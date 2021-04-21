Betty Lou Coleman
Memorial services for Betty Lou Coleman, 68 of Jonesville, will be held at Youngs Funeral Home in Jonesville on Saturday, May 01, 2021 at 4 p.m. under the direction of Young's Funeral Home
Betty Lou Coleman was born on Friday, April 03, 1953 in Jonesville and passed away Saturday, April 17, 2021 in Jena.
She was preceded in death by parents- Mr. and Mrs. O.D. Jones; husband- David Dunn; husband- John Wayne Coleman; three brothers- Daniel Jones, Garland Jones and Ted Jones; two sisters- Peggy Prunty and Katie Jones.
She is survived by three sister- Mary Jones of Jonesville, Carolyn Faye Sqyres of Jonesville and Nell D'Antonio and her husband Jerry of Zachery; brother- Jessie Knight Jones and his wife Kathy of Andover, OH; special niece- Katherine Ann Sqyres of Jonesville; special friend- Pat Ward of Jonesville.
The family will receive friends at Youngs Funeral Home in Jonesville from 2 p.m. til 4 p.m., Saturday, May 01, 2021. To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.
Mickey Dewayne Credit
Mickey Dewayne Credit, of Winnsboro, died April 8 at Plantation Manor Nursing center in Winnsboro.
Services were held April 18 at True Gospel Baptist Church in Winnsboro at 2 p.m. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Survivors include three brothers: Rickey Lewayne Credit, Willie Credit Jr. and Russell Credit all of Winnsboro; three sisters: Sandra Credit Williams, Gwendolyn Moffitt and Carla Credit; several God children: Jade, Rose, Kadedrien, Vernon, Natosha and Brandon McCarthy and others relatives.
Pallbearers were Jimmy Brown, Bertman Herbert, James Credit, Billy Lee, Arnold Lee and Willie Blunt.
Patrick Hooker
Patrick Hooker, 50 of Winnsboro, died April 8 at Franklin Medical Center.
Graveside services were held April 13 at Holly Grove Cemetery in Wisner at 1 p.m. under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
Survivors included one sister, Patricia Hooker of Winnsboro; three nieces: MaKayla McMahon, McKenzie McMahon and MeKiya McMahon all of Winnsboro; one great niece: Malaya Rogers of Winnsboro and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends
James Tracy Wallingsford
Funeral services for Mr. Tracy Wallingsford,55, of Gilbert, will be held on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 2 p.m., in the sanctuary of Life Church-Winnsboro, with Bro. Kevin Bates and Ashley Craft officiating. Interment will follow in Reagan Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Tracy was born on September 28, 1965 in Monroe to the union of James Isaac Wallingsford and Betty Sharbono Wallingsford, and passed from this life on April 16, 2021 in the Gulf of Mexico. Tracy is preceded in death by his father, James Wallingsford; paternal grandfather, Isaac Newton Wallingsford; paternal grandmother, Alpha Etoy Justice; maternal grandfather, J.D. Sharbono; maternal grandmother, Reba Mann; cousin, James C. “Jimbo” Winborne; and brother-in-law, Ronnie Dubuisson.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his wife of 25 years, Shelia Arender Wallingsford; daughter, Dakota Nielsen and husband Jason “Brother” Nielsen, II; grandsons, Layson and Haughton Nielsen; mother, Betty Wallingsford; sister, Reba Dubuisson; nephew, D. J. Dubuisson; and niece, Lacey Dubuisson. He also leaves behind a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be D. J. Dubuisson, Seth Arender, Chance Mooney, Jeremy Winborne, Ben “Buster” Crook, Brian Mitchell, and Jason Nielsen. Honorary Pallbearers will be Brother Nielsen, George Arender, and Thomas Arender.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 from noon – 2 p.m. at the church.
Benefit accounts have been set up at Winnsboro State Bank-Tracy Wallingsford and Concordia Bank-Shelia Wallingsford.
Annie Mae Johnson
Annie Mae Johnson, 89 of Wisner, died April 13 at her home. Services were April 17 at New Light Baptist Church in Wisner at 1 p.m. Burial followed at Oakley Cemetery in Gilbert under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home.
