Bobbie Lee Hoard
Graveside services for Bobbie Lee Hoard, 74, of Winnsboro will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Morning Star Cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy McFarland officiating. Services are under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Hoard died March 22, 2020.
She is survived by her son Darrell Hoard (Antoinethe); one daughter, Shelly Hoard, West Monroe; two brothers, D.C. Hoard, Grambling; Micheal Hoard, Shreveport; five sisters, Ruby Oatis and Dorothy Patterson, both of Monroe; Cloteal Merrells, Winnsboro; Eliza Thierry Plaisance; Stella Williams, Pensacola, Fla.; four grandchildren; one godchild, Renata Williams, Pensacola, Fla.
Bonnie Wallace Torrey
Bonnie Wallace Torrey, age 84, of Baskin, gained her angel wings on Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at The Carpenter House Hospice facility in Baton Rouge.
She was born June 10, 1935, in Winnsboro, a daughter of the late Andrew and Carrie Potter Jones.
She was preceded in death by husband and father of her two children, Ray Wallace; husband, Lloyd Torrey; siblings, Luther Jones and Ruby Austin; and nephews, Joe and Johnny Arnold and Brian Barbee.
A homemaker, who loved cooking for her family and friends, she was known for her delicious cakes, pies, biscuits and home-cooked meals. Some of her family’s fondest memories of her include the sound and smell of frying bacon and the “ding” of the timer on the oven. Her exquisite breakfast spread will remain a highlighted memory for all.
She was a devoted LSU Tiger fan and rarely missed watching a game. Bonnie previously worked in classified advertising at The Franklin Sun and The Plaquemine Post newspapers. Before her move to South Louisiana, she was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro. She spoke often of the great friendships formed and enjoyed her time there especially singing in the choir.
Bonnie is survived by two children and their spouses, Michael Wallace (Janet) and Margie Hebert (Clifford); grandchildren, Tish Williams, Chris Carpenter (Tiffanie), Joey Hebert (Mary Carol), Jason Wallace, Adam Wallace (Jessica), Jennifer Hebert, Carrie Wallace, and Jana Patrick (Randy); great-grandchildren, Victoria, Noah, Logan, Christopher, Nicholas, Matthew, Kyndel, Mason, Jamison, and two on the way; sister and her spouse, Myrt Cureington (Jimmy); nieces and nephews she claimed as her own, Wade Jester (Etta), James Jester (Anne), Charlene Sanford, Carolyn Roberts (Eddie), Gary Jester (Karen), Jeanette Blanchard, Bill Arnold (Isabelle), James Arnold (Maria), and Lou Anne Cole; two step-daughters, Debra (Mark) and Karla (Johnny). She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Visitation was held at First United Methodist Church, of Winnsboro from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16th, 2020.
The funeral service began at 1 p.m. Interment followed at Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, of Walker, LA.
Bonnie’s grandsons Chris, Joey, Jason, Chad,Eric, Jamie, Randy and nephew Donnie Holley served as pallbearers.
We would like to express our gratitude to our beloved Carolyn Roberts for her love, devotion and quality care given. When Bonnie asked, Carolyn delivered. Thank you to Trygve Olson and the staff at The Carpenter House hospice facility and Harvest Manor Nursing Home for their abundant outpouring of love, care, and compassion.
“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.”
Condolences can be mailed to Michael and Janet Wallace, 13600 Meadow Crossing, Walker, La. 70785.
Ruby Pearl Greer
Private graveside services are scheduled for Ruby Pearl Greer, 96, of Winnsboro, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Mrs. Ruby, a homemaker, was born April 13, 1923, to George and Rachel Nelson Temple, and passed to her heavenly home March 17, 2020, in Winnsboro surrounded by family.
Mrs. Ruby, a woman of strong faith, was a member of Chase Pentecostal Church who loved her flowers and gardening, but especially her family.
Mrs. Ruby is preceded in death by her spouse, Henry Greer; parents, George and Rachel Temple; son, Jerry Glynn Nunnery; sisters, Edna Williams and Georgia Mae Parker; and brother Buddy Temple.
She is survived by children, Alvin Nunnery III, (Catherine) of Crowville, Sherry N. Bradly Lett (Ricky) of West Monroe, Ann Powell of Winnsboro, George Nunnery (Kathy) of Crowville, and Rachel Thomas of Winnsboro; and sister Eunice Ellis of Bastrop. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and a host of other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Logan Lively, Mark Lively, George Nunnery, Glenn Nunnery, James Nunnery, and Michael Smith.
