 85 of Sicily Island, was born on June 22, 1934, in Sicily Island, to Vernon Guy Dennis Sr. and Vera Mae Newsom, and passed away on Jan. 5, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents: Vernon Dennis and Vera Newsom Dennis; and grandson: Hunter Haring.
Mae was a lady who wore many hats and had many talents. She touched people in a lot of different ways; both in her personal life and work life. Mae was the type of person people loved being around, she loved to laugh, mow her yard, put up Christmas lights, running parts, and cooking for her family. She was a member of New Pine Hill Baptist Church in Sicily Inland, and instrumental in the founding of Wisner Minnow Hatchery and all of Haring Enterprises.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are daughter; Ellen Haring, Sicily Island, sons: Carl Haring Jr. and wife Holly and Sam Haring and wife Amy, all of Wisner; grandchildren: Tyson Payne, Dawn Payne, Kelly Haring, Hannah Sharp, Maddie Haring, Brandon Haring, Andrea Haring, and Brian Haring; brother, Vernon “Sonny” Guy Dennis Jr., sister, Patsy Dennis; nieces: Paula Dennis and Melanie Dennis; and nephew: Terry Dennis; and eight great-grandchildren, with a host of friends and family.
Pallbearers will be Tyson Payne, Brandon Haring, John Haring, Braden Haring, Brian Haring, and Scott Phillips.
Honorary pallbearers are Russell Roberts, Barry Jenkins, Jimmy Price, and Robert Price.
Ricci Neal 'R.L.' Lord
Funeral services for Ricci Neal “R. L.” Lord, 63, of Baskin, will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Friendship Baptist Church, Baskin, with Rev. Buford Brady and Rev. Prentis Gandy officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
R. L. was born Sept. 28, 1956, in Vallejo, Calif., to the union of Joe Neal and Euna Elaine Davis Lord, and passed from this life on Jan. 5, 2020, in Jackson, Miss.
R. L. was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He enjoyed spending time with his family but loved being Papaw.
He is preceded in death by his mother Elaine Lord.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his children: Jeremy Williamson and wife Jessica, Jason Lord and wife Leeanne, Joni Ponder and husband Jared, and Julie Lord and her fiancé Zack Long; father, Joe Neal Lord; sisters: Debbie Hensley, Sherrie McCombs, and Lisa Rockett; brother Walter David Lord; special friend Joyce Lawerence; grandchildren: Jasmaine, Jessalyn, Jeremy Heath, Briana, Paige, Dalton, Ashton and Johnathan; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Barmore, Jerry Burlew, O. J. Dilley, Ricky McKenzie, Jeff Smith, and Buddy Twiner.
Honorary pallbearers will be Travis Blackmon, Justin Lord, Clayton Rockett, Zach Rockett, James Searcy, Jared “Gump” Twiner, Eric Watson, Chase Wiltshire and Trip Wiltshire.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Maresha Breonna Johnson
Funeral services for Maresha Breonna Johnson, 26, formerly of Monroe, were held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Pleasant Star Baptist Church. Interment followed in Morning Star/Pleasant Star Cemetery, Fort Necessity, under the direction of King’s Funeral Home, Ruston.
Maresha was born Nov. 7, 1993 and passed away Dec. 24, 2019 in Plano, Texas.
Rev. Dr. John Allen III
Funeral services for Rev. Dr. John Allen III, 98, of Winnsboro will be held Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church of Winnsboro with Rev. Calvin Whitlock officiating. Burial will follow at Northeast Veterans Cemetery in Rayville, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Viewing will be Thursday from 12-5 p.m. at funeral home.
Rev. Allen died Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020.
Survivors include his wife Gloria Allen; three sons: Oliver Allen, John Allen IV and Larry Allen; four daughters: Leola Allen Thomas, Luvenia Allen Revels, Beverly Allen Tarver, Christy Allen Pleasant; one brother, Jenophus Allen; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Online guestbook: www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Dennis Ray Berry
A memorial service for Dennis Ray Berry will be held at South Central Baptist Church in Wisner, on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Visitation will be at the church from 10-10:30 a.m. The service will begin at 10:30. Military Honors will be given at 12:00 at Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Rayville.
Dennis Ray Berry passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the age of 66 years. He died from cardiac complications at the Mary Greely Hospital in Ames, Iowa.
Dennis was a native of Wisner. He graduated from Wisner High School in 1971. The next two years he attended La. Tech University in Ruston. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1973. After a 20 year naval career, he retired as a First Class Machinist’s Mate in 1993. He began another career in 1994 at Corn Belt Power Coop. in Iowa. He retired from the power plant after 22 years. He and his wife Pam made their home in Graettinger, Iowa for 25 years. For a year they have been in the process of making Natchez, Miss. their home.
Dennis Ray was very active in the American Legion Post 162 in Graettinger, Iowa. He served six years as commander there. He also called bingo there for many years. He was know as the “Bingo King”. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Graettinger.
Dennis Ray is survived by his father, Dennis Berry of Wisner; his sisters Carolyn (Wayne) Martin of Gloster, and Amy (Bryan) Beasley of Collierville, Tenn.; his wife of 33 years, Pam Robinson of Graettinger, Iowa; brother-in-law Ron Robinson of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and many nieces and nephews. Preceding Dennis in passing are his mother, Bell Berry and his brother James Berry.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either South Central Baptist Church, 3552 Hwy 875, Wisner, LA 71378 or NELAVC Herbert Hayes Heroes Fund, 2413 Hwy 425, Rayville, LA 71269.
