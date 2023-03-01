Shelia Kay Donnell Blackmon
Funeral Services for Mrs. Shelia Kay Donnell Blackmon, were held at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in the chapel of Mulhearn Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Fran Guy and Rev. Stephen Rainwater officiating. Interment followed in the Masonic Cemetery in Crowville, La.
Shelia was born on July 31, 1968, in Delhi, La., and passed from this life on Feb. 2, 2023, at her residence near Crowville, La. Except for three years that she lived in Biloxi, Miss., and another four years that she lived in Delhi, La., she resided in Franklin Parish the majority of her life. After high school she attended college at what is now ULM and decided to go to work before she graduated. After working for several years, she decided at the age of 42 to return to ULM and finish her education. She graduated with honors at age 46 and went to work teaching in the Franklin Parish School System, first at Baskin School, teaching junior high school English and after two years went to Franklin Parish High School, to become the Spanish proctor and had all juniors. Shelia loved her students and there were always a few special ones every year that gravitated toward her.
Shelia had a life-long love of animals and she always had a few dogs, cats or rabbits around. She had a heart to help any animal in need. She also loved the beach and tried to go every summer somewhere to a beach. For many years she was an avid tennis player and played on a tennis team for many years.
The thing she was most proud of were her children. They were her pride and joy and she was always pushing them to do more, make better grades, be better people and live up to their potential. She was so proud to be a LALA when her only grandchild was born in 2021.
Shelia was a member of Crowville United Methodist Church.
Shelia is preceded in death by her grandparents, Cecil and Hazel Biggs; and Curtis and Florabelle Donnell.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Brenna Kayson Blackmon and fiancé, Blake Daniel and their daughter, Tatum Blake Daniel of Start, La.; son, John Russell Wyatt of Crowville, La.; mother, Susan B. Mayeux and husband, Bernard of Crowville, La.; sister, Donna Collins and husband, Mike; nephew, Justin Collins; father, Ralph Donnell of Crowville, La. She is also survived by her nieces, Amanda Fisher and husband Jeff and their children, Madi and Carson of Plano, Texas, Emily Wiygul and husband Richie and their children, Liam and Bailey of Brandon, Miss., and Megan Haviaras and husband Nick of Aubrey, Texas; many special cousins and
friends; step-brother, Trey Mayeux and fiancé Kristen Lemoine and daughter Hallie of Pineville, La.; step-sister Teri Mayeux and her children Kelsey, Harper and Jackson of Pineville, La.; step-sister, Kelly Mayeux of Bunkie, La., and her children, Megan and Mason; step-sister, Kim Long and husband Marty and their children, Lauren Neifhoff and husband Taylor and their children, Sydney, Cameron and Brayden and son Billy Long and wife Jessica, all of Fairfax County, Va.
The family received friends from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at Mulhearn Funeral Home Winnsboro, La.
Pallbearers were Stephen Franklin, Darren Green, Curt Curtis, Trey Mayeux, Rickey Donnell, Jeff Donnell and Justin Collins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any animal Shelter or humane society of your choice.
Opal J. Provance
Funeral arrangements for Opal J. Provance, 85, of Winnsboro, La., were held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Jigger Apostolic Church with Pastor Hurby Hitt and Brother Ronnie Malone officiating.
A private family interment followed at Oak Grove Baptist Church,Winnsboro.
The family received friends for visitation on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Jigger Apostolic Church.
Mrs. Opal was born on Oct. 20, 1937, and passed from this life on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. She was a faithful member of Jigger Apostolic Church and was loved by her church family. She was a happy person with a great sense of humor and was a friend to all she met. Mrs. Opal loved spending time with her family, loved word puzzles, loved to read, cook and sew.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Odney Dale Provance; first husband and father of her children, J.C. “Ike” Jones; sons, Mitchell Jones and Dewayne Jones; her parents, Buster and Rose Lee Crum; brothers, Clinton Crum, Jerry Crum and Jimbo Crum.
