Jacqueline Wilson Hardy
Funeral services for Mrs. Jacqueline Wilson Hardy, 81, of Winnsboro, were held on Saturday, January 23, at 3 p.m., in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home, with Bro. David Keith Wilson officiating. The family received friends for visitation on Saturday, January 23 beginning at 2 p.m. Interment followed the service in Ogden Cemetery.
Jackie was born on August 22, 1939, to the union of Woodrow and Marie Wilson and passed from this life on Thursday, January 21, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, AL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Marie Wilson; husband, Earl Joseph Hardy, SR; daughter-in-law, Karen Hardy; and grandson, Trent Thomas Parkerson.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her one brother, Kim Wilson and wife Marilyn; children, Earl Joseph Hardy, Jr and wife Cindy, Kathy Hardy Parkerson and husband Tink, Shannon Hardy Alvarez and husband Dennis, and Shane Wilson Hardy; grandchildren, Jon Meredith, Josh Meredith, Jackie Connor, Zane Parkerson, and Blaine Hardy; great-grandchildren, Tristyn, Weston, and Camryn Connor; a very special niece, Staci Coburn; and a very special nephew, Michael Wilson; and a host of great nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Jon Meredith, Josh Meredith, Zane Parkerson, Blaine Hardy, Michael Wilson, and Dennis Alvarez.
Madison Thomas Cockerham
Graveside service for Madison Cockerham, 22, of Winnsboro, were held on Saturday, January 23 at 11:30 a.m. in Harris Cemetery, with Rev. Russell Caldwell and Terry Poland officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Madison was born on December 22, 1998, in Vicksburg, MS to the union of April Hankins Cockerham and Chad Allan Cockerham, and passed from this life on January 20, 2021, in Crowville.
He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronald Cockerham; great-grandfather, Thomas Hankins; and great-grandmother, Ruby Hankins.
Madison leaves behind his wife, Makayla Graham Cockerham; his daughter, Harper Alizabeth Cockerham; his parents, Chad and April Cockerham; grandmother, Peggy ‘Nanny’ Cockerham; grandparents, Ernest and Corene Hankins; brother, Parker Cockerham; sister, Abigail Hutchinson and husband Kolby; aunt, Ronda Cockerham; uncles, Michael Hankins and wife Jackie and Chris Cockerham and wife Shelley; and his special cousin, Rayanna Seffens. Madison also leaves behind a host of friends and family that will miss him dearly.
Pallbearers to honor the memory of Madison were Ben Mason, Johnny Crane, Johnathan Eaton, Dusty Newsom, Tyler Easterling, and Drew Stephens.
Honorary Pallbearers were Parker Cockerham, Chad Cockerham, Kolby Hutchinson, Chuck Hammett, Jerry Williamson, David Aron, Michael Hankins, and Chris Cockerham.
Henry (Hank) Ramage Browder, Jr.
Graveside services for Henry (Hank) Ramage Browder, Jr, 62, of Winnsboro, were 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 24, at Fort Necessity Baptist Church Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Magnuson officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home of Winnsboro.
Hank, an oil field worker and member of Lone Cedar Baptist Church, was born in Winnsboro on July 24th, 1958, to the union of Henry Ramage Browder, Sr. and Ora Mae Hogan Browder, and passed from this life January 22, 2021 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Sandra Browder; son Dustin Browder; granddaughter Sabrina Browder; sisters Carolyn Callaway, Bonnie Browder, and Paula Ponarski; and many other family members and friends.
Online registry/condolences at www.gillfirstnational.com
Dalton Wayne Ulmer
Funeral services for Dalton Wayne Ulmer, 80, of Crowville were held 2 p.m. January 22 in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home with Rev. Kelly Wayne Clark and Rev. Jimmy Goodman officiating. Interment will follow in Harris Cemetery. Visitation was 5 - 8 p.m. January 21, at the funeral home.
Dalton was born July 29, 1940 in Winnsboro to the union of William Thomas and Bessie Temple Ulmer and passed from this life on January 19, 2021 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Dalton was a member of Fish Bayou Baptist Church. He farmed and worked in the oil field at the same time, for many years, upon retiring from these jobs he went to work for the Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office where he worked for 32 years before retiring.
