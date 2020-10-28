Barbara “Bobbie” Aline Browder Evans
Funeral services for Barbara “Bobbie” Aline Browder Evans, age 86, of Sulphur Springs were conducted at 10 a.m. on October 23 at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Fred Lewis officiating. There was a come and go visitation on October 22, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at West Oaks Funeral Home. A graveside service was held at 10 a.m. on October 24 at New Winnsboro Cemetery in Winnsboro.
Barbara passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. Barbara was born on September 16, 1934 in Winnsboro, Louisiana, the daughter of Henry Browder and Callie Parks Browder. Barbara was a lifelong educator in Sulphur Springs and a member of First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs.
She is survived by son, Dr. Larry Evans and wife Rita of Pickton, Texas, Linda Evans Hodge and husband Mike of Wichita Falls, Texas, grandchildren Brooke Hodge and Brandy Stiles, Blake and Kayla Hodge, Susan and Korey Baley, Spencer Hodge, Matthew Miller, Jamie and Matthew Mattison, great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Hodge, Colton and Emma Baley, Brayden and Olivia Hodge, Flynt and Grey Miller, and sister Elaine Browder Price of Winnsboro.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Callie Browder, husband of 49 years, Dr. Theodore Evans, brothers Aubrey Browder, W.L. “Dub” Browder, Ramage Browder, sister, Helen Browder Bennett, and nephews Dannie Price and Mike Browder.
Memorials may be made to the St Jude Children’s Research hospital at www.stjude.org.
Billy Bell Jr.
Graveside services for Billy Bell Jr., 45 of Gilbert, will be held Oct. 31, at 11 a.m. at Morning Star Cemetery with Rev. Fields officiating under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home. Morning Star Cemetery is located in Fort Necessity.
Mr. Bell died on Oct. 23 at Lakeview Regional Medical Center in Covington following a brief illness.
Mr. Bell is survived by his wife: Lisa W. Bell of Gilbert; by three sons: Kendarius Wilson, LaDarrius Wilson both of Gilbert, and Dwight Banks of Winnsboro.
He is also survived by one brother: Gregory White of Winnsboro and three sisters: Stacy Bell, Kistassia Moore both of Winnsboro and LeTedria Amana Tates of Houston, and four grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Roland Wilson, Sr., Sam E. Wilson, Ernest Wilson, Phillip Hutto, Darven Ross, Quincy Ross Sr., Quincy Winn, Hershey Carter Sr., Timothy Washington and Jamurial Ross.
Bonnie Ruth Lanier
Funeral services for Bonnie Ruth Lanier of Crowville, was 11 a.m. Oct. 26 in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro with Rev. Marion Collier officiating. Interment will follow at Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro. Visitation was from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Bonnie Ruth Lanier was born February 12, 1934 in Sterling City, TX to the late Rev. Homer and Gertie Mercer, and passed from this life on October 22, 2020 in Delhi, LA at the age of 86. She graduated from Winnsboro High School, as well as Louisiana College in Pineville and Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe, LA with multiple degrees in education. She taught school for 30 years in Rapides and Franklin Parishes. She was a charter member of Temple Baptist Church and faithfully served the Lord as a church organist for many years.
She is preceded in death by her brother, T.H. Mercer, and sister, Virginia Murray.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, James Lanier of Crowville; three sons, LeRay, Thomas, Sam and their families; two brothers, John and Paul Mercer and their families; also survived by a host of grandchildren, and extended family and friends.
Online registry/condolences: www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro
Barbara (Bobbie) Emfinger
Barbara (Bobbie) Emfinger, AKA Granny, was born in Jigger, Louisiana on August 27, 1938 to Ardice and Lucille Dearing. She graduated from Gilbert High School, where she met her lifetime sweetheart Jack Emfinger. Who she eventually married in August of 1959.
Bobbie was an amazing, kind, and loving woman, who never met a stranger. In our home, everyone was welcome. Sometimes, it seemed like everyone in the “Village” was at the house playing football, baseball or just eating!
Bobbie loved God and family. In fact, family was her passion. Her life revolved around spending time with her children and grandchildren. After retiring from Sears as the Accounting Supervisor, Bobbie spent time traveling, reading, singing and dancing, but mostly making us all “FAT” from her delicious southern cooking.
Bobbie created a life full of love and everyone who met her felt that love and enjoyment of life, family and friends.
