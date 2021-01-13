Donnie Van Johnson
Donnie Van Johnson, 69, of Baskin exchanged his earthen vessel for his new heavenly body on January 5, 2021 at his home. Donnie was born October 12, 1951 at Rogers’ Clinic in Winnsboro. He was the eighth of nine children born to Eva Lee Posey Johnson.
Visitation was held Friday, January 8 from 12-2 p.m. at Winnsboro First United Pentecostal Church. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Rev. Mark Powell and Rev. Eric Day officiating. Comments celebrating his life were also be made by Justin Johnson, Dylan Johnson, Rev. Jeffrey Goodman, Rev. Brent Welch, Sheriff Kevin Cobb, and former Sheriff Steve Pylant. Donnie was a lifelong member of Winnsboro First United Pentecostal Church with pastors Rev. Floyd Hawthorne and the late Rev. Jesse Hawthorne.
Services were performed under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Survivors left to treasure his memory are his wife of 48 years Shirley Welch Johnson; sons Shane Johnson (Michelle); Jason Johnson (Juanette); Justin Johnson (Jenna Kate); grandsons Dylan Johnson (Lindsey), Eason Johnson, Jack Johnson, Caleb Johnson, and Harper Johnson; granddaughters Kylie Johnson, Mallory Ducote, and Hendrix Van Alice Johnson; brothers Shelby Johnson (Labrillia) and Kenny Johnson (Donna); sisters Virginia Faye Evans and Elizabeth Vickery (Wayne); brothers-in-law Lee Pitts and Joe Welch (Rhonda); sisters-in-law Norma Parks (Robert), Vickie Turner (Wayne) and Sonia Poole (Sherwood); as well as, honorary family members Jarrod & Toya Armstrong; Holden, Kaitlyn, Hayes, & Hadley Armstrong; and, Tucker and Kristen Armstrong.
He was preceded in death by his mother Eva Lee Posey Johnson; father and mother-in-law Grady and Pearlie Welch; infant grandson Jacob Johnson; brothers Lamar Johnson, John Thomas “JT” Johnson & wife Margaret, and Truman Johnson; sister Joyce “Jody” Pitts; brother-in-law Roger Goodman; and nephew Kent Welch.
Donnie was known by many names: Donnie Van, DV, and Dad. His favorite name was Poppa. Donnie loved his church, pastors, and church family. He served on the church security team and in lawn care.
He leaves behind a legacy of faithfulness to God and to his family. He loved his country and served in the United States Army in Vietnam. Upon his return from Vietnam in 1972, he married his high school sweetheart. After being stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina for a short while, they returned home to Winnsboro. Donnie was a hard worker and always maintained two or three jobs. He retired from the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Department in 2016 after 26 years of service at the Franklin Parish Detention Center, where he was affectionately known as “Top Cop”. He loved working in his yard, mainly mowing the grass. He maintained the lawn for various friends and family members over the years. He had a fantastic sense of humor and loved to tease.
Pallbearers were Steven Parks, Chad Parks, Gerald McMurray, Kam Harper, Justin Lord and Josh Martin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Youth Department at First United Pentecostal Church of Winnsboro.
Evangelene Marie Amstutz Lukens
We can only imagine the rejoicing in heaven as they welcomed home a faithful servant, Evangelene Marie Amstutz Lukens, on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at age 87. She was a woman of prayer and steadfast faith. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her, but her life and legacy will live on through those who knew her and the godly heritage she left. Many people will remember her for the cards and notes that she sent to offer encouragement and assurance of prayer and to celebrate special days. She gave her heart to Jesus at a very young age and died peacefully in the hands of caring nurses who were by her side at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, Louisiana, after a short illness.
Evangelene was born on July 22, 1933, in Delta, Ohio, to the union of Rev. Allen Clyde and Gertrude Lucile (Brorein) Amstutz. She was the second of four children.
After graduation from Angola High School in Angola, Indiana, she enrolled at Spring Arbor Junior College in Spring Arbor, Michigan. She was active in student life and the college choir. It was at SAJC that she met the love of her life during an early morning student prayer meeting. After she graduated from SAJC, she studied elementary education at the University of Cincinnati while completing her college education at God’s Bible School in Cincinnati, Ohio.
