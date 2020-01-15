Zelos Newton 'Zeke' Williams
Zelos Newton ‘Zeke’ Williams, 90, and a resident of the Enon Community died Friday evening Jan. 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his beloved family.
Zeke was a native of Winnsboro. He was a United States Air Force veteran of the Korean War, during which time he was stationed in Japan. Zeke received his Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture from LSU and had a long career with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture. He was a soil conservationist and later retired as the District Director of Washington and St. Tammany parishes. Zeke was an avid LSU sports fan that loved to watch and listen to the Tigers football and baseball teams. He loved working in his yard and gardening and often had many different gardens that he worked near his home. Zeke was also an avid fisherman and always enjoyed fishing with his buddies Tommy Casanova, Frank Green and J.D. Breland. He was a longtime member and Deacon of Enon Baptist Church, where he was currently a Deacon Emeritus. He loved his church family and always took pride in bringing his entire family to church, where as kids they all sat quietly on the same bench. Zeke was truly a people person and enjoyed visiting with all the folks he met. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather that cherished the quality time spent with his family.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marilyn Jamie Hooper Williams of Enon; three daughters and sons-in-law: Francine and Michael King, Prairieville; Cindy and Jimmy Pace, Jeannie and Randy Tate, all of Enon; two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Laurie Williams, Alan and Julie Williams, all of Enon; 10 grandchildren and spouses: Christina and Joshua Rowley, Tiffany King, Ashley and Jason Burch, Adam and Megan Pace, Mary and Sean Strahan, Jake and Denelle Tate, Miranda and Jake Blackwell, Cole Williams and Harlie Knight, Siera Wiliams, Oran Williams; 10 great-grandchildren: Emilia Rowley, Dillon Pace, Bradley Burch, Noah Burch, Silas Pace, Maggie Rose Pace, Kylan Montelaro, Sarah Strahan, River Blackwell, Beau Blackwell, and an expected great-granddaughter Lana Grace Blackwell; sister: Jerry Slayter of Pineville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Randy and Sharon Shirley of Winnsboro, David and JoEllen Shirley of Mangham, Mary Frances and Emmitt Richardson of Winnsboro; also numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Melinda Sue Williams; parents Isaac Newton Williams and Myrtis Lott Williams; brother and sister-in-law Robert Earl and Mary Sue Williams; brother-in-law Joe Slayter; and a special uncle Shirley “Jack” Lott.
Funeral services were held at Enon Baptist Church Tuesday with Rev. Chris Wheeler and Rev. Dean Register officiating. Burial with military honors followed in the church cemetery.
The family wishes to express a sincere thank you to his caregivers through the years Betty Sue Jones, Angie Fornea, and Toni Lemly, to Dr. Chris Foret and his nursing staff, and to Heritage Hospice for their support during these last months.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Enon Baptist Church Renovation Fund or its Blessing of the Food Fund.
Pallbearers were Adam Pace, Jake Tate, Cole Williams, Joshua Rowley, Joey Slayter, Jay Slayter.
Honorary pallbearers were Jason Burch, Jake Blackwell, Fred Mizell, Oran Williams, Dillon Pace, Keith Casanova, Karl Casanova, Kirk Casanova, Terry Pittman, Samuel Richardson and the Deacons of Enon Baptist Church.
Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com.
Charlie Armstrong Jr.
Funeral services for Charlie Armstrong Jr., 86, of Winnsboro, were held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Rev. Carl Huff and Regina Blackwell officiating. Internment followed in Providence Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Charlie Armstrong was known for many things by those who knew him, a few of which are: he proudly served his country in the United States Army as a paratrooper; his love of fishing was something he enjoyed, along with his ability to grow amazing vegetables, especially tomatoes!! Even into his 80’s he could work circles around the rest of us. He will be deeply missed!
Mr. Armstrong was born on June 17, 1933, to the union of Charlie Armstrong Sr. and Eula Smith Armstrong, and passed from this life on Jan. 11, 2020, in Winnsboro. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Avis Shuff Armstrong; granddaughter, April Armstrong; great-grandson, Sylas Blackwell; son-in-law, Butch Brent; and brother-in-law, Robert Welch.
Survivors left to cherish Mr. Armstrong’s memory are his children, Ginger Russell and husband Vernis of Winnsboro, Charlie Armstrong III and wife Sharon of Sterlington, Catherine ‘Cat’ Brent of Winnsboro, and Joe Armstrong and wife Kim of Winnsboro; sisters, Georgia Montgomery of Winnsboro, Barbara Guyton and husband Pat of Crowville, Eunice Welch of Winnsboro, and Eula Coleman and husband Curtis of Winnsboro; grandchildren, Regina Blackwell and husband Michael, David Brent, Ragen Clark and husband Craig, Dustin Russell and wife Meagan, Byron Joseph Gatewood, Jon-Reese Armstrong and wife Reily, Ali Jones and husband Mike, and Andrea Armstrong; special grandson, Jonah Blackwell; and great-grandchildren, Emme Cate, Asher, and Mia Blackwell, Ava, Sam, and Russ Clark, Rayson Smith, Rhett Armstrong, and George and Anderson Jones. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers to honor the memory of Mr. Armstrong were Jonah Blackwell, Michael Blackwell, David Brent, Joe Armstrong, Craig Clark, and Dustin Russell.
