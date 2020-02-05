Kenneth R. Hale
Funeral services for Kenneth R. Hale, 66, of Natchez, Miss. were held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Riverside Baptist Church, Natchez, with Rev. Spruce Deerden officiating, with internment to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
Mr. Kenny was born July 16, 1953 in Lebanon, Ind. He attended Riverside Baptist Church, was a United State Coast Guard Veteran, and a retired Forman from Murphy Oil Company. He was a member of Andrew Jackson Masonic Lodge # 2 and a Noble of Barak Shrine Temple, Monroe.
He was preceded in death by his mother Patricia Ann Hale, and is survived by his wife Virginia Hale of Natchez, daughter Jennifer Mathis and her husband Brad of Galliano; son, Beau Hale and his wife Holly Nicole of Natchez; grandchildren, John Austin Pitre, Keri-Beth Pitre, Andrew Mathis, Ethan Mathis, Phoebe Claire Hale, Drake Hale and Cooper Hale; father Rev. Hurshel Hale and his wife Paula of Linton, Ind.; sisters Cheri Stephens and her husband Charlie, Pamela Hale-Anderson all of Linton, Ind.; his beloved cat Earl, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers were James “Chicken” Berry, Robert Atwood, Beaux Gautreau, John Austin-Pitre, Erik Millick, and Kyle Fuller.
Honorary Pallbearers were Randy Pitre, Clayton Humphreys, and Nobles of Barak Shrine.
Memorials may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com.
Juanita Doyle Lawrence
Funeral services for Juanita Doyle Lawrence, 74, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Winnsboro Second Baptist Church. Burial followed at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Lawrence died Jan. 25, 2020, at Charlyn Rehab and Nursing Center.
She is survived by her husband, John D. Lawrence; son, Kenneth Holland; daughter, Anitria Lawrence; brothers: Jonathan Doyle and Calvin Doyle; sister, Susie Doyle; one grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Issac Robinson, Harlandis Robinson, Jonathan Doyle Jr., Kenneth Holland and Willy Smith.
Roy Wayne Barber
A Celebration of Life for Roy Wayne Barber, 73 of Winnsboro, will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Chase Pentecostal Church with Rev. Billy Martin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mr. Barber passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Willie James Allen
Funeral services for Willie James Allen, 54, of Winnsboro will be held Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at True Gospel Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Cuba Cemetery, near Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Allen died Jan. 27, 2020.
He is survived by brothers: Fred McCarthy Sr., Fred Reese Jr., Rex McCarthy, Jerry Allen Sr.; sisters: Mary Lucille Allen Shaw, Betty McCarthy Hennix, Annette McCarthy, Angela Malone, Bessie Reese.
Nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Naomi Jackson
A memorial service for Naomi Jackson, 67, of Gilbert will be held Feb. 8, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at 290 Hope St., Wisner, across from the post office.
Leothra Jackson
Funeral services for Leothra Jackson, 76, of Winnsboro will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at Pleasant Star Baptist Church with the Rev. Deacue Fields officiating. Burial will follow at Morning Star Cemetery, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Viewing will be Friday, from 1-5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Jackson died Feb. 2, 2020.
She is survived by three sons: Donald Ray Jackson (Linda) of Wisner; Gregory Jackson, Winnsboro; Felton P. Jackson (Tapether), Seagoville, Texas; four daughters: Casandra Williams, Monroe; Karin Wilhite (Andrew), Gwendolyn Jackson, all of Winnsboro; Cheryl Franklin (Alvin), Baton Rouge; one brother, Felton Hoard, Bossier City; one sister, Neoma Allen, Winnsboro; 25 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Darvice Jackson, Kyle Wilson, KenDarius Hoard, Alonzo Walters, Mydarius Tent, Ernest Willams, Adonis Williams and David Dawson.
Sharon D. Ferrington
'Memorial services for Sharon D. Ferrington, 62, of Gilbert will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Gilbert First Baptist Church with Rev. Bubba Ezell officiating.
Sharon was born April 1, 1957, to the union of Aubrey Gober and Ann Hopkins Gober in England, Ark., and passed from this life Jan. 24, 2020, in Longview, Texas after a brief illness.
She was a member of Gilbert First Baptist Church and loved caring for her dogs.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother Ronnie Gober; her sisters: Carolyn Ricks and Cathy Smithwick; and special friend Reggie Allen.
Sharon is survived by her son Brad Ferrington (Emily) of Pine Bluff, Ark.; her brother Ken Gober (Audrey) of Swartz; her sisters: Diane Halcomb of Crossett, and Susan Hill (Wayne) of Wisner; and special friend Mary Roberts.
Memorials may be made to Gilbert First Baptist Church, Gilbert.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gillfirstnational.