On June 23, 1956, she married her college sweetheart, Kenneth Ray Lukens, at Angola Free Methodist Church. She faithfully served in ministry with him for almost 60 years in churches in Louisiana and Mississippi, playing the piano in most of their pastorates, singing duets together, directing children’s ministries, supporting and promoting world missions, and serving in many different capacities. She served as treasurer for the Louisiana Conference of the Free Methodist Church Women’s Missionary International for approximately 40 years. She loved her work in the church and entertaining evangelists and missionaries in her home. After her children left home, she was a substitute teacher in Franklin Parish for over 15 years. She was a member of each church her husband pastored until he passed away on September 26, 2015. At that time, she moved her membership to Oak Grove Free Methodist Church in Jonesville.
Evangelene was a busy mom, but with her husband, she remained faithful to love and care for her family, teaching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren about Jesus, how to share in chores around the home, and making sure all homework was completed before her children could go out to play. She enjoyed the seasons of the year and loved to decorate her home for the various holidays and make home-baked goodies. She loved playing table games and could be quite competitive, bowling with the grandchildren, and spending time with friends at church events and especially summer camp meetings where she served as camp registrar and managed the camp book store for many years. An event that she greatly anticipated each year was a visit with her family “up north.”
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years; her parents; one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Lukens Burns of Winnsboro; and two brothers, Owen Harold Amstutz of Noblesville, IN and Rev. Norman David Amstutz of Mattoon, IL.
She is survived by three children: David and wife, Ann, of Pineville; Stephen of Deville, LA; and Rebecca “Becky” Packwood and husband, Chris, of Picayune, MS.; seven grandchildren: Tiffany Lukens Green and husband, Eric, of Greenwich, OH; Pastor Joshua Lukens and wife, Monica, of Colfax, LA; Michael Burns and wife, Mackenzie, of Rayville; Heather Burns of Winnsboro; Kimberly Packwood Miller and husband, Luke, of Lake Charles, Christy Packwood Frierson and husband, Navy 3rd Class Petty Officer, Tyler, of San Diego, CA, and Hunter Packwood of Picayune, MS; eleven great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren: Evan, Madeline, Daniel, Kierstin, and Isaiah Green; Macy, Jaden, Aaron, and Daniel Lukens; and Owen and Oscar Burns; one son-in-law, Sam Burns, of Winnsboro; one brother, Herbert Amstutz and wife, Norma, of Goshen, IN; two sisters-in-law: LaVonne Amstutz of Noblesville, IN and Joyce Amstutz of Mattoon, IL; and nieces and nephews who loved “Aunt Vangie” and friends.
A special “thank you” is extended to those who provided care and showed love and compassion from Plantation Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Winnsboro which became her home on January 23, 2015 where she continued her ministry through sending cards until her death. Thank you for the kindness you showed and to DeWanna Gilbert who provided encouragement and support as her Sunday School teacher for the last six years.
A service to celebrate her life and legacy will be held in the First Baptist Church of Winnsboro at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 14, 2021 with David Lukens and Pastors Cindy Robinson and Craig Beeman officiating. The family will be receiving friends at 9:30 a.m. at the church until time for the service.
Interment will be at the Antioch Free Methodist Church Cemetery near Summerville, Louisiana, in LaSalle Parish at 3:00 p.m. with Pastor Beau Edwards officiating.
Those honored to be pallbearers are: Joshua Lukens, Michael Burns, Hunter Packwood, Sammy Burns, Chris Packwood, and Kent Bennett.
Honorary pallbearers are: Stephen Lukens, John Hines, George Ray Faulk, Sr., George Ray “Boo” Faulk, Jr., Parson Belgard, Rodney Belgard, Herchal Paul, Richard Price, and members of the Louisiana Conference of the Free Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to make a donation to The World Missionary Press by visiting www.wmpress.org. WMP distributes booklets with Bible verses in the native language worldwide.