Survivors left to cherish her memories are her children, Michael Jones and Jean of Jigger; James H. Jones and Vernia of Fort Necessity; Mark Jones of Jigger; daughters-in-law, Betty Jones and Jean Jones; step-children, Stanley Provance, Wanda Green, Jimmy Provance, Donna Dupont, Dale Provance and Leona Provance; sister, Cathy Gilley of Fort Necessity; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Special mention of Inga Lehman of Jackson, Miss., who was just like her grandchild. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Pallbearers were her grandsons, Brady Jones, Jonathan Jones, Jacob Jones, Billy Joe Jones, David Jones and Zachary Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers were Kalob Goldman, Brendan Jones, Logan Jones, Duncan Parker, Noah Lord, Trent Lord, Billy Ray Jones Jr. and Luke Jones.
Thomas L. Morley Sr.
Services for Thomas L. Morley Sr., 87, of Winnsboro, La., were held on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro, La., with Rev. Ron Ferrington officiating. Interment followed at Providence Memorial Cemetery, Winnsboro, La.
The family received friends and family for visitation on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Young’s Community Memorial in Winnsboro.
Mr. Morley was born to the union of Fred and Ethel Morley on Friday, Oct. 4, 1935, and passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, at his home in Winnsboro. He was a retired truck driver.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ethel Morley; wives, Joann Aswell Morley and Rebecca Patrick Morley; a son, Carlton L. Morley; and one sister, Catherine Morley.
Survivors left to cherish his memory are his companion, Joann Browning of Winnsboro; son Thomas L. Morley Jr. and Emily of Pointblank, Texas; son Fred O’Brine Morley of Winnsboro; son Tommy L. Morley and Barbara of Pueblo, Colo.; son Patrick H. Morley and Sue Ann of Winnsboro; daughter Debra M. Browning and John H. of Crowville; daughter Ada Shuff and Frank of Winnsboro; daughter Deanna S. Morley and Keith of Gilbert; and daughter Marion Morley and Jamie of Rayville. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Pallbearers were Patrick Morley, Craig Newton, Vince Brown, Joe McDonald, J.C. Rushing, Colten Morley and Dalton Vernon.
Helen Ray Thacker Spillars
Funeral services for Helen Ray Thacker Spillars of Newellton, La., were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in the chapel of Young’s Community Memorial, Winnsboro, La., with Rev. John Holdiness officiating. Interment followed at Spillars Family Cemetery near Newellton under the direction of the funeral home.
Visitation was from noon until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Spillars was born May 20, 1936 in Franklin Parish, La., and passed from this life on Feb. 26, 2023 in Winnsboro at the age of 86. She was a lifelong faithful member of Bethany Baptist Church of Newellton. She loved to fish, read, crochet beautiful things and spending time with her family. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Marzell Spillars; one son, Jerry Spillars; her parents, John and Clemmie Thacker; one sister, Betty Cash; and a brother, O.J. Thacker.
Survivors include her children, Mary Ann Coody of Kingsland, Ga.; Danny Ray Spillars and wife Beverly of Newellton; Linda Spillars of Newellton; Gwen Guree and husband Daryl of Newellton, John Spillars and wife Ashley of St. Joe; 10 grandchildren, Danny, Jackie, Kenneth, John, Matthew, Bobby Joe, Brad, Jeremy, Lexus and Tanner; 15 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; one great-great-great-grandson, and a host of extended family and friends.
Pallbearers were grandsons Danny Ray Spillars Jr., Kenneth McDaniel, John McDaniel, Matthew McDaniel, Brad Guree and Bobby Joe Hemphill Jr. Honorary pallbearers were Tanner Spillars, Jeremy Spillars and Tommy Jefferson.
Wiley Lee Heckard
Funeral services for Wiley Lee Heckard, 60, of Wisner, La., were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Locust Hill Baptist Church in Fort Necessity, with the Rev. Herman Harris Jr. officiating. Burial followed in the Mathis Cemetery in Fort Necessity under the direction of Richardson and Sims Funeral Home, Winnsboro, La.
Mr. Heckard died on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Oschner-LSU in Shreveport, La.
