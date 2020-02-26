Lawrence Richard Roberts
Funeral services for Lawrence Richard Roberts, 87, of Wisner, were held on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the sanctuary of Kings Pentecostal Church in Wisner, with Rev. Jerry Brady and Rev. Mark Powell officiating. Interment followed the service in Oakley Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Roberts, a retired state fire marshal and a long time iron worker with Local 710, was born on Feb. 10, 1933, in Wisner, to the union of Spencer Roberts and Myrtis Mason Roberts, and passed from this life on Feb. 17, 2020, in Winnsboro. He was affectionately known as “Governor” by his close friends. Lawrence proudly served in the United States Army and was a Korean War Veteran. He was also a Master Mason at the TB Gilbert Lodge in Wisner, who loved to play the fiddle and guitar. He is preceded in death by his parents, Myrtis and Spencer Roberts; wife, Dolie Ladner Roberts; and brothers, Bill Roberts, Jess Roberts, TG Roberts, Lloyd Roberts, and Otis Roberts.
Survivors left to cherish the memory of Lawrence are his three sons, Larry Roberts and wife Beverly, Tony Roberts and wife Becky, and Rick Roberts and wife Nan; six grandchildren, Amy Braswell and husband Randy, Alana Adams and husband Rickey, Alisha Lewis and husband Jamie, Brianne Barnhill and husband Heath, Tiffany Casiday and husband Todd, Stephany Jackson and husband BJ; one brother, Sam Roberts and wife Carolyn. He is also survived by 22 great-grandchildren including his heart and baby girl, Ali Price, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers to honor Mr. Roberts were Duce Madden, Tinker Roberts, Rusty Roberts, Red Roberts, Todd Roberts, Danny Roberts, Gary Roberts, and Marty Roberts. Honorary Pallbearers were Gena Tarver, David Nubles, Doodle Roberts, Kenny Roberts, Toby Roberts, and Randy Braswell.
Online condolences can be made at www.youngscommunity.com.
Cohen Neal Beach
Graveside services for Infant Cohen Neal Beach will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Harris Cemetery near Crowville, under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Cohen was born and gained his angel wings on Feb. 19, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Norman Underwood, David Lindbergh, Margie Aycock and Charlie Beach; his great-great-grandparents, Jewell and Bennye Donnell, W.E. and Daisy Underwood, and Ralph and Pauline Thompson.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Hannah Donnell and Tyler Beach, both of Monroe; his sisters, Chloe and Claire Beach of Monroe; grandparents, Nicole and Wayne King of Winnsboro, Ben Donnell of Winnsboro, and Mark and Cathy Beach of Natchitoches; great-grandparents, Carol and Steve Kamerman of Monroe, Wanda and Marvin Cruse of Winnsboro, Dewey and Kristy Donnell of Crowville, Bonnie Feidler of Shreveport; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Pauline McFarland
Funeral services for Pauline McFarland of Winnsboro were held Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Lone Cedar Baptist Church in Winnsboro with Rev. Dale Goodman, Johnnie Netherland, and Rev. Johnny Magnuson officiating. Interment followed at Providence Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mrs. McFarland was born March 6, 1929, in Gilbert, and passed away on Feb. 22, 2020, in Rayville, at the age of 90. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rufus and Ethel Wallace Williams, three brothers, J. C. Williams, Harry Williams, and Shelby Williams; and two sons-in-law, Robbie Magee, and David Arnold.
Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Marshall McFarland of Winnsboro; her children, Sandra Henderson and husband, Wayne of Delhi, Peggy Martin and husband, Tommie of Crowville, Kathy Free and husband, Artis of Winnsboro, Penny Arnold of Gilbert, Robin Fondren and husband, Lloyd of Tallulah, and Bud McFarland and wife, Pam of Gilbert; her sisters, Maxine Calhoun of Wisner, Louise Rowton of Jena, Dorothy Smith of Gilbert, Irma Cicet and husband, John of St. Amant, and Nettie Remore and husband, Danny of Baskin; her brothers, Rufus “Cosmo” Williams Jr. of Texas, and Eugene “PeeWee” Williams and wife, Sandra of Minden; 11 grandchildren, Donald, Tina, Dena, Jason, Junior, Marlan, T.J., Brandie, Tater, Anthony and Travis; also survived by 20 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were grandsons, Donald Henderson, Jason Magee, Junior Simms, Marlan Glass, T.J. Free, Tater Fondren, Anthony Ezell and Travis McFarland.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation and Richardson Medical Center for the love and care shown to Mrs. Pauline during her time of illness.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com.
Edna L. Jordan
Funeral services for Edna L. Jordan, 81, of Sicily Island will be held Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Sicily Island High School. Burial will follow at New Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Peck under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Jordan died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Survivors include sons: Dale Robinson (Gwen) of Baton Rouge; Eddie Jordan (Qeninessa), Dallas, Texas; daughters: Rosie Robinson (George), Sicily Island; Peggy (Daniel) White; five sisters: Lovern Cooper Annie Pearl, Shirley Jordan, all of Sicily Island, Lillie Hyde, New York; Nancy Henry, California; 20 grandchildren; 86 grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Online guestbook: www.richardsonandsimsfuneralhome.com.
Marion Kenneth Brown
Funeral services for Marion Kenneth Brown, 58, of Gilbert, were held Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at New Living Way Pentecostal Church, Winnsboro, with Rev. James McMurray officiating. Internment followed in Oakley Cemetery, Gilbert, under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Brown, a produce manager, passed away Feb. 14, 2020, in Monroe. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl Francis and Mary Lou Brown.
He is survived by his wife Joline Brown of Gilbert; daughters Jennifer Brown of Gilbert, and Laura Brown of Delhi; brothers Tommy Brown of Ark., Gayle Brown of Columbia, Edward Brown of Winnsboro; sister Thea Bowlin of Winnsboro; grandchildren, Jimmy Brown, Donald Brown, William Brown, Christine Newman and Sharon Brown, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were Dustin Brown, Jimmy Brown, Scotty Brown, Darrel Crum, Jason McMurray and Ricky Carroll.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Doris Virginia McMurray
Funeral services for Doris Virginia McMurray, 86, of Gilbert, were held Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in the Chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro, LA, with Rev. James McMurray, Rev. Jerry Johnson and Rev. E.R. Johnson officiating. Interment followed in Chase Cemetery.
Mrs. McMurray was a member of New Living Way Pentecostal Church, Winnsboro, and was an awesome cook and was known for her cakes and pies. She was preceded in death by her parents Burley and Nettie Mae Lofton, son, Donald “Duck” McMurray, and grandson Joey McMurray.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband Bobby McMurray Sr. of Gilbert; sons, James McMurray and his wife Julia, Bobby McMurray Jr. and his wife Pam, Gerald McMurray and his wife Angie, Danny McMurray and his wife Sissy, Jerry McMurray, Keith McMurray, all of Chase; two sisters Neil Loftin Emory of Natchez, Miss., Joy Johnson and her husband Elize of Urania; one brother, Mickey Loftin and wife Denne also of Urania; nine grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and five great-great grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Jason McMurray, Daniel McMurray, Josh Wallace, Courtney Dunn, Herman Bonnett, and Logan Yeats.
Honorary Pallbearers were James Richmond, Joey Michael McMurray and Gene Wilson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.