Mary “Cookie” Laborde
Funeral services for Mrs. Mary “Cookie” Laborde were held at noon Saturday, Jan. 9 in the Chapel of Griffin Funeral Home, 911 Warren Drive, West Monroe with Rev. Danny Trichell, and Rev. Frank Black officiating. Interment followed at Harris Cemetery. The family will accept friends for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Mrs. Mary, 59, of Baskin was born February 04, 1961, and passed from this life on January 2, 2021. She was a homemaker, vol. fire fighter, home health sitter, and an amateur radio operator, her call sign was KC5TYV. She attended the Church on Garrett Road and Folds Memorial Bible Missions Church.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Robert Jones Sr. and Gloria Tillery, sister, Betty Jean Mullins.
Those left to cherish her memories include her loving husband Larry “CC’ Laborde; her son, Gary Laborde; daughter, Jenny McVay and husband Chuck; three brothers, Tim, Bob, and Kenny Jones; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Pallbearers honoring her memory were the Brothers Keeper 7th M.C.
Griffin Funeral Home - West Monroe
Augusta “Gussie” Simon Haye
Funeral Services for Augusta “Gussie” Simon Haye, 77, of Winnsboro, were held at 2 p.m. Jan. 10 at Dennard First National Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Craig McCain officiating for immediate family only due to COVID-19 concerns. Interment followed at Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral. A celebration of Gussie’s life will be scheduled at a later date.
Gussie Haye was an amazing, caring, loving mother, and grandmother.
She went to be with Jesus on January 7, 2021, but her life will live on through her son and grandchildren.
Gussie was born on June 6, 1943 in Winnsboro to Monroe Simon and Lessie Ellerman Simon. She was a graduate of ULM and became a dedicated, caring, and giving Elementary teacher in the Ouachita and Franklin Parish school systems for 30+ years. She believed that all children deserved happiness and she shared her kindness and love for children throughout her many years of teaching and beyond.
Gussie was preceded in death by her two brothers: Rev. Jerry Simon and Bernard Simon, Sr. She is survived by her son, Doug Haye, daughter-in-law Lynn Haye and her grandchildren that she loved beyond words, Madison Haye and Michael Haye, all from Summit, MS; sister, Dena and husband
Bobby LaBorde of Winnsboro,; brother, Lewis Simon and special friend Betty Blount, in addition to many precious family members and too many friends to count.
Pallbearers: Craig Gill, Bobby LaBorde, Brandon LaBorde, Craig McCain, Scott Peters and Terry Sharp.
Honorary Pallbearers: Kermit Burnside, Jodie Ellerman, Henry Parks, Dewitt Robinson, and Lewis Simon
Donations can be made in her honor to the Oak Grove Baptist Cemetery Fund.
By the family's request, due to Covid-19 concerns, masks must be worn and attendees must social distance themselves.
Randy Chapman
Graveside services for Randy Chapman, 62, of Delhi, were 2 p.m. Jan. 9 in Crowville Masonic Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy Harper and Rev. Jeff Sykes officiating under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home. Visitation was 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
Randy was born July 31, 1958, in Delhi to the union of Clyde Sharron and Joyce Lavern Sinclair and passed from this life on January 6, 2021, in Winnsboro.
Randy was a member of Warsaw Baptist Church and Madison Parish Justice of the Peace.
He is preceded in death by brother, Sharon Dale Chapman and sister Debra K. Chapman.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Sharron and Joyce Chapman of Delhi; wife of 36 years Robin Jones Chapman of Delhi; three children: Ashley Joffrion and husband Hunter of Baton Rouge, Cortney Vinson and husband Matt of Newellton, and Corey Chapman and wife Taylor of Delhi; five grandchildren: Huntley and Hunt Joffrion, Montgomery Lane Vinson, Eliana and Stetson Chapman; two brothers: Gary Chapman and wife Dianne of Delhi and Mike Chapman and wife Michelle of Delhi; nieces and nephews: Mandy McMurry, Cliff Chapman, Angel Hatton, Ken Chapman, Patrick Chapman, Josh Ward and Elizabeth Fairchild; a host of other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were Steven Franklin, Keith Bringol, Ryan Ellington, Ken Chapman, Patrick Chapman, and Billy Aaron Hebert.
Honorary pallbearers were Randy Earl, Mike Chapman, Gary Chapman, Eddie Mize, Ed Presley, Hunter Joffrion, Brock Nichols and Matt Vinson.