He is preceded in death by his parents; six brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife Joyce Ulmer of Crowville; two sons: Brian Ulmer of Crowville and Mike Ulmer (Staci) of Jigger; one daughter, Linda Ulmer Bankston (Shelton) of Winnsboro; two brothers J. B. Ulmer of Gilbert and Ray Ulmer (Laverne) of Swampers; five grandchildren: Chris Ulmer, Blake Ulmer, Cameron Ulmer, Megan Stephenson, and Ashleigh Ainsworth; numerous great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Shelton Bankston, Josh Dunn, Blake Ulmer, Brian Ulmer, Mike Ulmer and Tim Ulmer.
Honorary pallbearers were Cameron Ulmer, Chris Ulmer, Deputies of Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office both active and retired.
The family request that any planned memorials be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Tishie Brown
Tishie Brown, 71,of Winnsboro. Funeral service were held January 23 at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations at 11 a.m. There was no visitation. Burial followed at Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Ms. Brown died on January 20,2021 at Franklin Medical Center.
Active pallbearers were Joshua Brown, Tony Brown, Charles Rose, Terry Brown Jr., Herbert Brooks, and Cedrick Brown.
Rowena White
Rowena White’s, 65 of Winnsboro, graveside services were Jan. 23 at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Ms. White died Jan. 10 in Winnsboro.
Survivors left to cherish her memory were brother: James Hollis of Jena; two sisters: Gladys Hollis of Winnsboro and Alice Smart of Baton Rouge and a special friend James “Squirrel” Goldman of Winnsboro.
Pallbearers were her nephews.
Francis Lea Winslow
Francis Lea Winslow’s, 71 of Winnsboro, services were Jan. 23 at Liberty Christian Center in Winnsboro at 11 a.m.
Burial followed at Gethesmane Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home also of Winnsboro.
Ms. Winslow died Jan. 14 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
She was survived by two sons: Brandon and Britton Winslow both of Winnsboro; five brothers: Walker Winslow of Gilbert, David Winslow of Thibodaux, Elvin Winslow of Dallas, Ronnie Richardson of Baton Rouge and Roosevelt Brown of Rialto, CA; five sisters: Shirley Tolliver of Bryan, Texas, Karen Tennessee of Monroe; Patricia Winslow of Monroe, Pearl Major of Monroe and Doris Grauds of Houston and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers were John Winslow, Kelvin Winslow, Glen Wallace, Marcus Winslow, Darius Lawson and Sam Tennessee III.
Twila Little Alpe
Twila Little Alpe passed away at North MS Medical Center Gilmore -Amory on January 23, 2021 following a two-year battle with cancer. Twila was born on November 29, 1948 in Carrollton, MO to Beulah Little and the late Nelson Little.
Twila graduated from Winnsboro (LA) High School in 1966. Twila earned a B.S. degree in Home Economic Education from Northeast Louisiana University (now University of Louisiana Monroe), a Master of Education and a Doctorate of Education from Mississippi State University.
Twila enjoyed traveling and spending time with family. She particularly enjoyed traveling to the different activities of her seven grandchildren. She was a master in the kitchen. She enjoyed so much creating delicious meals for family gatherings.
Twila was a dedicated professional educator. Although she taught multiple grade levels early in her career, she found her passion in early childhood development. As a Professor in the Department of Education at Mississippi University for Women, Twila loved teaching and advising future educators.
She is survived by her children Mike and Mitzi Alpe of Starkville, Shane and Kristy Alpe of West Point, and Kalicia and Lee Henderson of Tupelo; grandchildren Logan Alpe and fiancé Channing Curtis of Oxford; Lillee Alpe of Starkville, Kip and Price Alpe of West Point, and Jay, Joshua, and Jessica Henderson of Tupelo; her mother, Beulah Little of Winnsboro, LA; two sisters; Roxy and Scott Fletcher of Winnsboro, LA and Tonda and Petey Parish of Riverview,FL; sister-in-law Cheryl and Jerry Reeves of Winnsboro, LA; brother-in-law Joe Frank Alpe of Little Rock, AR; and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by special friends, David and Janet Hodges of Aberdeen, MS.