Linda Faye Robinson Peavy
Funeral services for Linda Faye Robinson Peavy, 69, of Winnsboro, were held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Kelly Clark, Rev. Rodney Ratcliff, and Sister Ann Holmes officiating. Burial followed at Crowville Masonic, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Linda was born on Feb. 21, 1950, in Delhi, to Bishop Jacob Robinson and Ina Mae Abraugh, and passed away on Jan. 9, 2020, in West Monroe. She is preceded in death by parents: Bishop Robinson and Ina Mae Abraugh Robinson; sister: Sammie Robinson Ratcliff, and brother-in-law: Ray Ratcliff.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are children: Kymberly Peavy, Baskin, Misty Peavy Hutson and husband Michael, Start, Tadpole Lee and wife Brandie, Baton Rouge; brother: Floyd Robinson and wife Carolyn, Bastrop; sisters: Jennie Burns and husband Charles, Bastrop, Lorrie Poland and husband Dennis, Crowville; 10 grandchildren: Ashleigh Vollmar and husband Tim; Casey Norris and wife Ashley; Michaela Hutson, Michael “Lil Man” Hutson, Mackynzie Buxton, Topher Lindsey, Marra Beth Hutson, Tiffany Lee, Dava Lee, Mavery Rose Hutson; and seven great-grandchildren, with a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers were Tim Vollmar, Tadpole Lee, Casey Norris, “Lil Man” Hutson, Topher Lindsey, and Todd Ratcliff.
Honorary pallbearers were Charles Burns, Floyd Robinson, John “Repete” Peavy, and Coy Lindsey.
Online registry/condolences at www.youngscommunity.com
Donald Leon Englerth
Funeral services for Donald Leon Englerth, 76, of Gilbert, were held Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in the chapel of River of Life Church, with Rev. Dave Phillips and Rev. Raymond Beard officiating. Internment followed in Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Don was born on Nov. 17, 1943, in Mobile, Ala., and passed from this life on Jan. 10, 2020, in Wisner. Following his graduation from Tioga High School he obtained a degree in pharmacy from Northeast Louisiana University. After which, he then proudly and bravely served his country in the United States Army as a captain.
Don was the owner and operator of Gilbert Drug for 37 years. He was known as ‘The Drugstore Man’ or ‘Mr. Gilbert’, throughout the community. Don was a friend to all. Don loved serving the communities of Franklin Parish; his customers, and the Lord. His grandchildren, as well as the neighborhood kids, loved to visit him at the drug store and fill their pockets with candy and enjoy ice cold bottles of Coke. He was an avid hunter, who shared his appreciation for the outdoors with friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bevoly Carradine Englerth and Juanita Akridge Englerth; brother, B.C. Englerth; grandson, Cooper Wyatt Englerth; and sister, Patsy Ruth Englerth.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 46 years, Sandy Pruitt Englerth; sons, Brad Englerth and wife April of Gilbert, Will Englerth and wife Kim of Farmerville, Trent Englerth and wife Susan of Gilbert, and Caleb Englerth of Gilbert; and special family member, Beth Hardwick and husband Michael of Longview, Texas; grandchildren, Hali, Matthew, Layne, Avery, Austin, Aiden, Abby, Kase, Kate, and Emerson Englerth, Karlyn Crum, and Cameron Britt; great-grandchild, Archer Englerth; and two sisters, Betty Lucas of Columbia, Tenn., and Rita Calhoun and husband Royce of West Monroe. He also leaves behind his lifelong best friend, Claude Frye of Foules, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Pallbearers to honor the memory of Don were Brad Englerth, Will Englerth, Trent Englerth, Caleb Englerth, Matthew Englerth, and Claude Frey.
Honorary Pallbearers were all of his grandchildren; and friends, Fred Fudickar Sr., Baby Floyd Roberts, and Larry Rigdon.
Asa Keith Knox Sr.
Funeral services celebrating the life of Asa Keith Knox Sr. of West Monroe, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Life Church Winnsboro with Rev. Alton Hale officiating.
Family will receive friends for visitation, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, from 5 p.m. till 8 p.m. in the chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe.
Asa Keith Knox Sr. was owner of Southern Cycle Service from West Monroe, formerly of Winnsboro.
Born to the union of John Asa Knox and Martha Jo Knox on Jan. 6, 1960, and passed from this life on Jan. 11, 2020, at the age of 60.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Martha Jo Knox; brother, John Allen Knox.
He was a hard-working family man that loved his family and friends tremendousåly. He never met a stranger. He loved to go hunting and racing. His most favorite thing to do was to ride and work on motorcycles.