R. B. Parker, Sr.
Funeral services for Mr. R. B. Parker, Sr. 82, of Wisner were 10 a.m. Jan. 12 in Dennard First National Chapel, with Bro. Henry Parker and Bro. Mike Griffith officiating. Visitation was from 8 a.m. until service time at 10. Internment to followed in Evergreen Memorial Park-Denham Springs, LA at 3 p.m. under the direction of Dennard First National Funeral Home-Winnsboro.
Mr. Parker was born July 8, 1938 in Sicily Island and passed away January 9, 2021 in Wisner, he was a painter and member of Norris Hill Baptist Church, Sicily Island.
R. B. was preceded in death by his parents: Oscar Parker and Hazel Colvin Parker, wife, Loraine Robinson Parker (mother of his children) and second wife Cecil Sloan Parker; brother, Jackie Parker; sister, Patricia Russell; two grandchildren and one great grandchild.
He is survived by his children, daughters, Claudine Parker Inlow and husband Steve, Connie Parker Taylor and husband Terry both of Walker, Caryn Parker Stanley and husband Raymond of Wisner; son, R. B. “Robby” Parker, Jr. and wife Paula of Walker, LA; daughter Lisa Parker Sibley and husband Dewey of Denham Springs, LA; sons, Raymond Parker and wife Missy and Daymond Parker and Seirena both of Walker, LA; daughter Kay Landry and husband Willie of Livingston, LA; brother, Henry Parker and wife Margaret of Myron, AR, sister Mable Ogden and husband Vance of Sicily Island, brother Hollis Parker and wife Katherin of Sicily Island, and uncle Donnie Ray Parker also of Sicily Island; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews as well as relatives and friends.
Pallbearer were Brandon Parker Taylor, Timothy Robichaux, Devin Parker, Harley Leggett, Dylan Parker, Dewey Sibley and Landon Parker.
Honorary Pallbearers were Brantley Taylor and Christian Wells.
Jennie Lee Parker
Jennie Lee Parker of Orange Beach, Alabama passed away on January 1, 2020 at her home.Jennie was born in Newellton on May, 22, 1942. She attended Fort Necessity High School in Franklin Parish and was self employed.
Jennie was a beloved member of a large family. She will be remembered for her fun and adventurous personality. She was a generous and devoted family member and friend. She enjoyed collecting treasures, walking on the beach, listening to music and dancing.
Survivors that will cherish her memory are two sons, Donnie Rex Russell, Scott Russell and wife Rhonda of Gulf Shores, AL; three sisters Joyce Jones, Clara Parker of Jigger, Charlotte Roberts and husband Raymond of Boca Raton, FL; one brother, Ronnie Parker and wife Sally of Neosho,MO; two grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving mother and father, Britten and Clark Parker; three brothers, Charles Parker, Bill Parker, and Melvin Ray Parker ; two sisters, Judy Barnes and BettieLou Parker.
Her family and friends will have a celebration of life at a later date.
J. W. Wallace
Funeral services J. W. Wallace, 73 of Winnsboro, were held Jan. 9 1 p.m. at King Jesus Worship Center in Winnsboro. Burial was at Gethsemane Memorial Cemetery in Winnsboro with Richardson Funeral Home presiding over the services.
Mr. Wallace died Dec. 31, 2020 at Oscher LSU Hospital in Shreveport.
He survived by his wife, Mary E. Wallace, four sons: Jerry O Wallace of Monroe, Christopher Williams of Shreveport, Marrianno Fletcher of Las Vegas and Lanny Dumas of Winnsboro; nine daughters: Heather Wallace, Janie Thomas and Shanonda Banks all of Winnsboro, Misty Jackson, Lawanda Loring, Pat Holmes, Wanda Martin, Tameka Loring and Nyeista Loring all of Monroe.
Mr. Wallace is also survived by one brother: Donald M. Wallace of Winnsboro; six sisters: Joyce Wallace, Linda Berry and Rowena Wallace all of Winnsboro, Betty Wallace of Monroe and Dova Wallace and Patricia Wallace of Seattle, Washington.
Mr. Wallace is also survived by 32 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and a special cousin John Gary of Alexandria.
Pallbearers were Jerry Wallace, Keith Wallace, Karl Wallace, Dearrius Heckard and Jaylon Wallace.
