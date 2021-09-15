Neoma H. Allen
Funeral services for Neoma H. Allen, 78 of Winnsboro, will be held September 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Star Baptist Church of Winnsboro with Rev. Deacue Fields Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Morning Star Pleasant Star Cemetery of Ft. Necessity under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home.
Mrs. Allen died on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Survivors include three sons: Kelvin Hoard (JoAnn) of Winnsboro, Marvin Allen of Winnsboro and Terrence Allain (Jeannie) of Jurupa Valley, CA.; two daughters: Katee Stapleton (Curtis) of Winnsboro and Katrina Allen of Houston; one brother: Felton Hoard of Shreveport; 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Micheal Trent, Derrick Hoard, Mydarrius Trent, Kendarrius Hoard, Gregory Francis and Valander Hoard.
Barbara Johnson Gandy
Funeral Services Celebrating the Life of Mrs. Barbara Johnson Gandy, 91, of Mangham, were 4 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Mangham Baptist Church, with Rev. Rick Aultman officiating. Interment followed at Gwin Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Rayville.
Mrs. Gandy was born February 15, 1930, and went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 9, 2021. She was a faithful member of Mangham Baptist Church. Mrs. Gandy was a member of Women’s Missionary Union, and also served in various positions in the WMU. She enjoyed camping and traveling. She and Mr. Paul were also member of Campers On Mission, an organization that built missionary churches all over. Her pride and joy was spending time with family, especially attending events for her sons and more importantly her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Emma Johnson; husband, Paul D. Gandy; grandson, Stanley Paul Gandy; as well as seven siblings, Floyd, Roland, Babe, Carol, C.L., Prentice and Marine.
Survivors include her four sons, Paul D. Gandy, Jr and wife Gwyn, Jerry Gandy and wife Rachel, Prentis Gandy and wife Donna, and Jimmy Gandy and wife Stacy; eight grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Pallbearers were Jacob Gandy, Luke Gandy, Isaac Gandy, Caleb Gandy, Logan Gandy, and JL Hendrix.
The family received friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Mangham Baptist Church.
Memorials may be made to the Louisiana Baptist Children’s Home, https://www.lbch.org/
Deborah Kay Brown
A memorial service for Deborah Kay Brown "Daisy", 63, of Winnsboro will be held at Youngs Community Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Jerry Goodman officiating, under the direction of Young's Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Daisy was born on Wednesday, July 02, 1958, in Winnsboro, and passed away on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
She was preceded in death by her father, LB Temple; mother, Irene Houston Temple; father-in-law, Curtis Ray Brown; and mother-in-law, Margie Fay Brown.
She is survived by her husband, Stephen Brown of Winnsboro; son, Joseph Brown and his wife Kayla of Monroe; grandson, Brody Brown of Monroe; 2 granddaughters, Ainsley and Ella Kate Brown of Monroe; brother, Glendal Temple and his wife Diaine of Winnsboro; sister, Brenda Carroll of Crowville; sisters-in-law, Linda Sue Comeaux of Crowville, Cheryl Blossom and her husband Don of Crowville, Mary Beaube of Gilbert, and Sandy Temple and her husband Clyde of Gilbert. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Youngs Community Memorial Funeral Home from noon until 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021, for visitation.
Geraldine Harrison Fife
Funeral services for Mrs. Geraldine Harrison Fife, 70, Baskin, were held on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Young’s Community Funeral Home, with Reverend Brian Rogers officiating. Interment followed in the New Baskin Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Community Memorial Funeral Home.
Geraldine was born on August 1, 1951, in Monroe and passed from this life on September 8, 2021, in her residence of Baskin.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Vera Arender; father, Ira “Red” King; grandmother, Alta (Snookie) Brown; special uncle, Henry H. Arender; and a stepson, Johnny Wayne Fife.
Survivors are her husband, David Fife; daughter, Lee Harrison; daughter, Christi Harrison; daughter, Ashley Harrison; all from Baskin, stepdaughter, Cindy Ray; from Houston, TX, sister, Jewel Arender from Winnsboro. She had 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Geraldine attended Northeast Louisiana University. She also attended Delta Community College in Winnsboro and received her LPN degree. She also served as the mayor of Baskin for twelve years.