Left on this earth to cherish his memories include his wife of 38 years, Rhonda (Hitt) Knox of West Monroe; son, Asa Keith “Bubba” Knox Jr. of West Monroe; daughters, Melanie Knox and Bill Gray of West Monroe, Jessica Knox and Logan Roberts of Winnsboro; brothers, Carey Knox and wife Kim, and Frank Knox; sisters, Marena Guthrie and husband Donald Ray, Debi Evans and husband Phil and Beth Knox; grandchildren, Hannah Browder, Dakota Browder, Cort Matthews and Cole Matthews; along with a host of very special friends that have over time became his second family.
Charles W. Payne Sr.
Funeral services for Charles W. Payne Sr., 81, were held Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Fort Necessity Baptist Church with Rev. Roy Skipper and Earl Atcheson officiating. Internment followed at the church cemetery, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Charles was born to the union of Albert Clinton Payne Sr. and Rita Smart Payne on Dec. 3, 1938, in Winnsboro. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Aaron Payne, Leon Payne, and Roger Payne; and sister Judy Cox.
Charles was a member of Pipefitters Union Local 619 in Vicksburg, Miss. He loved to fish, hunt, and spend time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife Ella Evonne Atcheson Payne; daughter Rita Payne Mathews (David), and son Charles Payne Jr. (Dawn); brothers, James Payne (Kay), Albert Payne (Carlyon), Allison “Red” Payne (Rosie), and Jimmy “Bo” Payne; sisters, Lela Mae Dickens of Monroe, and Gemelia Welch; and brother-in-law Don Cox. Charles is also survived by his grandchildren, David Mathews (Kendra), Angel Martin (Leland), Ethan Barnes (Jessica), Zachary Barnes (fiancée Victoria), and Jarrett Payne; and great-grandchildren: Brayden, Aubree, Tannin, Makayla, Waylon, and Eliza; and special niece Emily; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Ethan Barnes, Zachary Barnes, Jarrett Payne, David Mathews Jr., Leland Martin, David Mathews Sr., and Brayden Mathews
Honorary pallbearers were Ethan Payne and Buddy Morse.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Luther January Jr.
Funeral services for Luther January Jr., 92 of Monroe, formerly of Winnsboro, were held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Pilgrim Baptist Church with the Rev. Edward January officiating. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. January died Jan. 3, 2020, at St. Francis Medical Center. He was a retired city bus driver.
Survivors include sons: Eddie L. January, Luther January III, Jessie January, Edward January, Curtis January, Percy January and Kenny R. January; daughters: Rosa January, Waomi Thomas, Della P. January, Adell January, Juanita January, Marguerite January, Annie Davis, Shirley McDowell and Verrie Davis; brother, Gene January; 22 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; and a host of other family, friends and special brother-in-law, Isaac Brothers.
Kenny Ray Thompson
Funeral services for Kenny Ray Thompson, 48, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Abundant Life Ministries with the Rev. Cedric Rollins officiating. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Thompson died Jan. 5, 2020, at Franklin Medical Center. He was a retail salesman.
He is survived by his wife, Casandra Thompson; son, Decassius Williams; daughters: Remeshia Williams, Kenterria Thompson, LaKentra Thompson; sisters: Ollie Mae Thomas, Catherine Wiley, Gloria Thompson, Glenda Wade, Wanda Addison, Doris Thompson; brother, Lavell Thompson; three grandchildren.
Relatives served as pallbearers.
Billy Joe Fulfer
Billy Joe Fulfer, 92, of Stephenville, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Stephenville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at St. Brendan’s Catholic Church with Father Matthew Sanka officiating. Burial will follow at Exray Cemetery. Rosary services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Stephenville Funeral Home, and visitation to follow from 6 to 8:00 p.m.
Billy Joe was born on Dec. 20, 1927, in Thurber to the late Barney and Leola Hall Fulfer. He married Agnes Holub on Sept. 16, 1950. Billy Joe served his country during the Korean War in the U. S. Army. He retired after several years with Mitchell Energy. He was a member of St. Brendan’s Catholic Church. Billy Joe served several years on the Huckabay School Board. He served on the Barton Water Board, and was a member of the Sons of Hermann’s Lodge. Billy Joe’ s true love of life was spent in farming, ranching, and dairying.
Survivors include his wife, Agnes; daughters, Sandra Eubanks of Winnsboro, Katherine and husband Mike Hale of Huckabay, Janet and husband Craig Jackson of Stephenville, and Teresa and husband J. J. Atkins of Strawn; son, Larry and wife Kathleen Fulfer of Fairfield, Pa.; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews
Besides his parents, Billy Joe was also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dariel Eubanks, three brothers, Manny Fulfer, Son Fulfer, and Teddy Ray Fulfer; and by three sisters, LaClesta ‘Sis’ Phipps, Leta Faye Crain, and Viola Ruth Bostick.
The Fulfer family wish expressions of sympathy be made in the form of donations to the Exray Cemetery Fund, P. O. Box 225, Gordon, Texas 76453, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to www.stephenvillefh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.