Bobbie is proceeded in death by her son Glen Emfinger whom she missed dearly, 4 sisters and 3 brothers.
She is survived by her sister, Ann Ezell, Husband Jack Emfinger, Children Paul Emfinger and spouse Lori Emfinger, Beth Haglin and husband Dale Haglin, Grandchildren Derek Emfinger and Jessie Emfinger, and Brittany Serrano/Adam Serrano, Cortney Turner/Cody Turner, and Zach Haglin/Faith Haglin and 4 Great Grandchildren plus one on the way.
Bobbie passed away Oct 5 and will be remembered as an Amazing Mom, Granny, Friend and Wife who was a talented, loving person and loved by all she encountered.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for all the prayers, comforting words kindness and concern. May God continue to Bless you all. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.norvelowensmortuary.com.
Mildred Noble
Funeral services for Mildred Noble, 85, of Winnsboro are incomplete under the direction of Gill First National Funeral Home.
Georgianna Rose O’Neal Emfinger
Memorial services for Georgianna Rose O’Neal Emfinger, 71, of Monroe were held 12 p.m., Oct. 26, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Ray officiating. Interment followed in New Winnsboro Cemetery. Visitation was 11 a.m. until time of service Monday.
Georgianna was born January 8, 1949 in Winnsboro and went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2020. Her parents were Carey Scott O’Neal from Rayville, and Lena Mae Ferguson O’Neal from Akron, Ohio.
Georgie, as those of us who knew her best called her, was a beautiful child, and grew into the beautiful lady we all knew and loved. Georgie lived with her maternal grandmother, Mona Ferrington, and George Ferrington in Winnsboro until her graduation from Winnsboro High School in 1967, where she moved to Monroe to attend Northeast Louisiana State College, a/k/a The University of Louisiana at Monroe. Shortly after starting school, Georgianna took a job with State Farm Insurance who moved their regional headquarters to Monroe, where she worked for approximately two years. Then Braniff Airlines started up and Georgie went off to fly around the world as a flight attendant for roughly 17 years. After living in the Dallas area for several years, she moved back to Louisiana, settling near her mother and step-father Roy Lemoine in Monroe, Louisiana.
Georgianna is survived by her spouse of twenty-one years, George Donald Emfinger of Monroe, brother Carey Scott O’Neal, Jr. (Cissy) of Louisville, KY, step mother Pat O’Neal of West Monroe, LA., brother Tim O’Neal (Sandy) of West Monroe, LA, niece Daren Michelle Bourgeois(Danny) of Denham Springs, Louisiana, nephews Christopher Scott O’Neal of Sierra Vista, Arizona, Michael Lee O’Neal (Rachel) of Louisville, KY, and Timothy York O’Neal II of West Monroe, grand- nephews Zachary Reese Bourgeois and Bryden Bourgeois of Denham Springs, and grand-niece Anna Catherine O’Neal of Louisville, KY., step-son Eric Brian Emfinger (Jaime), step-daughters Mara Hammock Clary (Jimmy) and Malisa Hammock Looney (Rodney), step -grandsons Justin Bickley, Jonathan Bickley, Kolby Looney,and Dawson Everson, step granddaughters Alyssa Claire Emfinger, Addison Mae Emfinger, Haleigh Looney, Beall Looney, and Caroline Looney.
Georgianna came to be a follower of Christ at an early age in Winnsboro. She was loved by her grandchildren who lovingly called her “Nunny”. She was a devoted wife to Donnie and loved her numerous canine pets through the years. Memorials should be sent to the St. Judes Children’s Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee www.stjude.org, or to the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in West Monroe, LA https://www.adoptapet.com/adoption_rescue/66865-ouachita-parish-animal-shelter-west-monroe-louisiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Rubye Hill
Funeral services for Rubye Hill, 93, of Wisner were 10 a.m. Oct. 23, in the chapel of Gill First National Funeral Home, with Rev. Rex Barker officiating. Interment followed in South Central Cemetery. Visitation was 5 - 8 p.m. Oct. 22, at the funeral home.
Rubye was born June 23, 1927, in Chase to the union of the late Roy Richard and Kate Ellard Guthrie; and entered into her eternal home on October 19, 2020, at her residence.