She had many accomplishments in her lifetime; she gave freely, loved unconditionally, made countless sacrifices for her family, and had a true and beautiful soul with an amazing kindred spirit. She was loved by MANY.
In her years as mayor, she established the Baskin Town Hall, Community Center, fire station, Veteran’s Memorial, Baskin Park, police cars, fire trucks along with many other achievements. She, also, made America’s Who’s Who twice in her lifetime, once as a teenager and once in her college years.
Pallbearers were Kevin Fife, Ronnie Fussell, Keaven Wedgeworth, Roger Grayson, Bo Taylor, and Larry “Bandit” Gillespie.
Honorary pallbearers were Paul Rogers, Merle Thames, and Doug Rawles.
The family received friends for visitation on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Young’s Memorial Funeral Home.
Maxine Williams Calhoun
Graveside services for Maxine Williams Calhoun, 90, of Wisner were held 5 p.m. Friday September 3, 2021, in South Central Cemetery with Rev. Jim Savage officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Maxine was born December 18, 1930, in Gilbert to the union of Rufus Williams and Ethel Wallace Williams and passed from this life on September 2, 2021, at Mary Anna Nursing Home in Wisner.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years Harry Calhoun; three brothers: J. C., Harry and Shelby Williams; and one sister, Pauline McFarland.
Survivors include her daughter: Bibby Hudson Savage and husband Jim; son, Stacy Calhoun and wife Mary; four sisters: Louise Rowton, Dorothy Smith, Irma Lee Cicet, and Nettie Jean Remore; two brothers: Rufus “Cosmo” Williams, Jr. and Eugene “PeeWee” Williams; four grandchildren; nine great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or to your local church.
Dustin L. DeBlieux
A Memorial service for Dustin L. DeBlieux, 30, of Winnsboro was held 10 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at The Cowboy Church in Winnsboro with Rev. Scott Fletcher officiating.
Dustin a member of Life Church, loved flying, duck hunting, and all things farming, he was a great father and friend. Dustin was born to the union of David DeBlieux and Lori Pailette on April 30, 1991 and passed away on September 9, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Shirley Jean Pailette, and Elaine Davidson Price; great grandmother Cynthia DeBlieux; and a close cousin Shayna Jones.
He is survived by his two children Drennan Cross DeBlieux and Anna Katherine DBlieux;
parents, David and Lori DeBlieux; grandparents, Carl Pailette, and, Jack and Dianna DeBlieux; uncle, Devin DeBlieux and his wife Teresa, aunts, Denise DeBlieux and Tammy Pailette; cousin, Shawn Jones and numerous family and friends.
Clara Ann Driggers
Graveside services for Clara Ann Driggers, 82, of Ward III, were 10 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Harris Cemetery with Rev. James McMurray officiating, under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home.
Clara Ann was born May 7, 1939, in Crowville to the union of Johnnie Burl and Annie Pearl Temple Kimbrough and passed from this life on September 7, 2021, at Franklin Medical Center in Winnsboro.
Clara Ann worked many years in Ward III cafeteria and was well known for her cooking, especially her pound cakes. She was always there to listen and a shoulder of strength to lean on. Her most prized treasures in her life were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her love never failed and her prayers for her family never stopped. She made each one feel special in their own way.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Fred Driggers; two sons: John “Danny” Driggers and Kenny Driggers; one grandson, Eddie James “E. J.” Driggers; one great grandson Connor McKenzie Driggers.
Survivors left to cherish her memory include one son, Stanley Driggers and Debra Adair; one daughter, Connie Morton and husband Paul; eight grandchildren: Shawn Driggers and wife Jessica, Jennifer Driggers Harrison and husband Stephen, Bradley Driggers and wife Amber, Jeremy Driggers, Benjamin Driggers, Mary Beth Driggers Erwin and husband Brent, Matthew Morton and wife Hailey, and Alex Morton; 14 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Pallbearers were Shawn Driggers, Bradley Driggers, Jeremy Driggers, Matthew Morton, Alex Morton, Kenny Driggers, Christian Driggers, and Shawn John Driggers.