He is survived by five sons, Timothy Jones, Dallas, Texas; Felix Neal, Wisner, La.; Adrian Jordan, San Antonio, Texas; Shuneal Mathis, Cotton Port, Texas; and Wiley Bennett, Leesville, La.; two daughters, Tameka Jordan, Monroe, La.; and Tracy Jones, Winnsboro, La.; five brothers, George Heckard, Cleven Heckard and Johnny Heckard, all of Wisner, La.; William Heckard Jr., Monroe, La.; and Derrick Plater, Monroe, La.; nine sisters, Mary Lee Heckard, Gladys Heckard, Roberta Heckard, all of Wisner, La.; Georgia Johnson, Baskin, La.; Eliza Plater, Rachel Plater, Kimberly Heckard, Brenda Heckard and Alicia Heckard, all of Winnsboro, La.; 37 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers were Rodney Bryant, Everette Richardson, John Higgs, Travis Williams, Ringo Williams and Johnny Ray Jones.
Elmer J. Mullican (Snow)
Funeral services for Elmer J. Mullican (Snow), 87, of Winnsboro, La., were held Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023,
at Lone Cedar Baptist Church with Rev. John Magnuson officiating. Interment followed in Lone Cedar
Cemetery. Visitation was from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Lone Cedar Baptist Church.
Elmer was born Oct. 4, 1935, in Philadelphia, Miss., to the union of J.B. and Bannie Mullican and he went to his Heavenly Home on Feb. 23, 2023, at his home in Winnsboro surrounded by his loved ones.
Elmer was a member of Lone Cedar Baptist Church where he worshiped our Lord and was ordained as a deacon on Aug. 20, 2006. He was unsure of his salvation, so he accepted the Lord again on May 9,
2022, and followed in baptism on May 15.
Elmer was self-employed and known in the community as the best lawn mower repairmen around and had the biggest garden to feed the community. Anyone that knew him loved him and he always carried a smile on his worse day.
He is preceded in death by his parents, J.B. and Bannie Mullican; sons, James Luther and Roy Michael
Mullican; daughter, Carolyn Mullican; and granddaughter, Oletta Elaine Mullican; brothers, Henry, Orbin, Howard and James (Bobby) Mullican.
Survivors left to cherish his memory include his wife of 68 years, Elaine Mullican; son, John and wife Debbie Mullican; daughter Betty and husband, Johnny Pitman; son, Daniel Ray Mullican; and daughter, Sandra Gail Mullican; brother, Lamar Mullican. He had 11 grandchildren: Sharon Beckman, Johnny
Ray Pitman Jr, Jeremy Mullican, Ryan Walker, Hope Cox, Crystal Peralta, Amanda Valle’, Scotty McBride,
Michael Pool, Trevor Lala and Harley Lala. He also had a total of 20 great-grandkids.
Pallbearers were grandsons, Johnny Ray Pitman Jr, Jeremy Allen Mullican, Ryan Walker, Scotty
McBride, Trevor Lala and Jon Pitman.
Honorary pallbearers were Wesley Valle’, Kenneth Morrison and Travis Blackmon.
“My presence will go with you, and I will give you rest.” Exodus 33:14
Lula Mae Davis
Funeral services for Lula Mae Davis, 75, of Winnsboro, La., were held Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Winnsboro. Burial followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Winnsboro, all under the direction of Richardson Funeral Home, Winnsboro.
She died Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at her home in Winnsboro.
She is survived by sons Carl Davis Sr. of Birmingham, Ala., and Daron Davis of Baton Rouge, La.; daughters Cynthia Rhodan, St. Helena Island, S.C., and Laquana Davis, Winnsboro; brothers Marshall Thomas of Winnsboro, La., Willie Davis Jr. and Richard Davis, both of Arlington, Texas; sisters Vina Cameron and Erma Davis, Winnsboro; Betty Davis-Scott, Monroe, La.; Ella Davis-Pimpleton, North Richland Hills, Texas; Gladys Davis Smith, Ft. Worth, Texas; and Vanesssa Davis-Kelsey, Arlington, Texas; four grandchildren; an aunt and four uncles; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Pallbearers were Victor Thomas, Marshall Thomas Jr., Patrick Cameron, Stanley Cameron and Ladandrick Davis.