Rubye was a member of Eureka Baptist Church. She was an elementary education teacher, teaching in Franklin, Terrebone, LaFouche and St. Mary Parishes. Being a person of many talents besides teaching, she was a seamstress, enjoyed crocheting and tending her flower garden. Rubye was also an avid sports fan enjoying college tennis and high school basketball, the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Braves.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Ann Jordan, Shirley Whitehead, Viola Swift, Lonnie Guthrie and William Guthrie; father of her eight children, Cammie Rushing; husband of 32 years, Jewel Hill; two sons: George Richard "Rickey" Rushing and Ronnie Hill; two grandchildren Angie Rials and Danielle McNease; great grandchildren: Christian Rials, Camilla Hill,Madison Lagarde and two angel baby girls.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her children: Marilyn Sue Dellandre (Jack), Dianne Rushing McNease, Charlotte Landry (Zeke), Brenda Rushing, Pamela Farve (Randolph), Donna Graham (Ronnie), Carla Hemphill (Robert), Roger Hill (Penny), Freida Kughn (Chuck), Marilyn Hill, Steve Hill and Elizabeth Hill; her sister, Clara Dallas; her brother, Sammy Guthrie (Margie); 20 grandchildren: Carmen Jester, Kenny Rials, Glen Rials, Melynda Smith, Patricia Rawls, James McNease II, Daniel Landry, Cammie Landry, Jonas Lagarde, Travis Gros, Bryan Hill, Jeff Hill, Esther Kemp, Joel Taunton, Shayne Taunton, Brandi Price, Neil Bearden and Robert Hemphill II; 51 great grandchildren: Alanna Rials, Zachary Rials, Mark Moroni, Haven Work, Hannah Taylor, Elizabeth "Izzy" Rials-McCollough, Grayson Rials-McCollough, Conner Smith, Tanner McNease, Tristan McNease, Trace James McNease, Trevor Bailey, Tarrah Bailey, Eli Landry, Ella Landry, Noah Landry, Adilyn Landry, Caroline Landry, Isabella Gros, Gabriell Lagarde and Aiden Lagarde; one great-great granddaughter Hadlee Moroni; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers will be Travis Gros, Cammie Landry, Daniel Landry, Jeff Hill, Bryan Hill, Glen Rials, Zachary Rials and Chad Jester.
Honorary pallbearers will be James McNease II, Daniel Zeke Landry, Ronnie Graham, Randolph Farve, Jack Dellandre, Robert Hemphill and Gerald Smith.
Online condolences may be made at www.gillfirstnational.com .
Roger Gene Parker
Roger Gene Parker, of Sicily Island, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17 due to complications following a sudden admission into a hospital in Jackson, MS.
Roger was born to parents Eugene and Frankie Mae Parker (Franklin) on April 6, 1967 in Jena. He grew up as the eldest of three and attended Sicily Island High School where he played football.
In his early twenties, Roger traveled northward where he met his wife. They lived in Pennsylvania and New Jersey before returning to Louisiana in 1999.
Roger worked many jobs over the years but was primarily a house painter and handyman.
Roger enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He and his brother would travel locally on motorcycles, visiting friends and family. Roger was an organ donor and, in his death, two families were helped with his kidneys.
Roger is preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and several extended family members.
He is survived by daughters Abigail Parker and Josie Parker; brother Frank Parker, Geneva and family; brother Dewayne Ratcliff; several close Uncles, wives and family; and a multitude of extended family.
There will be a memorial gathering at Norris Hill Baptist Church, 1018 Hwy 3148, Sicily Island, LA on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
We would request no flowers sent to this gathering.
Lois M. Stadelmaier
Private family memorial services for Ms. Lois M. Stadelmaier of Winnsboro will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Ms. Stadelmaier was born June 27, 1945 in San Bernardino, CA and passed from this life on October 19, 2020 in Winnsboro at the age of 75.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Pauline Heil; and one brother, Roger Heil.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kirby Gwin of Winnsboro, Konna Raub and husband, Eric of Homer, AK, and Kraig Gwin and wife, Cindy of Winnsboro; one sister, Jan Sabin; one brother, George Heil of California; twelve grandchildren, Thomas, Kayla, Hunter, Skyler, Cari, Laci, Erin, Chad, Erik, Tristian, Francesca, Cheyenne and husband, Ritchie; also survived by five great-grandchildren and a host of extended family and friends.
Online condolences/registry www.mulhearnfuneralhome.com Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