Twila is preceded in death by her husband Butch Alpe and her father Nelson Little.
In celebration, a private family memorial service will be held.
The family request in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Butch Alpe Scholarship Fund in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, MSU Foundation, P.O. Box 6149, Mississippi State, MS 39762. Online donations may be made at msufoundation.com and designate your gift for fund #501766 the Butch Alpe Scholarship Fund.
You can leave the family a condolence at: www.welchfuneralhomes.com.
William Gerald Beach, SR
Graveside services for Mr. Gerald Beach, 76, of Wisner, will be held on Wednesday, January 27 at 11 a.m. in South Central Baptist Church Cemetery, with Bro. Bobby Ensminger officiating, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Gerald, a retired rancher, was born on July 23, 1944, in Wisner, LA and passed from this life on January 22, 2021, in Sulphur, LA. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Dan Beach and Verdia Taylor Beach; son, William Gerald Beach, Jr; sister, Alice B. Massey; and brother, Raymond Dan Beach.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sherry Bonner Beach; sons, Scott Ray Beach of Chapel Hill Tennessee and Darin Beach and wife Betty Sue of Wisner; brothers, Douglas Beach of Wisner, and Walter Beach and wife Christine of West Monroe; sisters, Betty B. Dumas and husband Bud of Sterlington, Jean B. Moran and Errol of Monroe, and Mary B. Coleman and husband Marvis of West Monroe; and brother-in-law, Rastus Massey and wife Peggy of West Monroe. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers will be his Sunday school class at Calvary Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to St. Jude www.stjude.org/donate , Calvary Baptist Church or The Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinson.org .
Herbert Carrolton Harr
Funeral service for Mr. Herbert Harr, 74, of Winnsboro, will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of Harvest Christian Church, with Bro. Joe Stroud and Bro. Kim Kimball officiating. Burial to follow in Ogden Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Herbert, retired from the garment factory in Winnsboro and a Veteran of the United States Air Force, was born on June 6, 1946, and passed from this life on January 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Thelma Rogers Harr and John Andrew Harr; grandson, Austin Wayne Harr; brothers, Hubert Harr, Bill Harr, Louise Harr, and Ed Harr; sister, Feldridge Boyett; and nephew, Jessie Harr.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his wife, Katherine Cupp Harr; son, Leroy Harr and wife Misty; grandchildren, Andrew Harr and fiancé Kayla Kelly, Joshua Harr, Dylan Harr, Ladijesh Harr Lewis and husband Ray; great-grandchildren, Reagan Kelley, Mari Lewis, and Ray Lewis, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Steven Parker, Quinton Hall, Kenneth Crum, William Davis, Chris Vacco, and Andrew Harr. Honorary Pallbearer will be Paul Freeman.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6:00 PM-9:00 PM at Harvest Christian Church.
William Allen Humphries
Funeral service for Mr. William Allen Humphries, 87, of Winnsboro, will be held on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Ft. Necessity Baptist Church, with Bro. Scott Fletcher and Bro. Plase Cassels officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Mr. Humphries, a retired custodian from Ft. Necessity High School, was born on November 13, 1933, and passed from this life on January 23, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie Nell Albritton Humphries; parents, Joseph Andrew Humphries and Alice Thomas Humphries; sisters, Velma Zimmerebner, Lottie Leblanc, Bobbie Burns, Dorothy “Dot” Humphries, and Shirley Zimmerebner, father-in-law, Elmer Jackson Albritton; and mother-in-law, Nell Viola Albritton.
Survivors left to cherish his memories are his son, Richard Craig Humphries; granddaughter, Jessica Johnson and husband Wesley; great-grandchildren, Makayla Barnes, Kaden Folds, Adalyn Johnson, and Baylee Johnson; and sister, Alice Marie Humphries Perry of Walker, LA. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Plase Cassels, Jeff Delacerda, Ernie Burns, Jerry Cupp, Shawn Sullivan, and Gary Thomas, SR.
Honorary Pallbearer will be Tyler Sullivan.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
