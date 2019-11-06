William T. Tolar
Funeral services for William T. Tolar were held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at the Delhi First Baptist Church, with Rev. Everett Guice officiating. Interment followed in the Rayville Masonic Cemetery, under the direction of Brown-Holley Funeral Home, Rayville.
William T. Tolar was born on Dec. 25, 1928. Bill was raised in Latta, South Carolina by his parents Eunice and John Jordan Tolar. He joined the Navy in October 1951, during the Korean War and was stationed in Yokosuka, Japan. After the service, Bill moved to Monroe, with his mother Eunice. On June 25, 1955, Bill married the love of his life, Joyce Rogers, and began a journey that has lasted 64 years together. Bill and Joyce made homes in Monroe, Baskin, Kinston, N.C., and Elmhurst, Illinois. Bill was a retired salesman earning many top sales awards during his career.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents Eunice and John Jordan Tolar; brothers, John L. Tolar and wife Louise, and Lancelot Tolar and wife Elizabeth; and Helen Buford for whom he held a special place in his heart for.
Bill is survived by his wife Joyce of Elmhurst, Ill.; sons, Scott of Kinston, N.C., David and wife Lynda of Tampa, Fla., Patrick of Estes Park, Colo., and Paul and wife Marianne of Elmhurst, Ill.; nephew John Tolar Jr. and wife Patricia of Monroe; nieces Mary Louise Kuhn and husband Derwood of Monroe; and Jean Davis and husband Bryon of Ilse of Palms, S.C. Bill was grandfather to grandchildren Brook, Brittany, Logan, Will, Amanda, Kristopher, Michelle, and Nicholas and great-grandfather to great-grandson Briley.
Bill passed away on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at the age of 90.
Pallbearers were Laney Pankey, Royce Johnson, Ed Roberts, Robert Dunham, Leslie Dunham, and Jay McCallum. Honorary pallbearers were Robbie Heimann and Mike Copes.
Louis Rubin
Funeral services for Louis Rubin, 69, of Winnsboro were held Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Burial followed at Rest Haven, under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Rubin died Oct. 26, 2019, at his home.
Survivors include sons: Kelvin and Keith McCarthy, Winnsboro; daughters: Necole Daniels and Lawana Rubin, both of Dallas, Texas; step-daughter, Zena Turner, McKinney, Texas; brothers: Hayward Rubin Jr., Lawrence D. Rubin, and Henry B. Rubin, all of Dallas, Texas; sister, Bessie Mae Rubin, Winnsboro; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Chris Moore, Lorenzo Brown, Curtis January, Phil Daniel, Gary Jackson, and Jamie Carter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.