Johnnie Ray Ferrington Sr.
Funeral service for Johnnie Ray Ferrington Sr., 98, of Wisner, were held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in the sanctuary of South Central Baptist Church with Dr. Keith Dowden officiating. Burial followed in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Ferrington, a retired postal service employee, was born on Aug. 6, 1921, in Wisner, to the union of Zolia Pierce Ferrington and William Chase Ferrington, and passed from this life on March 18, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mattie “Bunchie” Gordy Ferrington; brothers, Robert Ferrington, Russell Ferrington, Virgil Ferrington, and Charles Ferrington; great-grandson, Sylar Webb; and son-in-law, Bubba Box.
Ray was a quiet man who never raised his voice to anyone. He and Bunchie married after his serving in the United States Coast Guard during WWII. He was a hard working man, sometimes working three jobs at one time to provide for his family; even tried farming once but ended when he sold the whole crop for $1.00 to his brother. He loved hunting, fishing, and traveling with Bunchie. He enjoyed watching sports on TV and being entertained by his grandchildren. He was a long-standing member and deacon of South Central Baptist Church, and past Master of the T.B. Gilbert Lodge of Wisner. He will be missed by many, including his nursing home family whom he referred to as his ‘dah-lins’.
Ray always said, “I’ve been blessed, but then again I had Bunchie.” They were married for 71 years, a true testimony of love.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his son, Johnny Ferrington, and wife Flo of Wisner; daughter, Jeannie Box of Wisner; grandchildren, Brandon Box and wife Chelsea of Wisner, Stephanie Webb of Pineville, and Scott Bailey of Wisner; great-grandchildren, Conner Box, Chase Box, Hayse Box, Audralyn Box, Brett Hutto, Cade Bailey, Cole Bailey, Brooklyn Bailey, Asher Webb, and Jackson Carroll; and great-great-grandson, Sylas Hutto. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Ron Ferrington, Don Ferrington, Mike Ferrington, Brandon Box, Chase Box, and Brett Hutto. Honorary pallbearers were the deacons of South Central Baptist Church, along with Bruce Davis, Mickey Ferrington, and Harold Stephens.
Janet Simons LaBorde
“…for whither thou goest, I will go; and where thou lodgest, I will lodge:” Ruth 1:16
After Janet Simons LaBorde married John “Bud” LaBorde in the Swampers community where they both grew up, she followed her husband to Arkansas, Mississippi, Singapore, Brownsville, Texas and then Orange, Texas, as the high school sweethearts worked together to build a life for them and their children. Now she is returning home, after a life well lived, to be laid to rest in Harris Cemetery.
Janet was born Dec. 9, 1938, to the union of Mike and Maude Simons. Janet retired from the banking industry in 2004, after working in that field for almost 30 years. Her time since retirement was devoted to her husband, and to loving and supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed trips to the beach and working in her yard, where sunflowers, bluebonnets and hummingbirds were some of her favorite things. She passed from this world on March 18, 2020, in Orange, Texas, following a lengthy illness.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband; daughter Tammy Triplett and husband Jamie of Vicksburg, Miss.; son John LaBorde and wife Ellaine, of Friendswood, Texas; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Ashley Harper, husband Jack, and children Mary Madisyn, McKynzie, and Riley; Matt Cox and daughter Presley Miller; and Lauren, Dylan, and Kate LaBorde; sister Patsy Allen, and brother Thomas Simons; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and an infant brother, Joel Oliver Simons.
The funeral honoring Janet’s memory was held at Fish Bayou Baptist Church in the Swampers community, Saturday, March 21, 2020, under the direction of Gill First National of Winnsboro, with Rev. Kelly Clark officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Matt Cox, Dylan LaBorde, Jamie Triplett, Jack Harper, Freddie LaBorde, and Steven Franklin.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to honor Janet’s memory, make a donation to Fish Bayou Baptist Church.
Lillie M. Clabon
Funeral services for Lillie M. Clabon, 94, of Winnsboro will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Richardson Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Cuba Cemetery under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Ms. Clabon died March 21, 2020, at Plantation Manor Nursing Home.
Visitation for friends will be Friday from 1-5 p.m.
Funeral services will be for immediate family only.
Alfred C. Hennix
Funeral services for Alfred C. Hennix, 94, of Winnsboro will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at True Gospel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Royal Blue Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 1-5 pm. Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Hennix died March 21, 2020, at Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner.