She is survived by a son, Ronnie, of Morgan City, eight daughters: Helen Cooper of Baton Rouge, Bonnie McCreary of Brenton, AL, Faye, of Wisner, Lorraine Barclay, of Columbus, Ohio, Rose Mary, of Wisner, Georgia Adams, of Winnsboro, Pauline Lynch, of Monroe, Connie, of Wisner; three brothers: Alvin Johnson and George Johnson, both of New Orleans, and Allen Johnson; two sister: Viola Finister and Lavern Dickens of Wisner.
Ms. Johnson is also survived by a host of grandchildren including Quandricka, her caregiver, sister-in-law Eula Johnson of Wisner.
Pallbearers were Trenell Johnson, JeQuante Johnson, Damian Johnson, Eurdis Adams III, Derion Johnson and Courtney Burton.
Martha Gillespie Thomas
Funeral services from Mrs. Martha Thomas, 84, of Jigger, were held on Monday, April 19, 2021, at 10 a.m., in the chapel of Calvary Baptist Church, with Bro. Bobby Ensminger officiating. Interment followed in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Martha was born on February 24, 1937, to the union of Hervey Helem Gillespie and Marion Carol Cassel Gillespie, and passed from this life on April 16, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hervey and Marion Gillespie; and brother-in-law, Earnest Oliver.
Survivors left to cherish her memory are her husband, Earl Thomas; sons, Gary Thomas, Sr and wife Diane of Jigger, and Carl Thomas and wife Kim of Jigger; brothers, H. S. “Son” Gillespie and wife Dorothy of Jigger, and Willie Gillespie and wife Quavis of Ferriday; and sisters, Bennie Louise Oliver of Winnsboro, Kathlene McMurray and husband James of Chase, Florence Marshall and husband Eugene of Ferriday, Patsy Smith and husband James of Ferriday, Kay Harris and husband Earnie of Winnsboro, Faye Gossett and husband James of Newellton. She also leaves behind 4 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Pallbearers were Gary Thomas, Jr, Blaze Thomas, Joseph Thomas, Chris Thomas, Mathew Collie, and Joseph Thomas, Jr. Honorary Pallbearers will be the deacons of Calvary Baptist Church.
The family received friends for visitation on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, Gilbert.
Marilyn McKoin
Funeral services for Marilyn McKoin, 78, of Newellton are incomplete under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Donna Sue Norton Royals
Funeral services for Donna Sue Norton Royals, 67, of Baskin were held 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, in the chapel of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Interment followed in Baskin Cemetery. Visitation was 9 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Donna Sue was born June 13, 1953, in Louisville, KY, to the union of Joseph and Earlene Hall Norton and passed from this life at her residence in Baskin.
Donna Sue was a United States veteran having served in the Army and a former corrections officer.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include her husband Jimmy Royals of Baskin; one daughter, Michelle Bailey of Hull, GA; three stepdaughters: April Royals, Kristy Mills and Jamie Lowery all of Hebert; nine grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; loving canine companion Jolene; a host of other relatives and friends.
Serving as pallbearers were: Chris Deere, Jerry Lynn Graham, Chris Mills, Clayton Mills, Donald Payne, George Smith, and Jerry Snelling.
Honorary pallbearers were Ronnie Childress, Gary Cobb, Tommy Potter, Johnny Royals.
Online condolences may be made at www.dennardfirstnational.com.
Don Southern
Funeral services for Don Southern, 84, of Crowville are incomplete under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Elizabeth Myers Todd
Elizabeth Myers Todd, age 96, peacefully died on April 12, 2021 in a Longview, Texas, hospice assisted living facility where her daughter was by her bedside. She was a native of Winnsboro and graduated high school there. As an active member of First Baptist Church, she always taught three year olds in Sunday School. Her career was spent at Franklin State Bank during World War II and at Winnsboro State Bank for thirty six years. Following retirement the family moved to Texas.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Oda Lindsay Todd, Jr., and her parents, Frankie and Bert Myers of Winnsboro. Her only child, Linda Todd Bulla, and her husband, John, currently reside in Nashville, Tennessee. She is survived by many Louisiana and Texas cousins of whom she had loving memories of times spent with them. She also had warm memories of friends, church members, and co-workers in Winnsboro.
Due to the pandemic a graveside service was held on April 14, 2021 with the hospice chaplain officiating. Those who wish to make a donation in her memory would please make them to First Baptist Church, Winnsboro.