Honorary pallbearers were Stephen Harrison and Brent Erwin.
Andrew Ray Perry
Graveside funeral services for Andrew Ray Perry were Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Old China Grove Cemetery in St. Joseph at 11 a.m.
Mr. Perry, 58 of St. Joseph, died September 3 at his home.
Mr. Perry is survived by step sons: Devin Daniels, Christopher Daniels and Kendrell Riley; step daughters: Ashleigh Lambert, Te’Ney Anderson, Kimmela Bibbs and Lindsay Council; brothers: Daniel J. Perry and Donald Perry; sisters: Freddie Sue Williams, Gloria Ann Threats, Helen Lloyd, Ida Ohuonu and Diane Earl; and two God sisters Lergina Earl and Carrie James; 11 grandchildren and a host a nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were his nephews.
Deneetre M. Pleasant
Graveside funeral services for Deneetre M. Pleasant were Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Morning Star Baptist Church in Fort Necessity at 11 a.m.
Ms. Pleasant, 47 of Winnsboro, died Sept. 6, 2021 at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.
Ms. Pleasant will be remembered by her sons: Edrick Pleasant, Tykiston Pleasant and Anthony Pleasant; daughters: Serra Williams, Chassidy Pleasant, Tinara Pleasant, Kayelyn Pleasant and Kellsea Pleasant; brothers: Delvin Chambers, Marcus Pleasant and Eric Pleasant; sisters: Lisa Pleasant and LaToya Pleasant; six grandchildren and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were her son, brothers and nephews.
Pete White
Funeral service will be Saturday September 18, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Abundant Life Ministries. Burial will follow at Cuba Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday September 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the chapel of Mitchell Funerals and Cremations of Winnsboro.
Cleveland Little Wiggins Jr.
Tulsa, OK -- Cleveland Little Wiggins Jr., known affectionately as Buddy, native of Winnsboro and lately of Marshall, Texas, passed away Friday, the 3rd of September, 2021.
He was born in Winnsboro on November 22, 1943, to Cleveland Little Wiggins Sr. and Katherine Mae (Peoples) Wiggins, both of Winnsboro, who preceded him in death. His son Cleveland Little Wiggins III, of Chicago, Illinois, also preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diane Carol (Hendricks) Wiggins of Marshall, TX, and by his brother Charles E. Wiggins Sr. and wife Debra Susan (Morgan) Wiggins, also of Marshall, and their sons Charles E. Wiggins Jr. of Shreveport, Louisiana, and Brian Wiggins and wife Tina (Sombrano) Wiggins and daughters of Bossier City, LA. He is also survived by his grandson Cleveland Little Wiggins IV (“Mac”) and Mac’s daughter Harper Rose Kerr, of Chicago, and grandson Dylan James Wiggins, also of Chicago; as well as both his daughters, Carol Wiggins Malone and husband Mark S. Malone of Gilmer, TX, and their four children Henry, Catherine, Annabelle and Thomas; and Candace L. (Wiggins) Fansler and husband Phillip Fansler of Adair, Oklahoma, and their daughters Leah Fansler and Leah’s daughter Areya Chenoweth of Claremore, OK, and Megan Fansler of Andover, Massachusetts. Cousins and many other kinfolk in Louisiana and Mississippi also mourn his passing.
Cleveland proudly served in the Air Force and Reserves for three decades, winning many awards and commendations. He enjoyed his years of travelling the world for the military, picking up an interest in geology, sailing, surfing, and motorcycling. After retiring from military duties, he served in Purchasing and Biomedical Supplies for hospitals in Burnet, Texas, and Joplin, Missouri. Wherever he went, his co-workers enjoyed his storytelling, jokes, and pranks at least as much as his serious work ethic and steady dependability. He also served at various times as a Sunday School teacher, Mason, and Lion’s Club member and officer. When he finally retired from his second career, he kept busy volunteering at church, fishing, camping, helping his daughters research the family tree and collect family lore, and catching up with old friends and colleagues from all across the country. He taught his children and grandchildren to have a great sense of humor, to love the Lord, and to enjoy the wonders of outdoor adventures.
Memorial service details will be announced. He will be interred at Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, TX, where his son Cleveland IIIrd rests.
