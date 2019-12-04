Steven Ray 'Stevie' Rayborn
Graveside services for Steven Ray “Stevie” Rayborn, 65, of Crowville, were held Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Harris Cemetery in Crowville, with Rev. Jimmy Holland officiating. Services were under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Steven was born on April 24, 1954, in Winnsboro, to Elbert Ellis Rayborn Sr., and Lena Mae Brownell, and passed away on Nov. 27, 2019, in Crowville. He is preceded in death by his parents Elbert Rayborn Sr. and Lena Brownell Rayborn; and brother, W. H. Billy Rayborn.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are wife, married for 43 years, Jane Parker Rayborn; brother: Elbert Ellis Rayborn Jr. and wife Lottie; sisters: Patricia Comeaux and Sue Walters; and a host of neices, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were Tim Walters, Mark Comeaux, Scott Comeaux, Warren Newsom, Jerry Ward Pierce, Parker Cockerham, Dawson Cockerham, and Madison Cockerham.
Honorary pallbearers were Ricky Reeves, Ken Robbins, Eddie Mac McFarland.
Roy Butler Ellerbe
Roy Butler Ellerbe was born on Oct. 15, 1942, in Wisner, to Clarence Butler (C.B.) Ellerbe and Lottie Thomas Ellerbe. He passed away on Nov. 18, 2019, in Fort Worth, Texas at the age of 77 years. Raised in Wisner, Louisiana alongside his five siblings, C.W., Charles, Donald Ray, Lois and Dorothy (Dot), Roy attended and graduated from Wisner High school in 1963. He married Patricia Burlew in 1966 and they had one child, Ginger.
Possessing a great work ethic throughout his lifetime, he worked as a service station attendant in his early years and later went on to spend time working on offshore oil rigs, as well as driving a truck for Star Paper Tubing in West Monroe, Louisiana. After experiencing a stroke at the age of 59 years, he relocated from Louisiana to Texas, in order to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren, where he spent the next 17 years excelling at being a doting father and grandfather. Roy was a loving father, grandfather and friend who is already being missed very, very much!
Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, CW and Charles Ellerbe; and his sister, Lois Campbell.
He is survived by his daughter, Ginger Weathermon (Tommy), his grandchildren, Lucas Poole (Raven) and Kearstyn and Aiden Weathermon, his two great-grandchildren, Brighton and Wylie Poole; his brother, Donald Ray Ellerbe (Pansy), his sister, Dorothy Lively, and friend and wife for 21 years, Patricia Senaratne, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Christ the King Church, located at 2800 Tin Top Road, Weatherford, Texas.
Sandy King McMurray
Funeral services for Sandy King McMurray, 67, of Winnsboro, a homemaker, were held Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. Officiating was Rev. Timothy Parker, Rev. Herby Hitt, Rev. Peyton Parker, and a niece, Connie Davis. Internment followed in Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Ms. Sandy was born July 23, 1952, to the union of Leroy King and Maggie Shaw King, and passed from this life Nov. 28, 2019. She was a member of Lighthouse Pentecostal Church. She lived her life for her children and grandchildren. She was also well known for her love of singing and playing the piano. Ms. Sandy was known for her cooking and the fact she would turn no one away from her table. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Rev. Ernest Oliver, and her sister, Bonnie Knox Finch.
Sandy is survived by three children: Wendy Crum and husband Ronald; Tony McMurray and Todd McMurray, all of Winnsboro; five grandchildren: Logan Crum Donald and husband Michael, Garrett McMurray, Sawyer McMurray, Connor McMurray and Kennedy McMurray; one brother: Joe Oliver and wife Lynn of Ft. Necessity; two sisters: Joyce Parker and husband Peyton of Winnsboro, Lena Guillot and husband Buddy of Ft. Necessity; sister-in-law: Bit Oliver, of Winnsboro; special friends: Kent Nichols, Shelia Cureington and Marilyn Wilson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Caleb Dixon, Blake Oliver, Joey Oliver, Mike Oliver, Lance Parker, Michael Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers were Kent Nichols, Jared Knox, Gene Wilson.
Freeman Bush Sr.
Funeral services for Freeman Bush Sr., 76, of Winnsboro were held Nov. 30, 2019, at Abundant Life Church. Burial followed at Morning Star/Pleasant Star Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Bush died Nov. 26, 2019, at Legacy Rehab and Nursing Center in Winnsboro.
