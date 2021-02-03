Jake Berry Jr.
Graveside services for Mr. Jake Berry Jr. were Jan. 30, 11 a.m. at Morning Star Cemetery under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home in Winnsboro.
Mr. Berry, 73 of Rayville, died Jan. 23. He was in the lawn care service industry.
McClenon Brown
Deacon McClenan Brown, 83 of Wisner, died Jan. 24 at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe.
Mr. Brown’s graveside funeral service was Jan. 30 at Hope Estate Cemetery in Wisner at noon under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Mr. Brown is survived by his spouse Pearlie Brown and five sons: George Tolliver of Portland, OR, Greg Tolliver of Chase, Cecil Tolliver of Wisner, McLenon Brown, Jr. of Portland, OR and Abraham Brown of Dotharn, AL; one daughter: Arristene Brown of Wisner; step-children: Clyde Tolliver, Ester Brooks, George Lister, Dennis Lister and Sandra Lister.
He is also survived by 30 grandchildren, six great great children and special relatives the Powells, Prices and Hills; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were nephews and grandsons.
Carrie Buie
Mrs. Carrie Buie Washington of Winnsboro went home to be with her Lord and family on January 29, 2021 at the age of 94. She was born on April 1, 1926 to Zella Hank and Manuel Buie of Gilbert, Louisiana, ninth of ten children.
Mrs. Washington was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband of 40 years, Henry Washington, Jr., whom she married on December 12, 1944, her sister Mary Buie Patin of Alexandria, her sister Beulah Buie Dixon of Winnsboro, her sister Mattie Buie Louis of Detroit, her brother Manuel Buie of California, her sister Elsie Buie Whitley of Gilbert, her brother M. E. Buie of Gilbert, her sister Ruth Buie Jacob of California, her sister Lottie Buie Spears of El Paso, and her brother Major Buie of Winnsboro. Mrs. Washington is survived by a host of nephews, nieces and her Godchild, Mrs. Nicole Davis-Boley.
Public visitation will be held from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 5th, under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, 903 Gum Street, Winnsboro. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 6th, at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, Winnsboro. Rev. Van Brass of Winnsboro Second Baptist Church, where Mrs. Washington was a long-standing member, will officiate.
Hazel J. Grayson
Graveside services for Mrs. Hazel J. Grayson of Horn Lake, MS, formerly of Winnsboro, will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 3 at Ogden Cemetery near Winnsboro under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro.
Mrs. Grayson was born May 25, 1931 in Madison Parish, LA and passed from this life on January 30, 2021 in Tupelo, MS at the age of 89.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Grayson; and one brother, James Pepper.
Survivors include her son, Ricky Grayson of Horn Lake, MS; three sisters, Minnie Bell Hebert and husband, Aaron of Delhi, Emmie Calloway of Monroe, and Elizabeth Pylant and husband, George of Crowville; two grandchildren, Colter Grayson and wife, Julie, and Conley Faxon and husband, Joshua; two great-grandchildren, Kimber and Remington; also survived by a host of extended family and friends.
Jimmy White
Graveside services for Mr. Jimmy White, 78 of Archibald, formally of Newellton, were 11 a.m Monday, February 1 in Legion Memorial Cemetery, Newellton under the Direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Jimmy a farmer in Tensas Parish for many years passed away January 25, 2021 in Jackson, MS.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie White and Bertha Arnold White, and his first wife Dorothy White and a brother Alan White.
He is survived by his wife Tangie Keene White of Archibald, a daughter, Samantha White of Batesville, AR; sons, Jason White of Natchez, and Donald Keene and Jolene of Winnsboro; and nine grandchildren, sisters Barbara Strickland and Jewel Wilhite both of Newellton.
Online registry/condolences at www.dennardfirstnational.com
Lucy L. Young
SGT. Major Lucy L. Young’s funeral services were held Jan. 13 at noon at Northeast Louisiana Veteran’s Cemetery in Rayville under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Ms. Young, 71 of Atlanta formerly Winnsboro, was a retired veteran.