Survivors include his sons, Freeman Bush Jr. and Richard Bush, both of Winnsboro; daughters, Valentina Hunter, Rayville; Sandra Smith, Lenexa, Kansas; brother, Willie Bush, Lafayette; sisters: Ada Walter and Jeanetta Barber, both of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
Dorothy Faye McHand Carter
Funeral services for Dorothy Faye McHand Carter, 88, of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro, with Rev. David Brock officiating, with interment following in McKnight Cemetery, Holly Ridge.
Mrs. Carter was a member of Temple Baptist Church and was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Mary McHand; her husband Eugene Carter; sons, Donny Moore, Jerry Moore, Chuck Carter and Joe Carter; daughter and son-in-law Linda and Curtis Campbell; sister Ora Bell Moore; brothers, Kenny McHand and Thomas McHand.
She is survived by her daughters Gail McKee and her husband Ed of Wisner, Tammy Carpenter and her husband Richard of Breaux Bridge, and Mary Hughes and her husband Micah of Jonesville; daughters-in-law, Phyllis Moore of Pioneer, Polly Henson of New Roads, and Gloria Carter of Breaux Bridge; brother Wesley McHand and his wife Esther; sisters, Mary Trichel, Diane Redding, and Doris Lingefelt; sisters-in-law: Barbara McHand, Linda Rogers and Peggy Orminston; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Donald Moore, Jeremy Campbell, Jesse Carpenter, Ed McKee Jr., Corey Hughes, Duke Campbell, Jerry Moore Jr., Frank Carpenter, Mitch Carpenter, and Daniel Carter.
Honorary pallbearer was M.L. Osborn.
Derrick Wayne Babers
Funeral services for Derrick Wayne Babers, 56, of Winnsboro were held Nov. 30, 2019, at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Cuba Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Babers died Nov. 27, 2019, at ARC of Acadiana Hospital in Bossier City.
Survivors include brothers, James Williams, Opelousas; Billy Babers, Grand Prairie, Texas; Tony Doyle and William Doyle, both of Dallas, Texas; sisters: Amy Charles, Grand Prairie; Lisa Doyle, Arlington, Texas; Linda Lee, Winnsboro; and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Anthony Babers, Tony Doyle, James Williams, Billy Babers, William Doyle, Ryan Williams, and Pasquel Williams.
Sondra Lynn Dycus Martin
Funeral services for Sondra Lynn Dycus Martin, will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019, at Apostolic Tabernacle with Rev. Michael Couch, Rev. Eric Andrews, and Rev. Dan Vallery officiating. Burial will be held at New Life Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home,Winnsboro.
Sondra, 50, was born on March 18, 1969, in West Monroe, to Ivin Dee Dycus Jr. and Linda Ann Guess, and passed away on Dec. 2, 2019, in Winnsboro. She is preceded in death by her father: Ivin Dycus Jr.; paternal grandparents: Ivin Dycus Sr.; and maternal grandparents: Marquette Dycus and Eslie and Mildred Guess.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are mother: Linda Guess Dycus of Winnsboro; daughter: Laura Parks and husband Cody of Vicksburg, Miss.; brothers: Lowell Dycus and wife Melissa of West Monroe, and Jerell Dycus of West Monroe; grandchildren: Dylan Parks and Brooklynn Parks of Vicksburg, Miss.; nephews: Benjamin Dycus and Ivin Dycus of West Monroe; niece: Ashley Dycus of West Monroe; special friends: Doney Mixon, Susie Hall, Diane Johnson, and Marianne Mason, all of Winnsboro; and a host of church family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Ivin Dycus, Benjamin Dycus, Scott Batterton, Millard Parks, Mark Batterton, and Dustin Spence.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joey Guess, Paul Dale Mixon, David Rockhold, Gary Dycus, and Dub Dycus.
Janis Mardis Logan
Funeral services for Janie Mardis Logan, 94, of Winnsboro will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at 12 noon, at Locust Hill Baptist Church in Extension with the Rev. Herman Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Friday from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
She is survived by brother J.C. Johnson of Wisner.
Tommy Ray Foy
Tommy Ray Foy, 66 of Oak Grove, departed this life on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Lake Providence.
A memorial service was held on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Oak Grove Church of Christ. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
